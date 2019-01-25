The Stock Market Isn't The Economy (But It's Close!)

We’ve published several articles detailing the continued strength of the US economy as a whole. Yet, the stock market seems to ignore good data regarding the largest portion of the economy (consumer spending), such as continued job growth, rising wages, record-setting holiday spending, etc. Instead, the market seems focused on the manufacturing sector of the economy - panicking about falling PMIs and lower-than-expected survey results. Well, the short answer is that the market isn’t the economy - at least in the short run.

The S&P 500 vs. the US Economy

There are two key differences between the stock market (for this article, we will define that as the S&P 500 index) and the US economy.

First, the companies that make up the S&P 500 derive about 43% of their total sales from outside the United States. While the US economy is relatively closed, the market gives investors more exposure to what’s happening overseas.

Second, the composition of sectors and industries in the S&P 500 differs from that of the “real economy.” For example, manufacturing makes up about 12% or so of the US economy. However, the figure for the S&P 500 is almost double. For our calculations, we used the NAICS classification manual as a guide. Shown below are the types of companies NAICS considers manufacturers.

However, when classifying S&P 500 stocks, there are issues that investors run into. There are conglomerates and companies that have dual business models (e.g. Under Armor (UA), which both manufactures apparel and sells it in company stores). How do you classify a company like Apple (AAPL) that could be considered to be a manufacturer but makes the bulk of its products overseas? (Not to mention its services and retail operations.) Any attempt at classifying every company in the S&P 500 will be imprecise. Depending on the judgment calls you make when deciding how to classify a company, you’ll end up with slightly different numbers on the exact percentage of the S&P 500 that is manufacturing. But the main takeaway will be the same - manufacturing makes up an outsize percentage of the S&P 500 compared to the economy.

Financial services are also over-represented. Just like the manufacturing sector, their weight is approximately double. Financials account for a little over 13% of the S&P 500, while making up just 7.5% of US GDP.

Other sectors are under-represented. For instance, health care spending makes up almost 18% of US GDP, while accounting for about 15.5% of the S&P 500. The entire services sector of the economy is likely highly under-represented. Services make up almost 80% of GDP. This figure would include government services, which obviously wouldn’t be publicly tradable. Also, think of how many small local businesses there are in your town that are services-based. All of the small retailers, local restaurants, auto repair shops, construction contractors, etc. are not going to be represented in the stock market.

So, what does all of this mean for investors?

Summary

Well, the biggest take away for investors is that in the short term we shouldn’t expect the market and the economy to perform exactly in sync. As covered in the article, there are some big differences in the types of companies that make up the S&P versus the composition of the actual economy. In addition, there are other factors to consider, such as starting market valuation, inflation, monetary policy, etc.

That’s why in the short term studies have shown that the market isn’t very correlated with GDP. However, one study showed that when you adjust for business cycle and other factors, correlation starts to improve. Over the long term, however, rising GDP lends itself to a rising stock market.

If you are a short-term trader, then simply looking at the state of the economy isn’t all that helpful in predicting the direction of the market. If you are a long-term investor, then so long as the economy remains healthy, the market should continue to rise. Although, the pacing and timing of that rise will be uncertain.

