Encana Buys Newfield For Much Needed Liquids Growth Runway

Investments in water handling infrastructure cut down on total well costs by allowing for more recycled water to be used during the completion process.

In order to substantially grow its liquids-rich growth runway in light of hurdles at its liquids-rich Eagle Ford and Duvernay assets (which I covered in past articles), Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is in the process of purchasing Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) through an all-stock deal. That transaction is expected to close this quarter, assuming it gets approved by shareholders this upcoming February 12. The prized asset in Newfield Exploration Company's portfolio is clearly its STACK/SCOOP position in Oklahoma, which comes with its Arkoma Basin, offshore China, and Williston Basin operations as well. Encana Corporation has made it clear that the Permian Basin, the Montney up in Canada, and the STACK/SCOOP plays will be the firm's three main growth engines going forward. Let's dig in.

Overview of STACK/SCOOP

The STACK region refers to a geographical area known for prolific development opportunities targeting the Woodford and Meramec formations in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Blaine counties in Oklahoma. There are other counties within the region, such as Dewey and Major, but note those are considered to house non-core opportunities that require materially higher energy prices to break even when compared to the big three counties (Canadian, Kingfisher, and Blaine). Upstream operators are also targeting the Osage and Oswego formations in the STACK region.

Pivoting to the SCOOP region, the main target is the Woodford formation. The SCOOP region stretches across several counties including Grady (which saw plenty of development activity last year), McClain, and Garvin. Those three represent the core SCOOP region based on drilling and permitting activity.

In order to give you the reader a better idea of what this looks like on a map, I shaded in the Tier 1 areas Encana is acquiring from Newfield Exploration in purple as you can see below:

What Encana's pro forma position would be

At the end of Q3 2018, Newfield owned the lease on 360,000 net acres in the STACK/SCOOP play that produced 144,000 barrels of oil equivalent net per day (60% liquids) during that period. A large portion of Newfield's STACK acreage is situated in Northern Canadian County and Kingfisher County, with a modest position in Blaine County, particularly along the border with Kingfisher County. This is all Tier 1 acreage within the core of the play, and represents the base of Encana's growth runway in the larger area.

Keep in mind that certain upstream players have been running into downspacing problems in the STACK, which means well laterals were being spaced too close together resulting in those wells weakening each other's productivity (and ruining the return on investment). That doesn't mean the play isn't economical, it means that there is a limit to how far operational gains can stretch drilling inventories.

Down in the SCOOP region, Encana is acquiring a sizable position in Grady, McClain, and Garvin counties. Encana is also acquiring a modest amount of acreage in Stevens County which has seen some development activity over the past few years. This is another area management sees as possibly lucrative in the future.

Well economics

A survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas noted that the STACK/SCOOP play can be profitably developed when West Texas Intermediate is at $53, according to the average of the price levels given by upstream firms. The survey asked (back in March 2018):

"In the top two areas in which your firm is active: What WTI oil price does your firm need to profitably drill a new well?"

That is different than asking for the incremental break-even price for core of the core Tier 1 wells; this is asking what does WTI need to trade at to generate positive net income on an asset-level basis in the STACK/SCOOP. Note that this same survey showed that the average WTI price required to earn a profit in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin came in at $47 and $49, respectively.

Depending on the infrastructure investments Encana makes in the area and what parts of the region the firm develops first, the company's profitability level could come in towards the lower end of the STACK/SCOOP range in that survey, which was $40 WTI. Readers should note a key part of Encana's strategy with acquiring Newfield rests on the firm being able to generate returns that are in the top 25% of its STACK/SCOOP peer group. This could be made possible through its large pro forma Tier 1 acreage position, investments in water handling infrastructure, and by targeting its best well locations. At least in theory anyway.

Potential synergies

Encana expects to unlock synergies through its proposed merger with Newfield Exploration through a couple of different avenues. The first relies on what appears to be headcount reductions as Encana's management team touts $125 million in "high confidence G&A synergies," and the only way those cost savings could truly be highly probable is if management pulled that lever. Note that this is a very straightforward idea that relies on the combined company having labor-related redundancies that could be remedied via early retirement packages and layoffs. While a cold and unpopular maneuver, the unconventional upstream space is filled with competitors and arguably at least some of these firms would be better off if they consolidated, but there is a negative impact on employee morale.

When it comes to relative capital expenditure savings (i.e., reducing well costs or boosting well productivity), which is reflected over time as operating cost savings via lower DD&A per BOE expenses, Encana has laid out a framework of how that will be achieved in the STACK/SCOOP. The goal is to reduce total well development costs by $1 million each from current levels, but those gains are harder to achieve as they rely on potential operational improvements.

Centralized water handling infrastructure is a clear way for Encana to cut down on total well costs. Recycling water used during the hydraulic fracturing process has been shown to save upstream operators a ton of money during the completion process (several hundred thousand dollars per well if not more, particularly as completion designs have gotten "bigger").

Newfield Exploration had a dual water handling pipeline system that ran for 75 miles as of September 2018, along with 13 million barrels of water storage and the 30,000 bpd Barton water treatment center. Investing in water handling capacity and syncing up its upstream/midstream development scheme to ensure that those investments are going towards the right regions is the best way I personally see Encana saving money in the STACK/SCOOP.

Shifting towards only utilizing multi-well pad development schemes will optimize Encana's performance on the margins due to reduced rig downtime. Modest logistical improvements will lend a helping hand as will economies of scale. However, those synergies are often overblown as Newfield Exploration was already doing its best (more or less) to maximize well returns.

Final thoughts

Encana Corporation needs another liquids-growth generator as its Eagle Ford asset matures and its Duvernay asset is kept on the slow burner. The purchase of Newfield Exploration Company gives it the growth runway it needs to capitalize on liquids-oriented economics, which in North America are much more favorable in almost every circumstance outside of Appalachia. It will be interesting to see if the transaction gets approved by shareholders. I encourage interested readers to check out the rest of my series on Encana Corporation here. Thanks for reading.

