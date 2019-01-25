McDonald's: Close But No Cigar

(Source: Google Images)

As market calamities persist over ongoing trade disputes, a government shutdown, and weakness in the financial markets, investors are apt to readjust portfolio holdings to more defensive-dividend oriented securities. While the broader market (ranging from the S&P to FAANG stocks) experienced more pronounced price declines, McDonald's (MCD) largely resisted downward stock price pressures. McDonald's, one of the prominent names in the consumer staples sector, promises an economically versatile investment holding. MCD's consumer defensive business, consistent dividend track record, and history of price appreciation are advantages of a consumer staple business. Today I'll provide an assessment of McDonald's (MCD) business, dividend, financial health, and valuation in order to render a buy or sell recommendation.

Business Assessment

McDonald's operates a formidable consumer defensive business. The company is an ingrained component of American Fast Food Culture; it's arguably the most recognizable brand in the restaurant industry with operations in over 120 countries. From a business perspective, MCD has 37,000 restaurant locations dispersed throughout the globe making it the second largest quick-service restaurant in the world. Such extensive market diversification is a beneficial characteristic as it mitigates market-based risks and extends the company's brand image and relevance to consumers. In addition, more than 90% of McDonald's restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees. This a particularly advantageous business characteristic as it lowers the capital expenditures required to operate and helps to facilitate high-profit margins. The company has a 53% gross profit margin and 23% net profit margin, making MCD a very efficient revenue generation businesses. In terms of sales, MCD remains a preeminent QSR chain; the company leverages its attractive food pricepoints, substantial brand presence, and economies of scale to remain very competitive. In addition to fundamental business strengths, MCD has an adaptive and capable management who have broadened menu offerings to accommodate a more health-conscious public, rolling out grilled chicken snack wraps, salads, oatmeal, egg white bagels, chicken sandwiches, yogurt, etc. Overall, MCD is a preeminent player in the restaurant industry with formidable competitive advantages.

Dividends and ROI

From a return on investment perspective, McDonald's continues to deliver for shareholders. MCD has displayed an unwavering commitment to shareholder returns primarily through share buybacks and elevated dividends. Over the past five years, MCD has sustained capital appreciation of 92% and the company has increased its dividend yield for 42 years, garnishing MCD the title of a dividend aristocrat. It's comforting to hedge your portfolio with a consumer staple stock that couples good capital appreciation and a solid dividend yield of 2.48%. Share buybacks are another financially rewarding aspect of MCD's return on investment strategy. Much like other prominent companies in the S&P such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD), MCD engages in rigorous share buybacks. This helps propel capital appreciation and is good from an investment returns standpoint as long as it is not unsustainable and compromises the company's financial position.

Financial Position and Valuation

Despite business advantages and the capital-light nature of a franchise enterprise, MCD demonstrates a weakened financial position. The company has accumulated an astronomical debt load of $32 billion with total liabilities amounting to $40 billion. In addition to a significant debt burden, MCD also has negative shareholder equity with total assets of $34 billion as compared to total liabilities of $40 billion. MCD's large debt burden is of particular concern as the company has financed stock price appreciation with debt. Although not uncharacteristic of stocks in the broader S&P (given interest rates were so low), I tend to avoid companies that engage in debt repurchasing to prop up share prices. The rationale behind this equity management practice is that it is unsustainable and MCD will likely be unable to replicate the same returns without continual share repurchases. When a company goes far out on the leverage curve, there will be a significant deleveraging period which will impede the company's ability to buy back shares and propel its stock price but that all depends on the Fed's policy regarding interest rate changes. As it currently stands, debt is covered by operating cash flow (roughly 20% coverage); however, if the Fed continues to raise rates we will see negative implications in future earnings. It would be a much different story if MCD had sizable liquidity reserves but unfortunately, the company has about $3.5 billion in short/long term investments and in addition to share buybacks MCD does offer an attractive dividend of 2.48%, but that leaves the company with a payout ratio of 61%.

MCD data by YCharts

As a cautionary tale, MCD has compensated for poor performance in the company's EPS, revenue, and net income growth numbers with share repurchases. Performing a discounted cash flow analysis reveals that share repurchases have taken MCD's stock price to astronomical valuations; MCD's current share price of $186 far exceeds a fair valuation at $124, giving the stock price a 30% trading premium. It is for this reason that I would discourage investment at current levels.

Revenues

Although MCD has made a large reduction in the company's COGS expenditures (roughly $4 billion or 23%) and also experienced stabilized SGA expenses; MCD's revenues have taken quite a hit over the past couple of years. MCD has experienced close to a 16% reduction in total revenues amidst the company's restructuring initiative with the objective of becoming a 95% franchised entity. As a result, revenues of company-operated restaurants have been replaced by royalties and fees, resulting in a decline in revenues. Despite the reduction in revenue, this was a prudent business decision as it enables MCD to become even more operationally efficient, however, I didn't anticipate that the negative monetary implications would be so pronounced. Regardless MCD continues to achieve strong global comp store sales increases demonstrating that existing restaurants are expanding revenues, assuring investor confidence.

MCD data by YCharts

Final Determination

I regard MCD as a mixed proposition as on the one hand, the company offers a very formidable business with strong competitive advantages; however, I am dissuaded by the current valuation and high debt load. For those who already own the stock, I would render a hold rating as you will continue to benefit from the attractive dividend yield and the stock's economic versatility, but for prospective investors, I would reiterate a hold recommendation. The stock's valuation is unsustainably high and I am concerned with the large debt burden and the effect it will have on future capital appreciation.

