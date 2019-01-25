How Safe Is V.F. Corporation's Dividend?
About: V.F. Corporation (VFC)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
With 46 years of consecutive dividend increases, V.F. Corporation qualifies to be a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index.
Despite the company's long dividend history, its high dividend yield has led some investors to question the safety of its current dividend payment.
In this article, we perform a deep-dive into V.F. Corporation's dividend safety by looking at its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt.
V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a well-known dividend stock because of its remarkable history of steadily increasing its dividend over time. In fact, the company's 46 years of consecutive dividend increases qualify it to