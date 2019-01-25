NG Weekly: Narrow Balance Early Week At Key Support, Selling Interest There, And Price Discovery Lower To 2.96s

This week’s auction saw balance development early week at key support before selling interest drove price lower to 2.96s, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side phase.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action. Due to a scheduling conflict, this week's article is posted based on Thursday's NY close.

20-24 January 2019:

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week's auction was for neutral (two-sided) trade, 3.20s-3.72s. This probability path played out only partially as two-sided trade did develop, 3.23s-3.35s, through Monday's holiday reduced liquidity auction. Selling interest emerged in Tuesday's auction, 3.19s, driving price lower to 2.96s, where buying interest halted the sell-side auction, developing balance, 2.96s-3.16s, through Thursday's auction, closing at 3.09s.

This week's auction saw balance development, 3.23s-3.35s, in Monday's holiday near last week's key support. Selling interest emerged, 3.19s, in Tuesday's auction, driving price lower through key support in a sell-side breakdown. Price discovery lower developed in Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 3.02s, where buy excess emerged as sellers trapped, halting the sell-side auction ahead of Wednesday's auction.

Rotation higher developed into early Wednesday, achieving a stopping point, 3.16s, near the sell-side breakdown area. Selling interest emerged, 3.12s, driving price back to the stopping point before new selling interest emerged, 3.02s, driving price lower in sell-side continuation achieving a stopping point, 2.96s. Sellers trapped amidst buying interest there, driving price higher back toward 3.16s into Thursday's close, settling at 3.09s amidst the Feb-Mar contract roll.

This week's primary expectation of neutral (balance) price activity played out only partially as balance occurred only during Monday's holiday shortened auction. Selling interest emerged near last week's support in Tuesday's auction, resulting in price discovery lower to 2.96s into Wednesday's auction. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence, developing balance through Thursday's close at 3.09s.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) now shifts to a sell-side bias, based on market structure and order flow. Early January's key stopping point low, 2.87s, is likely to be challenged. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term (2-4 week) is for price discovery lower to challenge this support, as consensus develops. Focus now shifts to market response at key support cluster, 3.15s-2.90s, into Friday and next week.

Due to the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC is not currently publishing the weekly COT report. Our data will update when this becomes available.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

