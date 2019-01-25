Kraft Heinz Stock Decline May Be Nearing End

Given all the negativity and resulting massive decline in its stock value, it would only take a few decent financial results, for this stock to turn around and rally.

I bought Kraft-Heinz (KHC) stock back in early December, thinking that the selling is overdone, therefore a good time to get in, within the context of my core belief, namely that we are in the very late stages of the current recovery, therefore it is time to start shifting one's portfolio to defensive stocks. Of course, as is rather often the case with me, I found myself moving a bit too early, given that I am currently down about 8% on this investment. We should keep in mind though that I intend to keep this stock for about five years as I stated when I bought into this stock, which is about how long I figure it will take for us to experience another economic downturn and then enter a new recovery. I never thought that I will be able to pinpoint the bottom for this stock, and I am not sure whether we reached a bottom just recently, when it was down to under $43/share. I do think, however, that there is very little downside left for this stock and recent market activity may suggest that investors increasingly may agree with me.

Since the last bottom in this stock on December, 24, it gained just over 10% in value, which is pretty much same as the performance of the Dow Jones index for the same period. This may not seem like a great accomplishment, but we should keep in mind that this is a stock that has been under-performing the market for about two years now. We are now almost a month into what may seem like a new chapter in this stock's path, where the under-performance may have ended. It is still early to know for sure whether this is a new beginning. In any case, I do believe that it will take a few decent quarters in terms of its overall financial performance, before we can be sure that the selloff in this stock is done and fortunes have turned.

Kraft-Heinz outlook

In the latest quarter, Kraft-Heinz has seen a decline in net earnings of 33%. It still produced a profit of $630 million, on revenue of $6.4 billion for the three month period, but the huge loss in profitability cannot be ignored. Revenues increased by a modest 1.6%, which by itself is not bad, given the fact that this is not a growth stock by any means. It is the profitability issue that needs to be dealt with in my view, and the turnaround needs to happen within the next few quarters.

There are some potential opportunities where Kraft-Heinz can increase both revenues and profits. For instance, its e-commerce plan envisions a great deal of online sales growth in coming years.

It remains to be seen whether its move into more on-line sales will generate the kind of increase in revenues that the company currently envisions, but it is definitely good news that it is trying to adapt. An example of such adaptation is its partnership with Peapod, which sells food on-line, then delivers the groceries to people's homes. The partnership was announced a year ago and it fits in perfectly with Kraft-Heinz's own strategic goals of moving its products towards more convenience-oriented markets. Just to put into perspective what a potential boost this could mean for Kraft-Heinz sales, Peapod's own sales more than doubled in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue going forward.

While sales growth potential does exist within the context of the company's goal of drastically increasing its e-commerce presence, the profitability issue is by far the biggest problem, which is at the root of the cause of its stock price decline in the past two years.

As we can see, the average price of its products sold declined by .9%, compared with the same quarter from a year ago, which has a significant impact on profits. Add to it the increase in the cost of goods sold of $200 million, and the $314 million decline in net earnings is more or less accounted for.

In regards to e-commerce profitability, we have to consider it to be an unknown. I am personally assuming that it will not be very profitable given the competition for market share that is likely to occur as is most often the case with emerging trends, where everyone wants to pile in. While it may provide for a significant expansion in revenues, profit margins on those revenues are most likely to be very thin, at least in the initial stages. The best-case scenario in this regard is for revenues to at the very least come with some profit, or at least break even. The last thing this company needs is a sector which it might have to grow at an initial loss.

In its third quarter presentation Kraft-Heinz claims that the dramatic fall in profits we have seen is what they call a transitory one-off event, which will not be repeated beyond 2018. If this is indeed true, and perhaps we may even see some positive trends such as lower oil prices helping to reduce some operating costs, such as packaging and transportation, there is a strong case to be made for Kraft-Heinz stock having a solid year. If we add in the prospects of it being increasingly seen as an attractive safe haven stock, within the context of a very late stage recovery cycle that we are arguably in, all these factors could potentially come together to make it a very good year for Kraft-Heinz, and perhaps even beyond.

