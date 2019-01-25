Alibaba's Next Growth Driver Is Outside China

Alibaba-backed Zomato is now planning to raise a similar amount in new investments as it tries to improve the market share.

Alibaba (BABA) is planning to make another big-ticket investment in an international region. This time the focus is on India where it has invested in a number of successful startups like Paytm, Big Basket and Zomato (FOOD). A new funding round in Zomato will be led by Ant Financial which already invested $410 million in 2018. Zomato will be raising $1 billion at a valuation of $3 billion post-money.

Zomato requires this investment as it battles competitor Swiggy in the highly competitive food-delivery space in India. Swiggy itself raised close to $1 billion in December 2018 with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as a lead investor. Alibaba backed Paytm was valued at $10 billion in the last funding round in which Warren Buffett participated. Better valuation and higher stake by Alibaba-backed startups should improve the stand-alone valuation of the business in rapidly growing international regions.

Playing the long game

Alibaba's investments in international regions have focused on the potential of these markets in the next few years. It has already invested billions of dollars in Southeast Asia by taking control of Lazada (LZDA) and Tokopedia. Alibaba also has a substantial portfolio of investments in India.

It is a major investor in Paytm which is the leading digital payments platform in this region. Paytm is now looking to expand into e-commerce which will put it in direct competition with Amazon (AMZN) India and Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart. Paytm received a major sign of approval when Buffett invested close to $400 million in the second half of 2018 at a valuation of $10 billion.

Alibaba is also a major investor in Big Basket which is a leading online grocery delivery startup. Alibaba invested $280 million in this startup in September 2017 and another $300 million in February 2018. Big Basket is now looking to raise the next round of funds at a valuation of $2 billion.

However, one of the highest investment rates would be in Zomato. Zomato is similar to Alibaba's Ele.me (ELEME) which provides food delivery in China. In China, Ele.me is competing against Tencent-backed Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGY) which had gone public in September 2018. This rivalry has continued in India as Tencent-backed Swiggy is looking to take a market leadership position.

The recent funding round in Swiggy was led by Naspers (OTCPK:NPSND) and Tencent. Naspers is a major investor in Tencent. In order to compete with Swiggy, Zomato is hoping to have similar funding round with the backing of Alibaba. This would provide the company the requisite firepower to grow its revenues and improve its market position.

We have already seen fierce competition in food delivery space in China. Alibaba's strategy has been to give enough capital to Ele.me while increasing the merger of Ele.me's operation within Alibaba's ecosystem.

Who will win?

Tencent will probably continue to invest in Swiggy in the near future. Until the market is close to saturation we should see these investment rounds get bigger. However, Alibaba has a very big advantage in this region. It has a major stake in other startups which can improve the loyalty within Alibaba-backed companies.

In the last quarter, there were talks to merge Paytm and Big Basket. Having a unified operation would provide better synergies and the ability to take advantage of Paytm's leadership position in digital payments.

There are a few other competitors in the food delivery space within this region. Uber Eats is also trying to improve its market share through heavy discounts and promotion. Eventually, we should see a two-horse race, similar to what happened in China.

It would be important to see if either Swiggy or Zomato is able to increase the overall market size substantially as they burn through their latest funding rounds.

The stakes have become very big in the last few quarters as both Tencent and Alibaba look to international markets in order to diversify their revenue. Alibaba has a better track record in investing in successful startups which can be seen by Paytm, Big Basket, Tokopedia, Lazada, and others.

Impact on Alibaba's valuation

The trade issue between the US and China ended up causing a big bearish trend in Alibaba's stock. It has seen close to a 30% drop in the stock price due to this issue. One of the best ways to avoid this situation would be to have a bigger revenue stream from international regions. This is why the company has increased investment in different regions of Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Besides the ability to diversify, Alibaba will also gain from an improvement in the ecosystem as new startups backed by the company are successful. All the three major startups; Paytm, Big Basket and Zomato, can end up showing substantial growth in the next few quarters. This will improve their overall valuation and future funding rounds can increase Alibaba's stake in these companies.

Currently, the three major startups backed by Alibaba in India have $15 billion in valuation according to their last valuation round. This should improve as more customers move to online services and there is an overall increase in the market size.

It is highly likely that the total valuation of these three startups crosses $50 billion by end of 2020. A strong portfolio of startups backed by Alibaba gives the company a better foothold in international regions and provides a better hedge against any future trade issue between the US and China.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba backed Zomato is looking for $1 billion in a new funding round to compete against Tencent backed Swiggy. Alibaba already has a huge stake in two other unicorns in this region, namely Paytm and Big Basket. If Zomato is able to maintain a strong market position in India, it will improve the overall moat for Alibaba's ecosystem.

We should continue to see higher investment in this region as Alibaba tries to diversify in international regions. This should reduce the impact of any future trade war and also gives a better growth runway to the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.