Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/23/19

|
Includes: ALPN, BBDC, SSP
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/23/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC), and;
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Quantum (OTCQB:QTMM);
  • CTI Industries Corp. (CTIB);
  • Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund (XCLIX);
  • BioSig Technologies (OTC:BSGM);
  • Mimecast (MIME);
  • Workiva (WK);
  • Walker & Dunlop (WD);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Morgan Stanley (MS);
  • MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT), and;
  • Medpace Holdings (MEDP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • SendGrid (SEND);
  • Lawson Products (LAWS);
  • Kindred Biosciences (KIN);
  • HEICO Corp. (HEI), and;
  • FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Park West Asset Mgt

BO

Kindred Biosciences

KIN

JB*

$7,047,480

2

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN

JB*

$1,999,997

3

Schwan John H

CB, DIR, BO

CTI Industries Corp.

CTIB

JB*

$600,000

4

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC Inc.

BBDC

AB

$288,027

5

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSIC

AB

$248,292

6

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QTMM

JB*

$234,778

7

Peirce Mary

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$233,738

8

Schriesheim Alan

DIR

HEICO Corp.

HEI

JB*

$115,012

9

Londoner Kenneth L

CEO, DIR, BO

BioSig Technologies

BSGM

B, JB*

$81,408

10

Morriss George W

DIR

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

XCLIX

JB*

$25,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Port Ronald B

DIR, BO

Lawson Products

LAWS

JS*

$27,757,248

2

Errant James S

DIR

Lawson Products

LAWS

JS*

$12,670,176

3

Medpace Investors

BO

Medpace Holdings

MEDP

AS

$4,440,040

4

Tognetti Michael

VP, GC, SEC

SendGrid

SEND

AS

$3,902,672

5

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$2,168,915

6

Smith Howard W Iii

PR, DIR

Walker & Dunlop

WD

AS

$1,902,160

7

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$1,513,293

8

Murray Neil

CTO, DIR

Mimecast

MIME

AS

$830,109

9

Trom Jeff D

VP, CTO, BO

Workiva

WK

AS

$756,377

10

Brodsky Jeffrey S

HR

Morgan Stanley

MS

S

$675,152

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.