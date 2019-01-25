Game-Changing Update From Kinder Morgan: Free Cash Flow Positive In 2019
About: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
by: Callum Turcan
Summary
After clarifying comments from management, it appears Kinder Morgan will actually be free cash flow positive this year.
It turns out that $0.6 billion of Kinder Morgan's 2019 growth capex budget is for retiring JV-level debt.
Using cash to pay down debt isn't the same as growth capex, and the headline budget number obfuscates that point.
Great news for its dividend and its fundamentals.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) just provided the market with a crucial update on its financial trajectory, operational goals, and market outlook. What really stood out to me was the detailed commentary regarding its