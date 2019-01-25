Welltower: A Recession-Proof High-Yield SWAN You'll Want To Own

This is why Welltower has recently gone into strong growth mode, announcing a series of major and smart acquisitions that will result in a return to positive FFO/share growth.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Income investors understandably love REITs for their generous and growing income. But with the current economic expansion set to become the longest in US history in July, many are also worried about the next recession.

So let’s take a look at why Welltower (WELL) is a great recession-proof high-yield SWAN or sleep well at night blue-chip that might be just what your portfolio is looking for. That’s due to a decades-long growth runway that is likely to make this blue-chip REIT a source of double-digit total returns... if you buy it at the right price.

Welltower: A Recession-Proof High-Yield SWAN With A Long Growth Runway

Welltower is the largest medical REIT in the US and owns over 1,600 properties, with 83% in the US. The rest are in Canada and the UK.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Like all good medical REITs, Welltower has been adapting its business model over time to adapt to challenges facing the industry, specifically negative Medicaid/Medicare policy changes that began in 2010 and accelerated in recent years. Thus management, which I consider the second best in the industry (second only to Ventas (VTR)), has made shifting to private payer a strong priority.

The REIT’s goal is to continue its impressive dividend track record of 48 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends. Welltower was one of the REITs that avoided cutting its dividend during the Financial Crisis (78 REITs did according to SNF Financial).

The way Welltower has made this strategic shift is via a combination of asset sales ($14 billion since 2014) and acquisitions ($12 billion). 53% of its asset sales were in struggling skilled nursing facility or SNF properties including $4.1 billion in 2016 and 2017 alone when Welltower greatly reduced its exposure to troubled SNF operator Genesis Healthcare (GEN).

Perplexingly and controversially, the REIT then appeared to reverse course in mid-2018 with the $2 billion acquisition of Quality Care Properties or QCP. QCP was a spin-off of SNF facilities from HCP (HCP), which was attempting to jettison its troubled properties run by HCR ManorCare, which went bankrupt in 2018. However, Welltower’s strategy with QCP isn’t as crazy as it may seem at first.

For one thing, Welltower has been selling off QCP’s weakest SNF properties, including $239 million in Q4 2018 alone. The strongest properties have been shifted to a 15-year triple net master lease with ProMedica, one of the nation’s largest and strongest not-for-profit healthcare system operators. ProMedica has agreed to invest $400 million into upgrading Welltower’s SNF properties which have an average rental coverage ratio of 1.8. That’s far above the 1.3 that’s considered safe for the SNF industry.

One of the frustrating things Welltower investors have dealt with in recent years is that, like with Ventas, a strategic asset shift can cause cash flow (FFO/share) to decline. Welltower’s FFO/share peaked in 2016 and has suffered as the REIT’s dispositions have outpaced acquisitions and new organic investments.

But the good news is that now Welltower is a much stronger REIT, in terms of quality. For example, 93% of its senior housing properties (nursing homes and assisted living facilities) are located in America’s 31 largest cities.

(Source: Investor presentation)

41% of those are in five coastal cities (LA, New York, Boston, DC, and San Francisco) with restrictive zoning laws that make new construction more challenging and decrease the risk of overcapacity, which has been plaguing the SNH industry for many years (see risk section).

(Source: Investor presentation)

And its average SNH property is of greater quality in terms of being younger (lower maintenance costs) and is located in more affluent areas which result in higher revenue per occupied room.

Why does Welltower persist in focusing so heavily on SNH, which faces so many challenges right now? Because management is taking the long-term view and focusing on the massive demographic tailwinds that are expected to make demand for such facilities boom in the coming years and decades.

(Source: investor presentation)

The population of those 85+ (the primary customers of SNHs) is growing four to nine times faster than the overall population in each of the REIT’s markets. This is what’s expected to cause demand for assisted living and senior housing to nearly quadruple by 2035.

(Source: investor presentation)

And since the Medical REIT industry owns just about 10% of the $2 trillion in US medical real estate assets, there is a lot of potential for consolidation (including in SNH) for a REIT with Welltower’s plentiful access to low-cost capital. Today Welltower’s cost of capital is about 5% compared to 6.4% to 10% cash yields on new investments/acquisitions.

But Welltower’s long-term growth plans aren’t just to become the mac daddy of SNH REITs. Part of the REIT’s growth plans is to keep diversifying, especially into medical office buildings or MOBs.

This is why Welltower has recently gone into strong growth mode, announcing a series of major (and smart) acquisitions that will result in a return to positive FFO/share growth. QCP was the first major deal announced in 2018 but WELL followed that up with:

The $80 million purchase of the Columbia Outpatient facility, which is part of the Johns Hopkins medical system in Columbia, Maryland, in November of 2018.

$400 million acquisition of 23 MOBs in October including two brand new facilities that will be completed by Q3 2020.

$1 billion for 11 SNH and MOBs in December with average cash yields of 6.4%.

$1.25 billion purchase of 55 MOBs and outpatient facilities in January 2019.

The 23 MOBs the REIT bought in November are just 10 years old on average, are located in 12 major metro areas, have an occupancy of 94% and 96% leased to regional medical systems (strong counterparties).

The $1.25 billion mega acquisition is for 3.3 million square feet of rentable space for facilities in 16 states with 94% occupancy rates. Those facilities are 92% leased to strong regional health systems including 90% of whom have investment grade credit ratings and 76% of which have “A” ratings or higher.

Basically, Welltower is putting its low cost of capital, including its 5.5% cost of equity (due to its high share price), to good use by aggressively buying top quality properties, leased under profitable terms, to strong tenants.

In addition to its ability to issue accretive shares to fund such deals, Welltower's strong balance sheet (BBB+) leaves it $1.7 billion in remaining liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. This means that we might see a lot more needle-moving deals from Welltower in 2019 and certainly in 2020 and beyond.

How needle-moving will these acquisitions be? Well after seeing a 7% and 4% decline in FFO/share in 2017 and 2018, respectively, analysts expect 4.2% FFO/share growth in 2019 and 4.5% in 2020, according to FactSet Research. Management’s 2019 guidance is 4.4% FFO/share growth at the mid-range, in line with analyst expectations.

And over the next five years, analysts expect 4% CAGR FFO/share growth which I consider reasonable given that the REIT has once more returned to growth mode with strong net acquisition volumes.

Now 4% growth doesn’t sound like much but keep in mind that it’s better than the REIT’s historical norms

5-year FFO/share CAGR: 0.1%

10-year: 3.7%

20-year: 2.5%

Leading Welltower’s growth efforts is CEO Thomas Derosa, who has been with the REIT for 15 years and its CEO for nearly five. Derose has 27 years of experience in real estate including as Global Co-Head of the Health Care Investment Banking for financial firm Brown & Sons.

Mr. Derosa has strong connections to research universities, having sat on the Boards of:

Georgetown University

The Medical Advisory Board of Johns Hopkins University

Currently a member of the Advisory Board of the Health Care and Pharmaceutical Management Program at Columbia Business School

Is currently on the Board of Overseers of the Columbia University School of Business

Is currently the Governor of the World Economic Forum

In other words, when it comes to finding good tenants for premium MOBs connected to university hospitals, Welltower’s management team has its bases covered.

That bodes well for this blue-chip Medical REIT’s efforts to cash in on the coming silver tsunami, which is expected to greatly increase demand for medical facilities of all kinds through at least 2060.

Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe And Growing Yield Plus Good Total Return Potential IF You Buy It At The Right Price

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile, which is composed of yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Along with valuation, this is what ultimately determines total returns.

Yield: 4.7% (S&P 500 2.0%, median REIT 5.3%)

2018 FFO Payout Ratio: 86% (90% or less is safe)

5-Year Expected FFO/Share Growth: 4.0%

Long-term expected return: 8.7% (from fair value)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 7.3% to 8.1% (vs 3% to 9% for S&P 500)

Ventas’s yield of 4.7% is generous by market standards, but not by REIT ones, because the stock is slightly overvalued right now. Fortunately, the dividend is safe due to the REIT’s modest payout ratio and strong balance sheet.

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 6.0 (sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 4.2 (sector average 3.4)

S&P Credit Rating: BBB+

Average Interest Cost: 4.2%

That balance sheet allows Welltower to borrow (81% of debt is long-term fixed) at an average duration of 7.8 years and at just 4.2%. This allows it to lock in the profitability on new investments and minimizes interest rate risk to its business model.

Combine the current yield with an expected long-term FFO/share growth rate of 4% and you get a rather uninspiring 8.7% total return. Mind you that could beat the market in the coming years, but only because from current valuations analysts expect between 3% and 9% returns from the S&P 500.

But for Welltower to be a truly great investment, you want to buy it when it’s undervalued.

P/FFO: 18.3 (10-year average 15.9)

Yield: 4.7% (5-year average yield 5%)

Estimated Discount to fair value: -6% to -13%

Long-Term Valuation Boost: -0.6% to -1.4%

Buy at 5.4% Yield or Higher

Over the past decade, when the cash flow growth rate was similar to current long-term forecasts, Welltower averaged a P/FFO ratio of 15.9. Today it’s 18.3 implying the REIT is possibly 13% overvalued. The five-year average yield of 5% puts WELL at 6% overvalued, but the point is that investors should probably wait for Welltower to go on sale before buying it.

Welltower Price Vs. 10-Year Average Price/FFO Ratio

(Source: Fast Graphs)

In February 2018, the bottom of the most recent REIT bear market, Welltower hit a P/FFO of just 12.5 (yield of 6.6%) and was a screaming buy. Since then medical REITs have rallied hard and Welltower has become overpriced. But as the above chart illustrated, patient investors will eventually get a chance to buy this blue-chip at a discount, most likely within the next year or two, as sector rotation takes medical REITs like this out of favor.

Why would Welltower possibly fall hard and fast as it has in the past? That would be the risk profile, which has plenty of reasons for Wall Street to periodically turn bearish on the stock.

Risks To Consider

While Welltower is a low-risk stock from a dividend safety perspective and one of just two SWANs in medical REITdom (other being Ventas), that doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t be aware of risks that make waiting for a better valuation worth doing.

The first risk to keep in mind is that SNH (which is 66% of WELL’s NOI) is still facing large overcapacity issues.

(Source: National Investment Center)

Except in zoning restricted large cities, SNH is a low barrier to entry industry where the obvious demographic tailwinds have attracted significant investment in new capacity. As a result in recent years, annual new construction was as high as 7% of existing capacity. While that has now fallen to just 3.4% in late 2018, the fact remains that SNH rents are expected to grow in the low to mid 2% range for the next several years.

Meanwhile, private payers (like insurance companies) are putting the squeeze on Welltower’s operators who are facing fast-rising costs including wage growth of 5.1% in Q3 2018. As a result, Welltower’s triple net leases to SNH tenants have an average rental coverage ratio of just 1.08, which is below the industry safe limit of 1.2. And with 39% of SNH revenue coming from just five major tenants, that means that Welltower may be forced to renegotiate its leases with struggling clients or continue disposing of struggling properties in ongoing asset sales.

That’s likely why Welltower is guiding for $800 million in 2019 dispositions, vs. $1.5 billion in acquisitions. While the REIT will see positive growth this year, the point is that its core SNH business is likely to continue posing a challenge for management to handle in the coming years. At least until SNH occupancy rises due to the coming wave of seniors.

However, we can’t forget that most seniors don’t want to end up in SNH facilities which means that as medical technology improves, we might see great numbers of people choosing alternatives like in-home nursing options. Basically, while the need for SNH is almost certain to grow over time, the rate and exact amount of the demand increase might not be as large as the industry currently anticipates (and is building for).

Another fundamental risk to consider is Welltower’s debt and its reliance on equity markets to fund its growth. While Welltower has a strong BBB+ balance sheet, it can’t fund its growth on debt alone. Rather it needs to balance debt with equity issuances because its leverage ratio of 6.0 is likely as high as it can go without risking a downgrade. Which means that the profitability of its investments is at the mercy of fickle equity markets.

Recently, Welltower has been blessed with a high share price which allowed it to sell $552 million worth of shares at an average price of $68.41 (5.9% cost of equity) in Q4 2018. Today, its share price is even higher ($74) meaning its cost of equity is just 5.5% and it’s able to grow even faster and more profitably.

But there are two things for investors to remember. First, MOB cap rates are typically lower than SNH properties, which means as WELL diversifies into that lower risk industry its investment spreads won’t be as high.

Second, if the share price were to decline significantly (as it did during the REIT bear market) then its ability to grow FFO/share quickly would also take a hit. The dividend likely wouldn’t be put at risk, but the REIT’s already modest growth expectations might end up missing their mark, which could create a negative feedback loop that keeps the share price lower for longer.

Bottom Line: Welltower Is A Great High-Yield SWAN To Own At The Right Price

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of risks facing medical REITs, even blue-chips like Welltower. However, ultimately, the fact remains that with strong secular trends likely to bring a large increase in occupancy to its SNH properties in the coming years, as well as little exposure to government healthcare policy risk, Welltower is one of the lowest risk medical REITs you can own. One whose decades-long growth runway is likely to result in a generous, safe, and steadily growing dividend, as well as double-digit total returns... if you buy it at the right price.

Today Welltower is 6% to 13% overvalued thanks to a strong rally in 2018 and thus a “hold” and not an active buy recommendation. We're waiting for a pullback to a 6.5% yield (13% long-term return potential) before adding it to our Durable Income Portfolio. Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, HTA, DOC, LTC, NHI, CTRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.