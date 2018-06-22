Summary

My investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably as a forever investment. Hence, my analysis is based on this view and I focus on its moat, not for example how many F-35 it can sell the next quarter or year(s).

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been a terrific investment with 15% CAGR since 1980 and has never showed a negative 10-year rolling return. It's a "sin" stock and operates in a stable industry and has a wide moat.

The dividend is safe and has room to grow, but the balance sheet is close to max at 1.9x EBITDA.

All in all, I think Lockheed Martin is a good long-term investment below a share price of $300.

The business

Let’s start with some background on the company and its business:

Lockheed Martin is the world’s biggest defense contractor, and has four business divisions:

Aeronautics , which designs, engineers and creates military aircraft, most notably the F-35.

, which designs, engineers and creates military aircraft, most notably the F-35. Missiles and fire control , which develops and produces optic and smart munition systems like air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles and air to ground weapon systems (also nuclear weapons).

, which develops and produces optic and smart munition systems like air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles and air to ground weapon systems (also nuclear weapons). Rotary and mission systems , which designs, manufactures and supports both civil and military helicopters. In addition, it manufactures naval and radar systems. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation is a part of this division, bought from United Technologies (UTX) in 2015.

, which designs, manufactures and supports both civil and military helicopters. In addition, it manufactures naval and radar systems. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation is a part of this division, bought from United Technologies (UTX) in 2015. Space, which creates technology for exploration, connectivity and security from space. Basically all its revenue in this division comes from the US Government.

In 2017, the sales and operating profit were like this:

% of sales (mln sales) % of operating profit D&A (assets mln) CAPEX Sales from US Government International sales Aeronautics 39% (20 148) 41 311 (7 903) 371 63% (12 753) 36% (7 307) Missiles and fire control 14% (7 212) 21 99 (4 395) 156 64% (4 640) 33% (2 423) Rotary and mission systems 28% (14 215) 18 468 (18 235) 308 69% (9 834) 28% (4 006) Space 19% (9 473) 20 245 (5 236) 179 85% (8 097) 14% (1 305)

Clearly, The Rotary Division is the most capital-intensive and least profitable in terms of margins.

Almost 70% of the sales come from the US Government, and the rest is international sales (just a small fraction comes from US commercial and other). So far it seems management has overdelivered on international sales. Just 5 years ago, only 17% of revenue was outside the US and the goal was 25% within 2017.

I assume we can safely put Lockheed Martin in the “sin” category of the stock market. Tobacco, alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, arm producers and defense contractors are labelled as “sin.” Historically, this group has massively outperformed the overall market, as explained in this report from Credit Suisse (CS).

Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) are on the rise and “sin” stocks are vulnerable for investment exclusions, including Lockheed Martin. For example, The Government Pension Fund of Norway (900 billion in AUM) has decided to exclude Lockheed Martin from investments because of its nuclear weapons production. (But apparently this does not apply to Norway's Ministry of Defence, which has ordered 52 F-35 from this “unethical” business.) Disclosure: I'm a citizen of Norway.

Historical performance

The long-term chart of LMT clearly shows it has created an enormous wealth for the shareholders (1980-today):

10 000 invested in January 1993 would have been worth 338 000 at the end of 2018, compared to 97 000 for SPY. 10 000 invested in 1980 is now worth 2.1 million.

Over a ten-year period since 1980 it has never produced negative returns. The lowest annual ten-year return was 4% in May 2012 (May 2002 to May 2012). In May 2012, Lockheed Martin was priced at its lowest valuation for decades, and this was the bottom of a massive move until 2018.

Even a shorter rolling five-year return is rarely negative:

Lockheed Martin has been a very good buy on “dips.” The scatter plot below indicates the pretty strong inverse relationship between a five-year performance and the next five-year performance:

The line in the graph is a simplistic “best fit” regression. As we can see, low five-year returns on the x-axis are followed by much higher five-year returns on the y-axis (and vice versa). Current five-year performance is about 115%, and the best fit regression indicates we can expect about the same return the next five years, which equals its historical performance of 15% per year.

Both EPS and cash flow have risen, which of course is to be expected with such a rise in the share price:

Cash conversion ratio stands at 8% (from every dollar in sales eight cents end up as free cash flow). CAPEX to sales is a low 2%. In addition to CAPEX, the company has huge investments into R&D which is booked as an expense (cost of sales), according to note 1 in the annual report. But in reality R&D is a form of CAPEX. R&D for 2017 was $1.2 billion and $1 billion in 2016, more or less the same amount as CAPEX. Based on this, we can argue capital intensity is medium.

Since 2008 the backlog has risen from $80.9 billion to $109 billion at the end of 3rd quarter 2018. Relative to revenue the backlog has increased somewhat:

Looking at the monthly returns during a year (12 observations), correlation with S&P 500 is on average 0.31 since 1993. That is lower than the average stock, and indicates it may serve as a little bit of diversification, albeit small.

Is Lockheed Martin a recession-proof stock? In both 2001 and 2002 the share price went up, although EPS in 2001 was a negative 2.42. In 2002 EPS was 1.11. At the end of September 2008 the share price was at $110, but a low of 58 in March 2009 meant a drop of 47%, more or less in line with S&P 500. However, both EPS and cash flow increased in 2008, but went down in 2009.

Worth noting is that defense spending seems little correlated with the overall economy, both in the US and worldwide. Numbers from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute indicates US spending increased in both recessions in 2001/2002 and 2008/2009:

U.S. military expenditures dwarf all others, and are roughly the size of the next six largest military budgets around the world, combined. Even the revenue of Lockheed Martin is bigger than the defense budget of France, and the cash returned to shareholders in 2017 is 85% of the defense budget of Norway.

As the defense market very much works as an oligopoly, it might be interesting to know if Lockheed Martin is taking a bigger or smaller piece of the pie. By looking at the revenue and comparing it to the overall US defense spending, we get this graph (international sales are not excluded):

It has been quite steady between 8.6% and the latest 9.9%.

Competitive advantage

Lockheed Martin's terrific historical returns are no coincidence. The share price will of course move a lot due to short-term noise, but over the long term, its wide moat makes it very likely a terrific long-term investment:

Network effect: Lockheed Martin is not only a manufacturer for the US, but also its allies. Smaller nations simply don’t have the capital or expertise and thus outsource their needs. The Joint Strike Fighter program is an example of this. For example, when Norway, a NATO member, recently chose to order 52 F-35, the decision was built on both flight performance and international cooperation. The US has huge leverage in negotiations because it funds about 65% of NATO.

Switching effects: you don't change military suppliers often. The military is a conservative place. Suppliers are a critical part of any defense. Norway bought F-16 in 1980 and has continued using Lockheed Martin as supplier ever since. The recent acquisition of Sikorsky from United Technologies is also an example of switching effects. Lockheed Martin now gets to service and maintain those 2000+ helicopters.

Lockheed Martin is most likely ”too big to fail.”

Operates in an oligopoly market supported by the government/taxpayers. This makes them more immune to recessions and give them some pricing power.

It has great political influence (for good or worse). The US Government is perhaps the biggest client on earth, and Lockheed Martin happens to be one of its biggest suppliers. The US Government wants to arm its allies with US manufactured arms/weapons.

Unique technology and know-how. In many projects there are no alternatives to Lockheed Martin. Many smaller suppliers are not qualified.

Mankind has a history of never ending conflicts and this will not change. Besides, the most important aspect of a defense is preventory effects. Every country needs a defense at all times, even during peace. This is the cornerstone of any government.

Risks

As with any investment there are a lot of potential risks. I will briefly comment what I believe to be the biggest:

A low oil price is bad. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are one of the biggest international customers, and their budget is of course heavily dependent on the price of oil. International sales has grown from 17% in 2014 to 30% in 2017.

Most of the contracts with any government are fixed. Any overruns have to be covered by the contractor, thus affecting earnings. For example, at the end of the 1990’s Lockheed had several problems, as can be seen from the EPS. The stock went from a high of 58 in February 1998 to a bottom of 16.5 in March 2000, a spectacular 71% decline. The dividend was cut in half in 2000 (see more below) when cash flow suffered after satellite foul-ups and failure to land big contracts. At about the same time the proposed merger with Northrop Grumman (NOC) was put to rest after the Government objected.

And of course the much debated US budget deficit is a cause for concern. Mandatory social security spending is 62% and is next to impossible to cut. Interest to serve the debt is 8% and can’t be cut, unless the US want to default and that’s not going to happen. The so-called “discretionary spending” is 30%, and defense spending is within this group, representing a solid 70% of this group. Thus any significant cuts in federal spending could well happen in the defense sector.

The defense industry is heavily influenced by politics, and seemingly small incidents can escalate. For example, the killing of journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, which created (and still does) strain on diplomatic relationships. The arms industry has always been a bit "dirty."

Another issue is pension liabilities. According to Forbes, Lockheed Martin has underfunded this with 17.7 billion. If this is correct, this will for some years ahead put a strain on their profitability, but in my opinion not alter the long-term prospects.

Historically, defense contractors have operated in a stable business environment. But with the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), governments might shift to smaller or other nontraditional suppliers.

Dividend and capital allocation

Lockheed Martin is a very shareholder-friendly company as it returns most of its free cash flow. At present, the dividend yield is about 2.85%.

The dividend was lowered in 2000 and kept at the same level until 2003. Since 2003 CAGR has been 19%. This growth is of course not sustainable forever as growth is higher than growth in earnings and cash flow. We can expect growth to fall closer to 8-12%, in my opinion. Payout has gradually increased, but well below any alarming levels:

Over the last ten years management has spent more on buybacks than dividends:

Outstanding shares have dropped from 409 million in 2008 to 288 million today, a 30% drop.

There is currently ample funds to continue buybacks, deleverage or increase the dividend:

Balance sheet

The company has a rather weak balance sheet. Long-term debt has increased significantly since 2008: from 3.5 billion to 14 billion, and shareholder’s equity has been hovering around zero since 2012.

The company has always financed operations with long-term debt:

At the end of the 90s, the debt ratio was higher than now.

Current long-term debt to EBITDA is around 1.9. That is not alarming, but my personal preference is less than 2x, depending on the underlying business. Lockheed Martin has no problem serving the debt, but financial flexibility decreases above 2x. The spike in 2015 is because of the Sikorsky deal, mainly financed by debt.

Lockheed's operations, which require a great deal of long-term development and R&D (sometimes for many years, even decades, like F-35 for example), mean high debt could be a potential problem if not addressed. Look what happened in 1998-2000. If they run into problems in any future developments, they would need more money. In all likelihood that means borrowing. Thus, personally I would prefer they deleveraged a little and cut back on buybacks.

As of September 2018 goodwill was 10.8 billion, almost 24% of the assets. Goodwill is very often a questionable asset, in my opinion.

Valuation

Last guidance back in October 2018 was a full year EPS of $17.5, a P/E of about 16 at today's price. That is not excessive by any means, but still a bit on the high side historically:

The EV/EBITDA ratio has been below 12 for the most part.

As briefly mentioned earlier in the article, it is likely that socially responsible investments continue to increase, which might lead to a lower valuation. However, a lower valuation is not necessarily bad as they can retire more shares.

Based on the historical valuation I would not pay more than the current price of 280-290. But again, if your holding period is at least a decade, I would not worry so much about the purchase price.

(Lockheed Martin reports earnings on 29th of January before market open.)

Conclusion

Let me summarize:

Pros:

The share price has terrific long-term returns.

Shareholder-friendly company (we can argue at the cost of the debt owners).

Highly political industry, where political influence is important (and Lockheed has influence, I believe).

A wide and durable moat.

Still room for dividend growth. Moderate payout.

"Stable" industry, disruptive forces less likely to happen compared to other businesses (this is typical for all "sin" stocks). There will always be military spending.

Cons:

Indirectly much of the revenue comes from issued debt by the US Government.

Politically-sensitive stock.

Debt close to maximum levels.

Pension liabilities.

All in all, I believe the wide moat and its stable industry make sure it will be a highly profitable company in the future. As always, disruptive forces can make an impact, but I believe less so compared to other industries outside the "sin" sphere. I expect 12-15% CAGR on my investment. However, I'm reluctant to add to my holdings if the price goes above $300.