In Praise Of Problem Solvers: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The art lies not in identifying the problem, but in achieving a workable solution.

The Dollar And Emerging Markets

"A more range-bound dollar provides some relief for stocks and other risky assets. In particular, a more range-bound dollar should benefit two asset classes that struggled in 2018: gold and emerging markets. (Russ Koesterich, CFA)

Target-Date Funds

"Good chance you are invested in a TDF and are wondering how you did last year. You probably lost money, but the more relevant question is how did you perform relative to what you should have expected. That's what standards are for - to establish expectations…There is currently no standard for TDFs." (Ronald Surz)

Brexit: No Deal Or Compromise?

"As we edge closer to a credible path to avoiding 'no deal', businesses are likely to remain wary when it comes to investment until any Article 50 extension is physically agreed and there's greater clarity on the Brexit endgame" (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

End To Shutdown?

"The White House is pushing for a 'large down payment' on the proposed border wall as part of a deal to reopen the government for at least a few weeks. The idea was offered up after six Republican senators voted yesterday to advance a bill from the Democrats on opening the government." (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

The U.S. Senate appears poised to end the U.S. government shutdown, Wall Street Breakfast reports (above). Let us hope so. At five weeks in length, this shutdown is the longest in U.S. history and is a threat to the U.S. economy in general, as well as a severe hardship for government employees.

In an article on SA yesterday, James Picerno quotes Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok as follows:

You can take the ruler out right now and calculate the exact impact from missed paychecks and contracts and you don't have to go many months to get to zero growth. But this is not just some linear event. It can get exponentially worse in very unpredictable ways, from government workers quitting, to strikes, to companies not going public. It's no longer just a political sideshow, it's a real recession risk."

Brexit has been similarly intractable, with major negative implications radiating through the British, European, and global economies. Developed world economies are all suffering debt and pension crises to various degrees, among many others. Such problems have never been easy to solve. But they've become harder.

Western culture has drifted toward a more intense obsession with politics and thus greater polarization. This evolution is especially pronounced in the U.S., once seen as an exemplar of the art of compromise; its constitutional division of powers requires it, but the culture is starting to exercise its veto power.

For that reason, we should not be quick to scorn potential solutions when they are offered. As the saying goes, "ideas are a dime a dozen." Solutions, however, are less commonplace, and we could use a few more of them. The art lies not in identifying the problem but in getting the sides to see that they come out ahead even if their opponents do so too. When the opponents' loss becomes a bigger priority than one's own gain, then we're in very big trouble.

--

