In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action. Due to a scheduling conflict, this week's article is posted based on Thursday's NY close.

20-24 January 2019:

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for continued buy-side activity provided key support, 53.50s-53.30s, held. This expectation played out in some sense, as modest price discovery higher played out through Monday's holiday auction to 54.51s, where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side auction before price discovery lower into prior balance developed through Thursday's auction.

This week's auction saw buying interest early week during Sunday/Monday holiday shortened auction, 54.04s, as a buy-side breakout attempt developed through last week's unsecured high, 54.14s. Price discovery higher developed in Monday's auction, achieving the stopping point high, 54.51s, where sell excess developed, halting the auction and driving price lower back into prior balance. The repair of the unsecured high resulted in price discovery lower back into the prior range into Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 52.04s. Buying interest emerged, rejecting the low, driving price higher into Wednesday's auction to 53.64s.

Selling interest emerged in Wednesday's auction near 53.64s as buyers trapped, 53.50s/53.39s. Price discovery lower developed in Wednesday's auction, as rotation lower developed to challenge Tuesday's low. A minor probe lower developed to 51.86s as sellers trapped and rotation higher to 52.80s developed into Wednesday's NY close. Narrow, two-sided trade developed early Thursday, 52.88s-52.07s, before buying interest emerged, 52.61s/52.73s, driving price higher to 53.64s within Wednesday's key supply overhead ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 53.13s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week's primary expectation was for buy-side activity provided the key demand area, 53.50s-53s, held as support. This expectation did play out partially as minor price discovery higher developed to 54.51s toward key resistance where sell excess developed, rejecting the high, driving price lower back into prior balance to 51.80s before buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side phase, developing balance, 53.64s-51.80s, through Thursday's close.

Looking ahead, this week's failed buy-side breakout and price discovery back into prior balance imply potential for a structural stopping point high. Focus into Friday and next week centers upon response to this week's key supply cluster, 53.15s-53.64s. The primary expectation near-term (2-4 weeks) based on market structure is now sell-side provided this key supply area holds. This week's stopping point develops within major supply following a substantial buy-side phase (approximately +28% as of this writing).

NinjaTrader

Due to the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC is not currently publishing the weekly COT report. Our data will update when this becomes available.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.