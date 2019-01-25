Summary

Nidec has seen a sharp, fairly sudden, decline in China's auto, appliance, and industrial sectors hammer its near-term growth prospects.

Management isn't letting short-term weakness change its long-term plans, and the company continues to position itself for growth in factory automation, vehicle electrification, and energy-efficient appliances.

If you subscribe to the "be greedy when others are fearful" investment philosophy, this is a good time to check out Nidec.