Colgate-Palmolive: Buy, Sell Or Hold?
About: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
by: Passive Income Pursuit
Summary
Colgate-Palmolive is a Dividend Champion with 55 consecutive years of dividend growth. Shares currently yield ~2.71%.
The share price is ~20% below its peak from January 2018 which I believe warrants a closer inspection of the company.
Exploring whether Colgate-Palmolive's valuation makes sense.
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a company that I've long wanted to add to my FI Portfolio. Historically, Colgate-Palmolive had been a great company that routinely rewarded shareholders with double-digit dividend increases. The share price