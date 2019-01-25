The Economics Of Cures - Gilead At A Turning Point

We are being paid well while we wait for the next blockbuster cure.

Despite this, curing Hep C still made money for investors focused on the very long-term.

As a punishment for curing the world from Hepatitis C, Gilead suffered multi-year revenue and share price decline.

Curing diseases is considered a poor business model by most investors. This is one of the open secrets of our capitalist system.

Most pharmaceutical companies would much rather keep providing treatment for chronic diseases, alleviating symptoms for incurable conditions, or supplementing habitually unhealthy individuals. This way they generate predictable, recurring revenue, thus satisfying their investors.

On this regard, Gilead Sciences (GILD) stands apart from the field, and virtually alone.

Cured Away All the Customers

Gilead has a history well chronicled by other authors on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. In 2011, Gilead bought Pharmasset for $11 billion for its experimental Hepatitis C product - at the time criticized by many for overpaying.

Gilead turned the experiment into a massive blockbuster cure. Its HCV (Hep C Virus) revenue rose meteorically, and by 2015, it reached a peak of $19 billion per year.

Unfortunately from there, it declined precipitously until today:

HCV Revenue ($M) Total Revenue ($M) 2014 12,400 24,890 2015 19,100 32,639 2016 14,800 30,390 2017 9,100 26,107 2018* 3,500 21,050

*Estimated figures based on guidance from Q3 release

Sure, other competitors like Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV) entered into the Hep C market after Gilead, but their products were largely inferior or they came to market too late (vice versa). The main driver for Gilead's revenue decline by far was the decline in number of patients. Those exiting treatment exceeded new patients, because more and more of them were cured for the rest of their lives.

This amazing humanitarian result was disastrous for Gilead's subsequent valuation.

From its peak of $119.72 in 2015, GILD fell close to 50% to a low of $60.32. It has been more or less stuck in a range for the last couple years, frustrating many investors.

But as you may have noticed, I purposely stretched out the chart for a reason. In November 2011 - around when the Pharmasset acquisition was announced - GILD was only trading around $20. Today, at the time of writing, it is trading around $68. So despite the intervening rise and fall, GILD was still able to return a staggering 240% over seven years, before counting the significant dividends paid during the period.

Investors with eyes on the long run should not care about the lumpiness of return. This illustrates that in a long enough time frame, there is hope for the curative business to create outsized value, despite the extreme volatility in the short- to medium-term.

And for the sake of humanity's wellbeing, we need this to be a viable business model.

Second Act?

I envision a curative business model that is much like a movie studio, but with more stretched out timelines. Where a movie studio live or die by the next blockbuster film they produce (or cannot produce) each year, a curative pharma may be beholden to come up with a big cure every decade or so. Both products have steeply declining sales over time.

It is of course more sustainable if cures are developed on a backdrop of stable, recurring business, which Gilead has and I'll touch on in the next section.

First, let's look at a few interesting candidates in Gilead's pipeline with blockbuster curative potential.

Cancer: One of Gilead's most notable acquisitions recently is of Kite Pharma in 2017, which developed a gene therapy treatment called Yescarta capable of eradicating certain forms of blood cancer. Seeking Alpha author DoctoRx wrote an informative piece describing the treatment. Of note, Yescarta is...

...a one-time treatment. If all goes well, the cells act like normal cells and proliferate, with the cells and their descendants lasting the patient's lifetime. This can lead to a functional cure.

Latest data has been very promising, but it appears longer time period of testing is required to determine if it indeed functions as a cure. Moreover, this type of treatment shows early-stage potential to move from treating liquid cancer to solid cancer, which Gilead will probably pursue.

As shown below the treatments for blood cancers, which are also called liquid cancers, are the "TCR" therapies for solid cancers. This is the bulk of the cancer market. Kite has some efforts here that are in Phase 1 and others in preclinical stage. As Kite's website shows, its CAR-T technologies, exemplified by Yescarta, have a degree of mechanistic simplicity. Next to the CAR-T graphic is one titled The Science of TCR. This graphic is somewhat more complicated. The main thrust of this category of research is solid cancers, but liquid cancers can be treated this way as well. This has immense potential, but it's more speculative than Yescarta and its related CAR-T products (per Kite's terminology). GILD has said that any sales it gets from this technology will be a bonus and that the deal penciled in based on the known late-stage work that Kite had demonstrated.

All in all, there is an exciting possibility that Gilead may cure all sorts of cancer within our lifetime.

Hepatitis B: Gilead recently partnered with a specialist firm to tackle HBV, again using genome editing. HBV is generally considered more difficult to tackle than HCV. It is another avenue for a blockbuster cure if it comes into fruition.

Following its success in curing hepatitis C with therapies such as Sovaldi and Harvoni, Gilead is now enlisting a new partner in the fight against hepatitis B (HBV). Inking a collaboration deal that would be worth half a billion dollars with genome editing specialists Precision Biosciences, Gilead is aiming to develop a cure for HBV, which is proving more difficult to eliminate than hep C.

HIV: To demonstrate that Gilead has truly embraced a curative business model, it partners with yet another laboratory to develop a functional cure for HIV. It does this despite the company already having a large and growing HIV treatment business that would stand to be disrupted.

AELIX Therapeutics and Gilead will run a clinical trial testing a combination of treatments that has potential to let HIV-infected people ditch lifelong therapy.

As an investor, I am a bit less excited about this one as it will cannibalize Gilead's existing sales from HIV treatment. But as a member of our species, I am very excited that we will probably find a cure for AIDS within our lifetime.

Other candidates like GILD's phase 3 NASH treatments may or may not have curative potential, but I'll let doctors or other more qualified authors to be the judge.

Risks

Aside from the lumpiness that was mentioned, another one of the main risks of curing people is if Washington D.C. starts legislating price controls on medical treatments without exemption for cures, thus preventing pharmaceutical companies from charging the high initial prices necessary for the business model to work.

We must be able to charge prices that seem exorbitant at first in order to incentivize companies to develop cures. Once cured, the patient no longer needs the treatment, and the one-time payment that seemed high is actually significantly lower than the cost of a lifetime treatment (as is the case for HCV).

I would support making financing available to individuals who have to make large one-time payments for cures (similar to buying a car or a home).

Ultimately the curative business is fundamentally quite speculative, and it needs to exist on top of a healthy recurring business model. Let's see how that's looking for Gilead.

Turning Point - Get Paid While We Wait

Playing second fiddle to the HCV business, Gilead's non-HCV revenue and earnings have been growing at a steady pace over the years (partially helped by the reinvesting the huge cash flow coming in from the HCV business and share buybacks).

Gilead's non-HCV business consisted mainly of HIV product sales, where Gilead is also a leader. The Yescarta treatment, and a splash of smaller segments including drugs for HBV, oncology, and cardiovascular illness make up the rest of its business.

As HCV revenue becomes a smaller and smaller part of the pie, it starts to matter less and less. Its continued decline no longer has a material effect on Gilead's overall revenue, as it is mostly offset by growth particularly in the HIV business.

As illustrated by the table below, I project that overall revenue will stabilize or even start to rise again this year:

HCV % of Total Non-HCV % of Total Total Revenue 2014 12,400 49.82% 12,490 50.18% 24,890 2015 19,100 58.52% 13,539 41.48% 32,639 2016 14,800 48.70% 15,590 51.30% 30,390 2017 9,100 34.86% 17,007 65.14% 26,107 2018 3,500 16.63% 17,550 83.37% 21,050 2019 2,600 11.97% 19,122 88.03% 21,722 2020 2,000 8.76% 20,835 91.24% 22,835

We will have better clarity and projection when the company provides 2019 guidance during its Q4 earnings release.

Suppose the 2019 revenue is in the right ballpark, and assuming a stable gross margin and fixed costs increasing at the rate of inflation, I am modeling around $7 EPS for 2019, which comes to an earnings yield of over 10%. This is without assuming any growth in the subsequent years.

Gilead also pays a steadily growing dividend, currently sitting at $0.57/quarter or an annual yield of around 3.3%.

This business is immediately accretive to My Little Conglomerate - a real money portfolio I created to mimic a conglomerate, where each investment is treated as a "subsidiary" with look-through earnings. I acquired 150 shares of GILD for My Little Conglomerate at an average cost of $67.98.

The recurring business alone makes Gilead an undervalued, under-appreciated cash cow that is worth the purchase. Comes with it free is the chance to participate in a truly aspirational business set on a path to cure the world's diseases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.