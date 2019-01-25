Dominion Energy: It Will Take Longer To Get To $80

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is an opportunistic mega-multi-utility in the process of transforming itself for the betterment of its shareholders - eventually. Over the past few years, management has been moving the company away from a historic reliance on state PUC regulated businesses to a higher percentage of FERC regulated and wide-moat businesses. Why? It's simple - the FERC usually allows a higher return on investment than state PUC and, as Morningstar preaches, wide-moat businesses often times generate better long-term investment returns. However, FERC regulators don't always comply, as shown by the recent construction delay in an important natural gas pipeline.

With its growing asset base of interstate gas pipelines, natural gas storage, and electricity transmission lines, coupled with a 20-yr contract for its LNG export services, and with the completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), Dominion Energy could generate about 50% of its income from non-state-PUC regulated sources.

However, along the way, there have been bumps in the road, such as the recent ACP permitting problem. On Jan. 11, the courts upheld a lower court ruling that delays the current construction of the ACP project through a disputed 100-mile swath of the total 600-mile project. ACP is an important pipeline to provide West Virginia/Marcellus natural gas to coal-replacement power plants in Virginia and North Carolina. As a show of support and an indication of the importance of the pipeline to electric utilities, ACP is owned by three utilities: Dominion Energy 48%, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) 47%, and Southern Company (SO) 5%. After construction, Dominion will be the operator of the pipeline. The most likely outcome of the court ruling will be a reroute of the project, which will increase costs and delay its startup until mid- to late-2021. Morningstar anticipates a tougher FERC ruling for the added construction cost to reroute and anticipates the regulated allowed return to fall from 10% to 9%. Before a reroute, the estimated cost for completion is pushing $7 billion. The difference if the FERC reduces its allowed return seems to be around $0.05-0.06 per share in earnings for D after the 2021 start date.

With the ruling and an admission of higher pension liabilities, management reduced its guidance for operating earnings for 2019 and 2020, along with a tempering of earnings growth. Management published a press release that included the following graphic.

Using the 6% to 7% earnings growth guidance for 2021, without contribution from ACP, earnings should be in the range of $4.61 to $4.78, midpoint $4.69. Using the numbers offered above, management is offering midpoint EPS guidance of $4.03 for 2019, $4.41 for 2020, and $4.69 for 2021. If ACP is completed and contributes to full-year earnings in 2022, the project could add around $0.20 per share. With 6.5% underlying growth for 2022, it would not be unreasonable to expect EPS approaching $5.00.

The Jan. 11 court action is not the only problem facing management. On Jan. 24, the Forest Service said it would review its construction permit allowing the ACP to cross under the Blue Ridge Parkway. In addition to the ACP headaches, Virginia regulators disallowed portions of Dominion's recently submitted grid and metering infrastructure upgrade plan, sending the capital expenditure back to the drawing board as well.

Nevertheless, the ACP announcement by management contributed to broker analysts' winter chills. Two brokers cut their recommendations to Neutral from Buy and reduced their price targets. The announcement and downgrades added selling pressure to the shares, and prices fell from the $74 range to the $68. The chart from TD Ameritrade sums up recent three-year performance:

Three-yr price only return compared to California-based Sempra (NYSE:SRE), Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic-based Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), New York-based Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), as of Jan 22:

Using this as a peer group, below is a table of fundamental comparisons:

Of interest is the SPGMI Quality Rating for 10-yr consistency of earnings and dividend growth. "B" is below the average rating of B+, and is below its peer WEC along with few others. With the increase in debt service from rising interest rates for most all utilities showing up in a rise in their Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), the negative TTM Net ROIC is not overly concerning. Utility investors should watch for an increase in state-PUC allowed returns as the cost of debt service increases over time. However, there will be a "regulatory lag" between when the higher interest costs are booked and when the rate relief takes effect. Until such time as the higher WACC is included in rate relief cases, utilities overall should experience skinnier and potentially negative Net ROIC.

Fastgraphs.com offers the current chart on D. With the 2018 fall in share prices, the PE is about back to its 10-yr "normal" of 16.5x.

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs' 16.5x "normal" PE, the midpoint earnings outlined above would produce target prices of the following:

While earnings are never a straight-line projection, especially for businesses which rely heavily on government oversight for their profitability, the above table is offered as a reasonable and somewhat more conservative approach than others. Upsetting the apple cart of projections could be higher/lower actual PE ratios and future PUC allowed returns.

Management recently announced an increase in its dividend to $3.67 annually, effective with the March 2019 payment. At the current share price of $69, the stock yields 5.3%. While the 2019 increase is in line with management's previous forecast of 10% dividend growth, the above delay in generating cash flow from ACP will temper management's goal of 10% dividend raise in 2020. Maintaining a high 87% payout ratio would indicate a potential dividend of $4.35 in 2022, implying annual dividend growth in the 6.5% range.

The forward yield of 5.3% is substantially higher than the current 3.5% yield of the S&P 500 Utility Index (NYSEARCA:XLU). The potential for a relatively secure 6.5% dividend growth is especially attractive in a sub-3% inflationary environment.

Based on the EPS profile outlined above, even without the added profits of ACP, Dominion could reach $5.00 in earnings and a $80 price target. But that date seems to be not until 2022, and four-year projections get fuzzy, at best.

Investors should expect around a 7% annual price appreciation and a 5.3% cash yield, for total annual returns in the 12% range. For income investors, this core utility holding offers an attractive entry point.

I like Dominion Energy's movement into wide-moat and FERC-regulated businesses. With a requirement to return the benefits of the rejiggering of corporate tax rates to PUC-regulated customers, non-regulated businesses, such as the Cove Point LNG export facility, could offer better returns. Investors should prefer utilities with strong and growing non-regulated businesses. While I believe there is a brighter future in the natural gas business than electric, Dominion's electric territory is still in a growth mode. Personally, I have an over-weighed exposure in D, especially after the pending roll-up of its 60% owned midstream MLP and following the merger with SCG. As a utility investor, I prefer a more diversified portfolio of companies and will look to reduce my holdings, but not just yet. I will take the 5.3% forward yield until share prices rise to the $77 to $80 range. At that time, I will reevaluate D's prospects.

Author's Note: Please refer to my profile page for added disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.