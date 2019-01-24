Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Outlook for 2019 January 24, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Kumar - Chairman, President and CEO

Mike Catelani - COO and CFO

Lewis Titterton - Lead Independent Director

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kolbert - Dawson James

Andrew D'silva - B. Riley FBR

Stephen Dunn - LifeTech Capital

Daniel Carlson - Tailwinds Research

It is now my pleasure to the turn the conference over to Dr. Amit Kumar. Please go ahead.

Amit Kumar

Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for taking the time to attend our conference call and I apologize that we're starting a little bit late because we had a number of individuals who are signing on at 1:30. With me today is Mike Catelani, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and also present is Lou Titterton, our Lead Independent Director.

Before we begin, I'd like to ask Mike to read our forward-looking statement disclaimer. Mike?

Mike Catelani

Thanks Amit. Various remarks that company personnel may make on this conference call with our future expectations, plans, strategies, goals and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those discussed in the Risk Factor Section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K that we make with the SEC.

In addition these forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only as of today. While the company may like to update these forward-looking statements it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as maybe required by law. Any forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to today. Amit?

Amit Kumar

Thank you, Mike. I will also note that later today a recording of this call will be made available on our website for 10 days.

The purpose of this call is to provide an update on our major goals for the coming year which we expect will be a pivotal year for Anixa Biosciences. As you all know we are developing technologies that we hope will save many lives and change the way we look at cancer. In short, while we have a number of goals for the coming year there are two major transformative and effective goals we would like to achieve in calendar 2019.

Let me begin with the punch-line, one of these goals is to launch the first of our Cchek cancer detection tests. The second goal is to begin human clinical testing of our CAR-T therapy in ovarian cancer patients. Those of you who are longtime biotech investors will know that the first product launch, as well as the commencement of human testing of a lifesaving therapy are typically major credibility building and value creating events for biotech company's like ours and we hope to achieve both milestone events this year. We'll get into more details in a moment.

For today's call during our prepared statements we will first discuss where we've been to bring everyone including some of our new shareholders and friends up to speed. Then we'll discuss where we are going including the two major events I've already mentioned. Successes to our prepared remarks we’ll have a Q&A session. We’ll answer questions as completely as possible, but please understand that for various reasons we may not be able to get into details on some questions or may not even be able to answer them. Regardless we believe this call will be a comprehensive enough to give everyone a good feel for the exciting journey ahead.

Now let me begin by recapping the activities of last year and a half. As many of you know, I became CEO of the Company in July of 2017. At that time, Mike was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in addition to his role as CFO. And last year Lou Titterton was appointed Lead Independent Director. So this management team has been running the company for roughly a year and a half. During that time we have taken Cchek which was in early development to a point now where it is on the cust of product launch.

In addition, we in-licensed a novel CAR-T therapy from the Wistar Institute, progressed the development of the program with our collaborators at the Moffitt Cancer Center and believe that now we're on the verge of beginning human clinical testing of this potentially lifesaving therapy. Also as announced this morning, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for our first patent covering this technology.

We've done all of this but have only spent roughly $7 million over that timeframe. As many of you may know other companies working in the liquid biopsy arena spend more than that in the quarter and sometimes more than that in a month. Even more notable is that we've advanced the CAR-T therapy towards human trials for a fraction of the cost that typical CAR-T development programs demand.

Besides being careful about how we deploy capital, the main reason for our efficiency has been our ability to work with tremendous strategic partners in the development of our technologies and products. As we go forward we will continue to operate in a similar manner with partners. I just wanted to highlight this unique strategy of ours before getting into the details of our products.

Now let's talk about Cchek. As many of you know Cchek is a liquid biopsy technology that is focused on detecting cancer early through a noninvasive blood sample. The technology utilizes an analysis of white blood cells in a patient to identify patterns that are indicative of the presence of a tumor. These patterns exhibit subtle differences between tumor bearing in healthy individuals so we utilize the techniques of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help us distinguish.

Early studies indicated that this technology was effective in identifying up to 20 different tumor types. We feel that this technology may work on all tumor types because the technology is reading the patient's immune system not a tumor specific marker to inform us about tumor status.

While we feel this technology could eventually produce a pan-cancer test meaning a test that can discover multiple or all types of cancer, we've chosen to commercially focus on prostate cancer first, and then breast cancer. Our data so far demonstrates excellent sensitivity and specificity which are the typical measures of accuracy and performance. In fact our data demonstrates that Cchek is better at detecting prostate cancer than the currently used PSA prostate-specific antigen test and Cchek is better at detecting breast cancer than the commonly used mammography - technique of mammography.

Those of you who follow us know that last year on December 17 we met with the U.S. FDA to discuss our Cchek prostate test. This meeting was a very productive meeting where the FDA answered many of our questions and we answered many for them. The meeting was an initiation of a dialogue with the FDA that will continue as we progress the technology. Based on the questions that have been asked of me by shareholders, I think there's a misunderstanding about how we or any company would work with the FDA.

As I noted, the meeting last month was the beginning of a dialogue. We publicly announced the meeting because it was the first meeting a very notable event for this program and for our company. But it was only the beginning and we expect to have other meetings and interactions with the FDA as we go forward. We'll not be announcing all of these future meetings and interactions.

When we met with the FDA we were told by officials that the final meeting minutes would be approved and sent to us in about a month unless there was a government shutdown. At that time none of us expected an extended shutdown.

We had hoped to have the meeting minutes in hand for review well before this conference call. I just received the minutes about an hour ago, I was notified and the official minutes are as we expected.

Based on the discussions had at the meeting, as well as some very recent discussions we've had with potential partners, we feel that we can launch the Cchek prostate cancer test this year in the third calendar quarter of 2019. The first version of our launch test will be a prostate cancer confirmatory test.

Let me explain, in current clinical practice a man who tests high - those are test for high and/or rising prostate-specific antigen levels becomes a candidate for a prostate biopsy. Data shows that roughly 1.5 million men get prostate biopsies annually in the U.S. with 1.3 million of those biopsies coming out negative. Therefore the current practice guidelines driven by PSA testing are creating a large number of false positives that is men who do not have prostate cancer but believe they may.

Our Cchek prostrate confirmatory test is designed to eliminate many of these false positives. The data today shows that we may be able to eliminate the need for biopsies for over 600,000 of these men annually.

This is a major breakthrough because a prostate biopsy requires the insertion of a device into a man's rectum followed by physically punching out about a dozen pieces of the prostate gland for examination under a microscope. I apologize for being so graphic but that’s the procedure. In addition to being uncomfortable and painful the procedure is expensive, risk laden and often causes adverse side effects including bleeding, infections or incontinence.

It's also important to note that the numbers I mentioned are estimates for the U.S. Outside the U.S. the numbers and corresponding market for this test are dramatically larger. Considering that a prostate biopsy cost roughly $1000 and the cost to manage side effects can be dramatically more, this type of test could save our healthcare system over $1 billion annually once widely adopted.

As many companies have done with other diagnostic tests, we plan to launch this test as a laboratory developed test under clear guidelines while in parallel we continue the dialogue and process with the FDA. CLIA is an acronym that stands for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment. This law was passed in 1988 to govern laboratory testing standards and quality.

Under this law U.S. laboratories are able to launch tests out of their laboratories as long as they have completed an internal validation and can maintain appropriate quality standards. Of course the U.S. FDA maintains regulatory discretion enabling it to prevent or remove a laboratory developed test if it so chooses.

It is important to note that the CLIA process is a very common route to commercially launch diagnostic tests. In fact the majority of test launched annually in the United States are launched as laboratory developed test launched under clear guidelines without FDA approval. I personally have a lot of experience with laboratory developed tests as the last company I ran launched a number of such diagnostic tests.

I want to highlight that most of the advanced diagnostic tests run today in the U.S. are CLIA tests. As noted earlier, we wanted to have some initial discussions with U.S. FDA before we chose this strategy. Anixa does not only suitably certified CLIA laboratory to launch laboratory developed tests nor are we going to invest in building one.

In keeping with our strategy of maintaining a low cash burn we have been in discussions with a suitable company to launch out of their laboratory We are not prepared to talk about that laboratory today, but we expect to announce that partnerships soon.

Obviously they have reviewed our data and the commercial opportunity and they're interested in partnering with us to launch this product. As a requirement to launch this test the laboratory partner must be able to validate the test in their laboratories in their hands including the training of our artificial intelligence application. That process will take weeks - but will take some time so as we stated our target for launch is the third quarter of this year.

Now let me switch subjects to discuss our equally if not more exciting CAR-T program. As many of you know we licensed this technology less than a year ago and began development work at that time. CAR-T therapy is a relatively new form of immunotherapy that utilizes genetically engineered T-cells of individual patients to battle their cancers. CAR-T therapy has generated tremendous interest from the scientific community as well as the investment community because it has demonstrated spectacular success in battling certain types of immunological cancers what I will refer to as liquid cancers.

In fact for many patients who had no options and very short life expectancies CAR-T therapy has essentially cured them. Studies have shown that up to 80% of patients are responding to CAR-T therapy even though they had failed other therapies. As a result many companies is developing CAR-T technology are supporting very large multibillion dollar valuations underscored by two multibillion dollar acquisitions completed in the last year.

Unfortunately while CAR-T has been revolutionary in battling certain liquid cancers to-date no notable successes have been achieved with solid tumors despite many attempts. There are number of theories why solid tumors had been intractable and we believe our CAR-T therapy addresses some of the key challenges. Without getting into a detailed scientific discussion, we hope our CAR-T therapy approach which takes advantage of hormones, hormone receptor biology will be the first CAR-T therapy that works against a solid tumor.

The hormone, hormone receptor approach takes advantage of millions of years of evolution to create a situation where our CAR-T cells would specifically target the cells we want to kill like a very targeted homing missile. If this approach works in humans like it seems to in animals it could open up the use of this approach for future CAR-T therapy.

Our first indication will be against ovarian cancer which is a tumor type that is often diagnosed at late stages. The statistics for surviving ovarian cancer are poor with women who initially responded to therapy often relapsing and dying.

Our collaborators at the Wistar Institute and Moffitt Cancer Center have completed and published comprehensive animal studies demonstrating the effectiveness of this therapy. We met with the FDA in October of last year to discuss the path enabling human testing and meeting with the pre-IND meeting in advance of filing an IND application. IND stands for Investigational New Drug and this application is a filing that the U.S. FDA will review. Once they have accepted the IND we’ll be able to recruit appropriate patients and begin testing in women dying of ovarian cancer.

Our collaborators at Moffitt are completing the studies necessary to complete our IND application. We expect to file our IND near the end of the second quarter and upon acceptance by the FDA we hope to begin clinical trials in July of this year. We believe that each of these events the filing of an IND the subsequent acceptance by the FDA, the beginning of patient recruitment and eventually the dosing of the first patient are all major value creating events for the company.

And finally if our therapy shows that it is safe and is effectively battling ovarian cancer the value to patients will be measurable and the value to our shareholders could be tremendous. I want to underscore one key point, so far the animal data on efficacy and safety looks great, but we all know that regardless of how good the animal studies are until we test this in humans there's still a risk of failure. However, if we truly demonstrate that approaches the first CAR-T therapy to work on solid tumors the scientific achievement is quite significant.

Even though the therapy has been focused on ovarian cancer, we have indications that they may work on other tumor types. We have not done the studies yet but if it works on ovarian cancer as well as other solid tumors the value of this asset is immense. Therefore we are excited for the beginning of human trials in a matter of months and some early results being available some months after.

As you can see, we have made a lot of progress over the last year we hope to achieve transformative milestones that will increase the visibility of our company to investors, especially institutional biotech investors and create value for our shareholders. This is a very exciting time for us and our shareholders and I could not be more bullish about our prospects.

Those are my prepared remarks. Why don't we begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jason Kolbert with Dawson James. Please go ahead.

Jason Kolbert

Tremendous call, tremendous potential. I just like to talk a little bit about the differences between going after a diagnostic testing and CAR-T, and can we talk a little bit in terms of what animal work you can do that would establish proof-of-concept that you've got a CAR-T asset that in fact can attack a solid tumor. Help me understand where in the animal work you think you might have a strong enough PoC data to move into the clinic. Congratulations on all the progress? Thanks.

Amit Kumar

Yes, thank you Jason for the kind words. So let me address your last question first which is the animal PoC data for the CAR-T. We already have done all of that animal data. We have used a number of different mouse models, and that is actually been published in 2017.

So the efficacy and proof-of-concept against ovarian cancer with some additional initial data in breast cancer has already been published. So that has already been done. As we go forward we anticipate we may do some additional proof-of-concept in other types of solid tumors.

So the animal study is demonstrating that our CAR-T works in solid tumors has already been demonstrated, and we are currently finalizing the safety studies in animals that will be necessary to begin the studies in human beings.

Jason Kolbert

So what you were saying was that the FDA communication that you've just gotten back - or is setting the stage for those protocols as we know CAR-T typically initiates this very inflammatory cascade right. And so transferring the pre-existing animal data into man there still some work to do there, right?

Amit Kumar

Well let me clarify a few things. The FDA minutes that we just received about an hour ago are for our diagnostic. We've already had interactions with the FDA.

Jason Kolbert

My apology, sorry about that, I confused the two.

Amit Kumar

No problem. We've already had interactions with the FDA on the CAR-T which began in October of last year. And to your point we've demonstrated that this works in animals what we are demonstrating now and with the FDA is primary function is to verify that it's also safe provides a long-term safety in animals before we begin testing in human beings. So that's the work that’s ongoing right now.

But as I said earlier - no matter how good the animal studies look, you really don't know the answer until you test in man. And we anticipate doing that testing beginning that testing in the summer of this coming year.

But I also want to highlight a couple of things. It's not just myself and the staff at Anixa that believes that this technology will work, it's our collaborators at two of the top cancer centers in the country at the Wistar Institute, as well as the world-class CAR-T researchers and physicians at the Moffitt Cancer Center. So again until we tested in human beings, we won't know the answer, but all of us feel very positive about those prospects for this technology.

Jason Kolbert

Well the reason why I kind of digging into this is because we all know that with a very small end value we could hit a very powerful inflection point in man. So having the strongest possible case before you go into man is critical and of course the unbelievable question in CAR-T and you're about to face it, is it viable on a solid tumor. So this is pretty exciting.

Amit Kumar

Yes, thank you.

Our next question comes from Andrew D'silva with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Andrew D'silva

I have a couple on the liquid biopsy side and then a couple on the CAR-T side as well if that's okay.

Amit Kumar

Four questions Andrew okay.

Andrew D'silva

With the CLIA waiver, have you identified the actual physical lab locations that can meet the exemption and then are you expecting later on to go down the 510(k) or PMA or de novo 510(k) paths when you are seeking FDA approval?

Amit Kumar

So just a little bit of clarification, this is not a CLIA waived device. CLIA waived products are very different. CLIA is a broad law that covers a number of different things and what we are going be doing is launching what's know in the industry as the laboratory developed tests under the guidelines of CLIA.

CLIA waived devices are a different animal completely and I can get into that in detail but this conference call is probably not the right place to get into those regulatory distinctions. So that's just a clarification when you said CLIA waiver.

And the answer to your second question which is had we located the laboratory, yes we have. We’ve located the geographic region of the laboratory and we’re in discussions with them right now to finalize a partnership agreement.

Andrew D'silva

And on the 510(k) or PMA or de novo?

Amit Kumar

Yes, as we look forward the decision on whether it’s a 510(k) or PMA or de novo has not been made at this time, that’s a dialogue that we’re still having with the U.S. FDA. If I had to guess I would well - I shouldn’t speculate, we would love to see if we could do as 510(k) but we’ll see what the final outcome is with the FDA discussions.

Andrew D'silva

And my apologies, I think you touched on this a little bit during your prepared remarks, but just a little color on what milestone specifically you would expect to be the catalyst to move your potential partner over the line. And do you expect it to - since to be a soft launch with like one lab or could it actually rolled out in multiple labs in the third quarter?

Amit Kumar

Yes, I'm not prepared to discuss that right now. As we get closer we’ll provide a little bit more guidance on who the partner is and what the specifics of the launch are going to be.

Andrew D'silva

And then moving over to the CAR-T side, have the study been fairly consistent with the previously published data on the old mouse studies. And were you using Murine T-cells and FSH or were you using human T-cells in the study?

Amit Kumar

Yes, the studies have been consistent and by the way when you say old mouse studies these were studies published in 2017 so they are very, very recent. And for the Murine experiments we used both situations. We used human tumors implanted into mice and we used ovarian tumors induced in mice with mouse Murine construct CAR-Ts.

Andrew D'silva

So then the actual - theoretically the capability of the T-cells when you use a human T-cell should possibly increase substantially relative to the mouse T-cells is that accurate when thinking about it?

Amit Kumar

Absolutely I mean that's what we're hoping, but as I said earlier we won't know until we actually get into it really a real human being.

Andrew D'silva

And then have you learned anything new through Moffitt studies whether it'd be, how to administer the T-cells or if you noticed any anecdotal anti-angiogenic benefits with the product any color would be useful on that?

Amit Kumar

Yes, there is some initial indication that there is anti-angiogenic effect in certain tumor types but we really haven't done comprehensive studies on this. So as a scientist I can speculate, but from the business side I’d rather not comment on that until we’ve got a little bit more data. But we do feel confident that this is going - if it works in ovarian cancer it could expand into a number of other tumor types.

Andrew D'silva

And anything on how the plan administering the T-cells?

Amit Kumar

We would like to administer the T-cells both intraperitoneally, as well as intravenously. In fact as you may know - the ovaries are inside a cavity in the abdomen called peritoneum. And within the peritoneum you have other organs like the stomach, intestines, liver, gallbladder et cetera, et cetera. And the metastases resulting from ovarian cancer tend to be not always, but they tend to be isolated within the peritoneum. And so if we inject the CAR-Ts intraperitoneally then we think we’ll be able to address a large portion of those metastatic bodies.

However to inject intraperitoneally requires the patient who usually is an elderly woman who had multiple surgeries and therapies, it will require the woman to go through another surgery. And so we would actually like to be able to administer intravenously. And so we are going to seek both routes of administration in the clinical file as we file our IND with the FDA.

Andrew D'silva

Great, thank you very much for the color. And also good job with all the progress this actually surprised me with how fast you moved a lot of stuff pretty so. Good luck this year.

Amit Kumar

Thanks Andy.

Our next question comes from Stephen Dunn with LifeTech Capital. Please go ahead.

Stephen Dunn

Can I get some color around the trial - Phase 1 trial for the CAR-T it just full housekeeping on Cchek. On the Phase 1 can you characterize the patients are they, they'll be set your first line failures, second line failures salvage therapy, what kind of patients are you thinking about going in the trial?

Amit Kumar

Yes thanks for that question Steve. These are all going to be patients that have failed other therapies or relapsed. So all of these patients are going to be those that have had anywhere from two to maybe up to six different therapies. As you know in ovarian cancer even with some of the new therapies that have been approved recently women tend to - if they respond they tend to relapse pretty quickly and within a year or year and a half or so. And so most women don't survive ovarian cancer, there are certainly exceptions but most don't. And so we're going to be getting these patients that have failed those initial therapies.

Stephen Dunn

Are we looking at a standard 3+3+3 dose escalation trial or were we looking to do here?

Amit Kumar

That's correct. It will be an open label three to six, three patients in initial cohorts before dose escalation, but the cohort may get larger if there is any sort of a adverse effects seen but yes that's basically it.

Stephen Dunn

Is there any preconditioning given to the patient and I assume corticosteroids were on standby like the cytokine?

Amit Kumar

Yes, I mean we will manage this cytokine release as needed, what has been seen though is in many of the CAR-T therapies in solid tumors all of which have really not made any progress but the cytokine release impact is not as great as has been the case in liquid tumors. And, but and to your early question there will be a preconditioning we anticipate going for deletion of these patients.

Stephen Dunn

The same type of schedule we see in the histological cancer?

Amit Kumar

Its similar, I mean we’ll initially start with pre-therapeutic dose and maybe not going for delete and then as we go forward we'll anticipate doing in fludarabine and cyclophosphamide.

Stephen Dunn

One last one on CAR-T, just to perform your co-stim is 4-1BB and not CD28 is that correct?

Amit Kumar

That's correct. Our researchers come from the University of Pennsylvania and 4-1BB is our favorite.

Stephen Dunn

Just a quickie, jump it over to Cchek. I just kind of want to know how this is fitting in we get the patients - for prostate we get the patient’s PSA level and then are we expecting another blood draw for a Cchek because I think you’ll get last 48, are you’re going to get the result in 48 hours I believe and then get another result like that is that how it’s going to be working?

Amit Kumar

Similar to what you just described, but we don’t need to do it within the last 48 hours. We - that the approach is that we would take patients that have already been designated as heading towards a biopsy. So the clinician has already decided based on PSA, DRE, digital rectal exam or any other information like family history, genetic history et cetera, et cetera. Once the physician has decided that the patient is heading towards biopsy then we would run a Cchek on that patient if the physician and patient so choose to determine if the biopsy were necessary or not. And we think that we’ll be able to eliminate half of the unnecessary biopsies?

Stephen Dunn

And final question I guess for the sake of those on the call, obviously it is diagnosed that the academic benefit is cost containments on the biopsy and pre-and post biopsy care. Could you tell us a little bit about - how many patients you realistically do you feel would benefit. And then have you spoken to reimbursement entities and any feedback you can give us on the pricing or how the reimbursements are working at it?

Amit Kumar

Yes, the market size in the United States we think is about 1.5 million plus or minus patients annually because that's roughly how many biopsies are done every year. And so that you know to get 100% in the market that's 1.5 million people. We have not started discussions with reimbursement organizations yet. We plan to price this product at a reasonable rate as I have said publicly already. Our cost of goods for this product is roughly $40 so we have a lot of flexibility on how we can price. And as you may know in addition to clinical utility, as well as clinically utility and benefit to the patient's, reimbursement is a very complex process that involves - I am sorry, it’s a complex process and one of the factors that is involved is the cost of the test itself.

And so we would like to price the test in a way that allows both us and our partners to make enough margin yet not be too prohibitive for either consumer to pay for it directly or for a reimburser to pay for it. But we'll get into all of those details at a later date we’re not prepared to talk about specifics today.

Our next question comes from Daniel Carlson with Tailwinds Research. Please go ahead.

Daniel Carlson

A quick question for you and I think in your prepared remarks you said that you're still completing the additional testing that the FDA had talked to you about in regards to the CAR-T in your prior meeting with them. Yet you seem awful comfortable that you’ll be launching so I am just wondering what do you see is the comfort that you're going to meet all of the additional requirements that the FDA has asked you to do and guess how is in Q3?

Amit Kumar

Typically what the FDA asks for is data demonstrating safety. And the FDA before you start testing a therapy on human beings, the FDA wants to make sure that it's not going to harm those human beings even though those individuals, those people may be dying of their disease you don't want to hasten their death and so or create more poor quality of life.

So the FDA has asked for some studies related to that. And related to your question asked earlier by Andrew D'silva, our goal is to be able to administer this therapy either intraperitoneally or intravenously preferably intravenously.

And so all of our animal studies and our safety studies previously were done in animals which were injected intraperitoneally. We would like to get the ability to try intravenous administration for the women. And so we are completing some studies to demonstrate safety under IV conditions intravenous conditions. And those types of studies they are mouse studies that require certain amount of time before we are comfortable and the FDA is comfortable that the mouse have not had an adverse effect.

And so those are the studies that we’re doing. So we’re basically just completing some safety studies crossing some Ts dotting some Is. And so we feel pretty comfortable that everything will get done and our goal is to file the IND in June of this year.

Our next question comes [Carl Reynolds], a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Amit is it a correct assumption that you’re going to be working with CLIA and the FDA on parallel paths. And did the FDA give you a response that allowed you to understand how many samples they’re looking for in the prostate area. Did you submit enough samples were they satisfied with that are they requiring more data?

Amit Kumar

Well the data that we showed the FDA was data that we have conducted under our research studies and that was designed to show them what kind of performance to expect utilizing our approach including the artificial intelligence.

Longer-term the details of the number of samples and specifics around the clinical trial if necessary for FDA approval have still to be worked out because we still at this point have not decided if it's a 510(k) or a 510(k) de novo or a PMA and the distinctions are - their distinctions is between those two, three approaches and I don't think it makes sense for me to go over those right now.

But the point is that the FDA wants to learn about our tests, we want to understand how they would regulate a test like this. I think it’s important to note that to my understanding as of today the FDA has only approved one test - one diagnostic test that utilizes artificial intelligence to make the calls.

And so that's something new for the FDA and we’ll be having some education sessions to teach them about our AI, but meanwhile we feel that we can launch this as a CLIA test. There are other liquid biopsy tests that have been launched as CLIA tests not for the application that we are focused on, but for therapy monitoring or for determination of which therapy a patient would benefit from. We're doing a slightly different approach, but t we feel very comfortable that we can launch this as a CLIA test and the CLIA laboratory partner that we are working with agrees as well and so that's what we're going to do while we continue to dialogue with the FDA.

This is a very common path by the way for diagnostic companies. Many, many diagnostic companies were launched as a CLIA and then eventually get FDA approval for test.

Operator

Amit Kumar

Okay, great. Thank you everyone again for attending this conference call and please stay tuned because we have an exciting year up ahead. Thank you.

