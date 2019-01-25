Closed End Funds

PCM: Seeing Some Weakness

About: PCM Fund (PCM), Includes: PCI
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary

PCM is trading at a valuation below its historical norm.

The drop is premium is partially justified given the weakening underlying performance of PCM.

The fund has seen its income production decline in the short-term.

Home equity asset backed securities are still performing well, but have seen a small drop in performance over the past quarter.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to assess the PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is trading at a modest premium to