Since the announcement of the merger of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Randgold, there have been speculations about Barrick's intention to get rid of some non-core (especially African) assets. The newly created company owns 80% of a gold mine in Mali (Loulo-Gounkoto), 45% of a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kibali) and two gold mines in the Ivory Coast (Tongon - 89.7%, Morila - 40%). It owns also 100% of a copper mine located in Zambia (Lumwana). In Senegal, Barrick owns 83.25% of the Massawa gold project. Through its 63.9% stake in Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), Barrick controls also three gold mines in Tanzania (North Mara, Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi).

As a result, 23% of Barrick Gold's measured & indicated resources (including reserves) are located in Africa and 25% of its production comes from Africa. Given the political, legislative and security risks related to this continent, it is no surprise that Barrick wants to reduce its exposure. By the way, it isn't anything new. Back in 2010, Barrick Gold made a spin-off of some of its African assets, creating a company named African Barrick Gold. Later, in 2014, African Barrick Gold was renamed to Acacia Mining.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Barrick Gold)

Back in October, MINING.com published an interview with a BMO Capital Markets analyst who estimated that the new Barrick Gold could try to get rid of assets worth around $5 billion. According to the article:

The expert believes the largest potential deal would be Barrick’s Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, which could fetch as much as $1.3 billion. The merged mining company may also sell its 50% stake in Chile's Zaldivar mine, its majority stake in Tanzania-focused miner Acacia, as well as Randgold’s Tongon, Massawa and Morila assets, Kaip wrote in a report to investors.

It looks like the time to start the winter sale is here. According to Tuesday's news release, Barrick Gold doesn't like the new taxes and royalties imposed by the government of Zambia. The government increased the sliding scale for royalties of 4-6 percent by 1.5 percentage points and introduced a new 10 percent tax when the price of copper exceeds $7,500/t. It also introduced a new 15% export duty on precious metals and gemstones. Moreover, the value-added-tax was replaced by a non-refundable sales tax. This is only one year after similar measures were adopted by the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia's northern neighbor.

The company stated:

Lumwana has made detailed proposals to the Government about a partnership approach which would provide the State with an improved share in the economics of Lumwana without overburdening the mine. Finding a win-win solution between the industry and Government would without doubt increase investor confidence in Zambia and safeguard the long-term prospects of its mining industry.



Media reports that Barrick had sold Lumwana were untrue, but given the challenging conditions the mine was facing, all options would have to be considered.

The last sentence indicates that the Lumwana mine is officially for sale now. By the way, this is not the first time the Lumwana mine has caused some headaches to Barrick Gold's management. Only 5 years ago, a similar situation had arisen. At that time, the Zambian government decided to increase the royalty rate on open pit mines from 6% to 20%, and as a result, Barrick Gold decided to suspend the Lumwana mine.

The political risks related to the Lumwana mine are illustrated also by the situation from last November, when, according to the local newspapers, the National Democratic Congress has urged the Zambian government to monitor the mining of gold and other precious minerals at Lumwana mine. Barrick Gold was accused that it doesn't report sales of gold produced at Lumwana. According to the article:

Mr. Musenge said his party has information that Lumwana Mine is exporting over 800 kilograms of gold on a monthly basis and has challenged Lumwana mine to come out clean over this matter.

The accusation was really strange, given that 800 kg of gold equals approximately 25,721 toz. If this volume is produced on a monthly basis, Lumwana should produce 308,652 toz gold per year, which is really a very respectable volume. However, it is important to note that Barrick Gold doesn't report any gold production at Lumwana. The main reason is that there most probably isn't any gold in the deposit. Also, the current reserves and the 2013 technical report don't mention any gold.

The Lumwana mine is located in northern Zambia, around 40 km to the south of the Congolese border. It contains reserves of 5.014 billion lb copper and measured, indicated and inferred resources of a further 2.6 billion lb copper. The mine produced 224 million lb copper in 2018. However, the operation isn't too profitable. While the AISC equaled $2.35/lb copper in 2017, it is expected to be $2.8-3.1 in 2018 (a precise number should be known on February 13). At the current copper price, the mine is hardly able to generate any profit. The AISC increased in comparison to 2017, due to lower feed grades and some issues at the mill experienced in Q1. Some issues emerged also in Q2. However, the Q3 and Q4 results indicate that the mine should be back on track. It is possible to expect the 2019 Lumwana AISC to come back down, closer to the 2017 levels.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned BMO Capital Markets analyst estimated that Barrick Gold could get up to $1.3 billion for Lumwana. However, the current situation regarding the increased taxes and royalties, as well as various accusations and political pressures, may lead to a slightly lower price tag. Despite that, the sale of Lumwana looks like a good idea. It will decrease Barrick's exposure to Africa, will improve Barrick's focus on gold mining, and it will certainly boost Barrick's cash position.

Based on the Q3 2018 financial data of Barrick Gold and Randgold, Barrick's debt should be around $5.7 billion right now. The company holds around $2.3 billion of cash, which means that Barrick Gold's net debt equals approximately $3.4 billion. If Barrick manages to sell Lumwana at least for $1 billion, its cash pile should grow to $3.3 billion, while the net debt should decline to $2.4 billion. Given that less than $700 million of its debt matures by 2022 and almost the whole remaining amount of $5.1 billion matures after 2032, Barrick's cash position would be extremely comfortable, allowing some substantial investments in growth, whether organic or via acquisitions.