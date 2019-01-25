A Sharp Downturn In China Seizing Up Nidec's Growth Engine
About: Nidec Corporation (NJDCY), Includes: SDVKY, SWK, YASKY
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Nidec has seen a sharp, fairly sudden, decline in China's auto, appliance, and industrial sectors hammer its near-term growth prospects.
Management isn't letting short-term weakness change its long-term plans, and the company continues to position itself for growth in factory automation, vehicle electrification, and energy-efficient appliances.
If you subscribe to the "be greedy when others are fearful" investment philosophy, this is a good time to check out Nidec.
Evidence continues to mount that conditions in China, and to a lesser extent other regions around the world, are not good. Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.T) has seen a withering decline in auto business in