Don't Be Afraid Of The Bear, Be A Giraffe

Despite less talk of a bear market, some analysts suggest we aren't out of the woods just yet.

Bear markets can be scary for investors but don't panic and take the opportunity to evaluate both opportunities and risks.

The last several months have been painful for investors as they've watched a volatile and panicky equity market undermine an otherwise robust economic environment. Some of the major indices declined far enough to enter bear market territory – that is, a 20% decline from the previous high. The indexes have recovered somewhat, even though they haven't reached previous peaks, but many analysts still think the market has another leg down - and the next one might be worse.

For investors with cash on hand, a bear market is akin to the stock market going on sale. But what happens when an index hits a bear market, and what should investors do?

While history doesn't predict future returns, it certainly does give us ideas on how the markets react given similar circumstances - and investor psychology has an impact on how markets react too.

With the caveat that the unwinding of QE and record low rates is a situation we may never experience again, we have seen 20% declines in the stock market before – and not surprisingly – it has recovered each time – even if each recovery was unique in its vigor, length, and characteristics that drove them.

We can't see into the future, but like giraffes, we can try to look past the noisy tree tops and increase our peripheral vision - rising above turmoil to see opportunities that might not seem evident at first.

History of Bears

We looked at price changes in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials going back to January of 1950 to analyze bear markets and the range of subsequent outcomes for investors once the bear market was overcome. While we used the S&P 500 Index for our analysis because the data goes back further than ETFs, the index itself isn't investable. We suggest investors interested in the S&P use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as a way to play the broad market.

To facilitate our data analysis, we looked at price levels for each of the indexes at month end instead of daily. This inevitably resulted in several situations where the index was down at least 20% mid-month, but recovered some of its losses to end the month less than 20% down. We are ignoring those situations as not bear markets for our study, unless of course the index was down 20% from its peak in a subsequent month – in which case, the start of the bear market might be slightly different than other analysis already published.

By these measures, the S&P 500 entered 7 bear markets from 1950 until the last bear market in 2008. The Dow similarly entered 7 bear markets during the same period but not all bear markets for the Dow coincided with the bear markets for the S&P. For example, the Dow entered a bear market in 1966 but was not joined by the S&P 500 even though the S&P declined 17%. Likewise, the S&P 500 entered a bear market in March 1982, while the Dow hadn't officially recovered from the previous bear market and therefore was considered to still be in the previous bear market of 1974.

We could also see from the data that the average peak to trough decline for the S&P 500 was slightly greater than that of the Dow, likely due to the mega cap nature of the Dow and their more stable business models and defensive characteristics – although the differences in declines are marginal.

Bear Market Start to Finish

With the indices recently entering bear market territory, investors may be wondering how long before the bottom is reached, or better yet, how much further will the index have to decline to reach the bottom? With the recent recovery, this question may be even more important.

The answer to this question would have implications on how long to wait to invest any cash on hand or whether investors that remain fully invested need to consider reducing their exposure to minimize any further declines.

The last 7 bear markets may give us an idea of the range of possible outcomes once a 20% decline is breached. In the case of the S&P 500, the number of months it took the market to go from the 20% decline that defines a bear market to the bottom of that cycle was 5.6 months on average with a median of 5. The longest length of time from the initial 20% breach to the bottom of the market was during the dot-com bust in 2001, where the market first broke through 20% in March 2001 but continued to decline for another 18 months!! That said, all other bear markets reached their trough in less than 6 months after initially entering bear market levels.

During the same 2001 bear market, the Dow took 12 months to reach bottom and it was only a 34% decline from the previous high - unlike the S&P 500, which dropped 46.3% during the dot-com bust before reaching bottom.

Unfortunately, neither the average or median months to trough give investors any indication of when to reinvest or whether to sell additional assets to wait out the bottom.

As the data for the 2008 bear market shows, each index had its worst loss during this period and both occurred over a relatively short period. The S&P 500 first breached the 20% decline in September 2008 and it took only 5 more months for the index to decline another 32.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow declined 49.3% and it too only took 5 months from the time the index had originally declined 20%. In other words, the steady decline from 20% to the depths of the market can be quick or prolonged. Hard to tell which is the case now too.

Recovery Times

Once a market reaches bear market territory, it's difficult to assess when the bottom has been reached. Investors who avoided the full decline of the markets by selling all or a portion of their positions can therefore start reinvesting during any period with some assurances that the markets will eventually recover. But what about investors who decide to ride it out? How long before their portfolios get back to breakeven?

That too depends on the breadth and depth of the selloff. Interestingly, the S&P 500 has recovered much faster than the Dow once a market bottom has been reached. On average, it has taken the S&P 500 roughly 40 months to reach its previous high after entering a bear market. The Dow, on the other hand, has taken closer to 45 months to recover. The median recovery time is also shorter for the S&P 500 than it is for the Dow.

We believe this has to do with investors allocating capital to higher beta stocks when a recovery is imminent in order to take advantage of the market recovery. While the larger, slower growth Dow components tend to lag during a recovery.

Ways of Outrunning the Bear

The advice we give investors is customized to their objectives and risk tolerances. We certainly wouldn't want an investor to suffer through insomnia at the thought of having exposure to additional market declines, but we also wouldn't want an investor to miss an opportunity for outsized gains by not being invested early enough – even if not at the bottom yet. Here are some suggestions for different types of investors.

Young Investors With Long Time Horizon and Risk Neutral

If we know an investor can withstand the market volatility and is still contributing cash to their investment portfolio, we would be suggesting continued buying through the bear market, with the risk that the market could potentially continue to decline further. We don't know if the trough will be reached in 1 month or 6 months or 12 months. A long time horizon somewhat neutralizes the need to know that. One thing to note is that oftentimes the recovery happens quickly and missing out on the first few months could cause overall returns to be sub-par. So you want to be in the market when that happens. In fact, many studies have shown that it is better to be in the market and experience the 5 worst days than to be out of the market and miss out on the 5 best days.

Risk Averse Investor With Less Than 100% Exposure to the Market

If an investor is more risk averse and has already sold some or all of their positions in the stock market, we might suggest waiting a few months to see if the bottom has been reached. This strategy risks missing out on a quick rally but allows the investor to sleep well at night in the event the market continues to decline. History favors a bottom sometime between 4-6 months after the initial 20% decline. If the clock started in December, a 5 month period wait gets us to May 2019 – which seems quite a ways away. For investors not wanting to wait to put capital to work, I would suggest easing back in to the market in phases.

Investors Still Fully Invested In the Market

This one is a tough one and really depends on each investor's circumstances. I would hesitate to tell someone to divest a portion of their equity exposure just as the market starts recovering. Staying invested has always been the consensus advice from professional advisors, unless there are fundamental reasons to sell. Panic is not a reason to sell and as I explain in the previous paragraph, the recoveries from market bottoms can be quick, and missing them could lead to disappointing long-term returns.

If you're an investor who wasn't able to reduce your equity exposure before the market decline, I would suggest taking a step back and reevaluating your asset allocation and diversification. Now would be a good time to evaluate which sectors are more likely to decline less if the market continues to slide, or sectors likely to recover faster when the market turns around. Which approach you choose will depend entirely on your goals and objectives. You won't be able to implement both strategies efficiently. Unfortunately, defensive sectors tend to lag during a recovery and cyclical sectors tend to fall hardest during a crash.

Standing pat is another option. The quickest time to recovery for either index during any of the preceding bear markets was 9 months after the S&P had declined almost 24%. But it could also take upwards of 76 months or more. How long are you willing to wait?

What am I doing?

First let me just say that I am risk neutral, willing to take on considerable amount of risk for proportionately higher potential returns. I also invest more aggressively than my time horizon alone would dictate. That has a lot to do with my educational background and profession, as well. I just feel more comfortable doing so.

For the moment, I have increased my target allocation to equities by 10%. Within equities, I am reallocating to several themes I feel optimistic about for 2019 and beyond, as well as switching a portion of my exposure from the low vol variety to the core index ETFs. For example, my exposure to the S&P 500 was primarily through the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), which lost just 0.18% in 2018 versus the loss on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) of 4.56%. Despite my forecast of increasing volatility, I believe the direct exposure to the S&P 500 without the volatility component has a higher upside potential. I've made similar changes within international equities, switching into the iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (EFA) from the ishares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV),which did it's job during the market decline by declining just 5.72% YTD versus the EFA, which was down 13.9%.

I am also increasing my exposure to international equities, including emerging market equities, which have been beaten up even worse than US stocks despite favorable growth prospects in many emerging market countries. I have also increased my focus on dividend growth stocks through individual securities and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristrocrats ETF (NOBL), as a way to mitigate further downside risk while capturing increases in income that comes from higher dividends. Note: There is a distinct difference between high dividend and dividend growth stocks, with my focus more on the latter, since high dividend stocks could be under pressure as rates rise and investors shift to fixed income.

Within fixed income, I have reduced exposure to floating rate securities and increased my allocation to preferred stocks, contingent convertible securities, and some bank loans. In both cases, I have added exposure through closed-end funds that are currently trading well below net asset value. Even within floating rate, however, I repositioned from a mutual fund to a closed-end fund at a discount to NAV. I recently added Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS), Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP), and the Eaton Vance Floating Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) to replace the Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund (FFRHX).

Within REITs, I have reduced exposure to small cap REITs, where I had a considerable overweight, and increased exposure to several of the blue-chips in each respective sector. I have also reduced exposure to Healthcare REITs while increasing exposure to Self-Storage and Single Family Home REITs.

I think now is a good time for investors to take a step back and evaluate their portfolios. We had a scare in December and according to some, we will get another one before markets settle down. If you weren't prepared for the decline and/or subsequent recovery, now is the time to plan. Don't let all of the short-term trading noise cloud your long-term goals. In other words, forget the bear, be a giraffe.

