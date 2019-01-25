American River Bankshares (AMRB) CEO David Ritchie on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2019, 16:30 ET

Company Participants

David Ritchie - President, CEO & Director

Mitchell Derenzo - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Donald Worthington - Raymond James & Associates

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2018 earnings teleconference. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. David Ritchie. Sir, you may begin.

David Ritchie

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us. This is David Ritchie, President and CEO of American River Bankshares, the parent company of American River Bank, headquartered in