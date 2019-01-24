In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving the XLE price action. Due to a scheduling conflict, this week's article is posted based on Thursday's NY close.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for buy-side activity within the expectation of a meaningful sell response thereafter. This week's auction saw last week's buyers trapped upon Tuesday's open, resulting in aggressive price discovery lower to 61.30s, before buying interest halted the sell-side sequence, developing balance, closing Thursday at 62.14s.

20-24 January 2019:

This week saw last week's late buyers, 63.43s/63.58/63.85s, trapped upon Tuesday's open following Monday's holiday. A structural gap lower developed, signaling potential for price discovery lower. Price discovery lower developed through Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 62.36s, where buying interest halted the sell-side auction. Buyers trapped, 62.57s/62.59s, late in Tuesday's auction. Tuesday's buyers failed to hold the auction into Wednesday as Tuesday's support failed and sell-side continuation developed, achieving the stopping point low, 61.30s, in Wednesday's auction.

Buy excess developed in Wednesday's auction at 61.30s before sellers in size trapped, 61.66s, resulting in price discovery higher into Thursday's auction. Retracement higher developed to 62.70s at/near Tuesday's sell-side breakdown area. Sell excess developed there, driving price lower to 62s ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 62.14s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw price discovery lower, contrary to our primary expectation, but consistent with our expectation for a meaningful sell response near-term. The market structure and location of resting supply informed this thinking. Within the broader context, this week's behavior implies the development of a structural stopping point high within prior major supply overhead, 61.60s-64.60s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon developing balance, 61.40s-62.70s, for consensus development and new directional order flow activity. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week shifts to neutral as consensus builds. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains sell-side, and following the large rally back into overhead supply, it would be prudent to expect further sell-side activity.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. The market activity has formed a price low following the momentum low of November 2018, which serves as meaningful support. While near-term buy-side activity may have exhausted, sentiment remains far from bullish in extreme to imply a structural high develops in this area.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.