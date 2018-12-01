The company manages impressive growth and has a very strong balance sheet. While the share price might consolidate a bit in the short run, given the stellar recovery in the past four weeks, for longer-term investors there is still plenty to like.

At first sight, New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU), the largest Chinese for-profit education company doesn't seem to be a promising stock to consider for Western investors, for a number of reasons:

Slowing economic growth of China.

Declining yuan.

Declining population growth.

At some point, saturation will set in.

Problems with for-profit education business model.

Chinese companies with a US listing have a habit of selling at a discount.

On the other hand, there are positives, like:

China's cultural emphasis on the importance of education.

Internet allows new business models for the sector that can scale more easily.

Revenue growth is re-accelerating.

Notable analyst Abby Joseph Cohen mentioned the stock as a buy in Barron's, which is what got us interested in the first place.

The company has a very solid balance sheet.

The company is a market leader in China.

The stock has not done well last year, but you also see it has a new spring in its step this year, at least so far:

Cohen cites a Chinese regulatory crackdown as the reason for the poor performance of the stock but we're actually not all that convinced about that. We hold three Chinese stocks in the SHU portfolio, JD.com (JD), Baozun (BZUN) and Alibaba (BABA), and they all performed poorly, especially in the second half of the year.

It's true that the for-profit education sector is wide open for malpractice, where companies promise a lot but deliver very little. Education is a long-term experience good and it's difficult to assess the quality of what's on offer at the point of buying.

We have written quite critical articles on parts of the US for-profit education sector years back here on SA, so this doesn't come as a surprise to us. It's one of those sectors of the economy that can actually benefit from regulation, to avoid being stuck in a low-quality equilibrium in which there is little to no incentive to offer more costly, high-quality courses as consumers have great difficulty distinguishing these from lower quality competition.

Management also argues that the cost of the regulation are yet to come, and that these will be modest. The most important new regulation seems to be (Q1CC):

for within the new regulation, all the future for Chinese, Math, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology courses, the teachers need to have the teaching qualification. And the based on our statistics, 50% of our teachers have the qualifications.

But the other 50% can take the exam (and no longer have to go back to their cities of birth to do that), and management predicts a high pass rate. The moderate cost really come from the ones that don't pass the test, because they will have to be demoted to the status of teaching assistant, for which (Q1CC):

I said if, some teachers cannot get the license, we will move them from the teacher position to the teaching assistant position or we will change some teachers. There might be some incremental cost there.

The other piece of regulation having some impact is that companies aren't allowed to collect fees for more than three months in advance. In reaction to this, the company had to split its spring trimester into two parts, and moved the registration window for the POP Kids program from Q2 to Q3 in some cities.

These moves have affected deferred revenues (which only grew 10% in the quarter as a result). But this is only a (one-off) timing issue, quite frankly it isn't terribly material. On a pro-forma basis, deferred revenue grew 40%.

So we're not convinced regulation is what has cracked the shares last year, the decline in the stock price is quite in line with other Chinese ADRs and regulation doesn't seem to be a big issue.

Segments and initiatives

The company's main segments are:

K-12 after school

U-Can middle school

POP Kids program

Overseas test preparation in K-12

VIP personalized class basis

Online education

The company is developing several initiatives to improve results:

An online modular pilot program for standardized teacher training for their U-Can middle/high school tutors. This is already delivering "a remarkable increase in customer retention rates" (Q2CC) so the company will leverage this program.

The online/offline integrated education system, which has been a focus since 2014 got another $23.7M in investments.

Further investments in their pure online business (koolearn.com) which management sees as a huge opportunity.

The company introduced a pilot dual teacher model for some cities in 2016 and apparently that's going very well because that program has now expanded to 40 cities for the POP Kids program, 28 cities for the U-Can program and 10 cities for both. The program helps increase market penetration and customer retention.

One might also take note of the fact that they have filed for listing their online business (koolearn.com) in Hong Kong.

Q2 results

Non-GAAP EPS was more than double what the market expected coming in at $0.14, 26 cents above expectations no less. There was also a 3% revenue beat at $597M.

The company actually produced a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.9M but this was the result of a $35.1M fair value loss on long-term investments (from the adoption of new financial instrument accounting standards).

The company has managed to increase its growth rate considerably, although the figure below doesn't include the latest (Q2) quarter and it is denominated in US$, not RMB.

That makes quite a bit of difference, in US$ revenue growth was 27.8% y/y but in RMB the growth was considerably higher at 33.6%, the difference is of course caused by the depreciation of the RMB (yuan) against the dollar.

Their key segment, K-12 after-school tutoring, is growing even faster than that at 38% in dollar and 44% in RMB. It wasn't the only high growth part (Q2CC):

our U-Can middle, high school all-subjects after-school tutoring business grew by approximately 39% in dollar terms or 46% if computed in RMB, and POP Kids program achieved a growth of approximately 35% in dollar terms or 41% if computed in RMB

Total student enrollment increased by 23.6% to 2.3M and the company opened 24 new learning centers and one new training school in the quarter. Total square meters of classroom increased by 30%.

While ASP declined 8% as a result of the splitting of collection (with the second part of the semester's fee yet to be collected, per hour ASP was up 8%.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

New Oriental expects total net revenues in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 (December 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) to be in the range of US$769.9 million to US$793.2 million, representing year-over-year growth in the range of 25% to 28%. The projected growth rate of revenue in Renminbi is expected to be in the range of 32% to 36% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

This is strong guidance and here are the reasons (Q2CC):

Firstly, I think we believe the retention rates will be higher going forward in Q3. Second, because we set up a lot of learning centers in the last fiscal year and we're seeing the learning centers were filled by the students. So, I think the guidance is based on our current estimation, and I think the trend is good.

Margins

These are GAAP measures and you see a fairly strong seasonal pattern, but the trend in both gross and operating margins actually seems to be slightly downwards, which is a little concerning.

In Q1, operating margins suffered from the heavy summer promotions, timing of revenue recognition for its overseas consulting business (due to an accounting change) and investments in online; the latter will continue for a bit.

The utilization rate was also down 50 basis points in the quarter due to the opening of new learning centers, but management believes this will improve in the coming quarters. Management also argued this (Q1CC):

But on the other hand, as I said, the total expenses were in this year will be 20% to 25%. Some top line growth will be 30%. So we do have a leveraged on the utilization rate.

New regulations will temporarily add some more pressure on margins in the rest of the year but this will be small.

Margins will grow sequentially in the second half of the year and be flat versus last year. The operational leverage that is present in the model is still not visible because of the investments in online. From the Q2CC:

If you separate the sales and marketing expense into two parts, offline and online, you know, actually, we believe we have more leverage on the offline business in terms of the sales and marketing expenses. So, I think you will see more and more leverage on the sales and marketing expenses for our core business. And, for the online, we don't want to choose the burning money way to take more market share, but for the online, the online market is huge, so we have to spend a little bit more than before on the marketing expenses... the offline business margin expansion will be higher than 100 basis points

The summer promotions will also be significantly less (from charging 50-200 RMB last year to 250-400 RMB this year, as they aim to have a higher summer retention rate).

While brand recognition clearly has potential leverage, student acquisition for the offline business is just 4% of sales, which already is very low. So it's difficult to see how much they can lower that.

It's also difficult to see other offline points of leverage, perhaps a little in G&A. In the future, the leverage has to come mostly from their online business, in our view.

Next year is going to be better in terms of margins, management argued. That could very well be; the 30% increase in square meters can't be immediately filled, but when it does, the ROI increases.

Cash

The company generates quite a bit of cash with non-GAAP operational cash flow at $168.8M (according to the Q2CC but $125.3M according to the earnings PR) with CapEx at $43.1M and the company has a whopping balance sheet (Q2CC):

as of November 30, 2018, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of $842.9 million compared to $833.1 million as of August 31, 2018. In addition, the company had $94.6 million in term deposits, $1,700.7 million in short-term investments.

Somewhat unusual for Chinese companies, they have a ($20M) buyback program, ending May 31st.

Valuation

The shares are not cheap (the graph above displays GAAP figures), but they have been considerably more expensive in the past. Profits are expected to recover. From SA:

FY 2019 ends in May and the expectations are for an EPS of $1.82, rising to $2.88 in FY 2020 according to SA and $2.30 and $3.11 according to Yahoo and CNBC. Even for 2020, the shares already trade at an earnings multiple of 24-26 (depending on which guidance you take).

Conclusion

The company seems to be able to weather the regulatory changes quite well, and it is still growing pretty fast. There were some short-term margin concerns, but this is mostly due to high investment; their business model does contain at least some leverage.

We think the leverage can increase with their online business in which the company is investing heavily at the moment, although we're unsure whether the company can sustain its fairly giddy offline growth rate of 30%+, given demographics and economic slowdowns.

However, we're not sure whether investors should worry too much about that. For starters, it's quite unclear when this market will near saturation, that isn't likely to come with a sudden fall-off of demand, but more likely a slowly gliding path of slower growth.

If the market nears saturation, the company will also have to invest less in opening new facilities and hiring new people, so they're likely to change lower growth for higher margins.

So we still see considerable upside, although we think the shares need to digest the recent torrent recovery (the shares went from $50 to $74 in a month) sooner rather than later, so we're not sure whether you should be immediate buyers here.