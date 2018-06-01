At this time, as recreational cannabis becomes more acceptable and its use becomes more wide-spread, investors are rushing to try and take advantage of what opportunities they believe exist in the space. Given the industry's ultimate potential and the fact that the players out there today have only begun to tap the broader global market, this is logical. On the retail investor side, this can (and will) lead to some real fortunes, but it will also likely result in many investors losing their shirts because of the hefty premiums being paid today for growth that, on a company-by-company basis, may not come.

Of course, making investments that don't live up to expectations doesn't happen to just retail investors; institutional investors when they are chasing opportunities can often make decisions that end up providing moderate returns for themselves while giving common shareholders a real deal. Such is the case with the latest move that resulted in the management team of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) nabbing some cheap capital with flexible terms that, while initially under-appreciated by shareholders, should help to fuel the company's growth for a time.

A new capital raise

Capital raises are in vogue right now in the cannabis space because the players in this field, as well as the investors wanting a piece of the pie, recognize that the first few years of marijuana legalization in Canada will cement the leaders and leave the rest as stragglers. This should, once cannabis becomes more widely accepted in other countries across the world, serve as the foundation for who has the best opportunities to grow and who doesn't. One of the best examples of a capital raise came from Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), which raised $5 billion CAD, or about $4 billion, from Constellation Brands (STZ) so that it can have a vast pool of capital in order to fuel organic growth and engage in M&A activity.

This is great for shareholders of Canopy, but the cost was steep: shareholders had to accept meaningful dilution as they committed to hand over more than half of the company's equity to Constellation. In the end, I feel this approach will give Canopy the resources it needs to stay at or very near the top of its pack and investors will find the transaction to be lucrative to the firm, but not every player wants to put up with the same kind of dilution that Canopy had to suffer.

Enter Aurora. As, undoubtedly, one of the very largest cannabis entities out there, the company has done well to position itself in order to benefit from the spread of the plant. That said, the company has not landed a mega-deal like Canopy, leaving some risk on the table should the firm not be able to expand like some of its peers. This doesn't mean, though, that alternative solutions are not available. Back on January 16th, for instance, the company's management team announced plans to issue $250 million worth of convertible senior notes, plus up to another $37.5 million if there existed an over-allotment. Terms at the time were not discussed, and perhaps it's because of that non-disclosure from management that shares initially tanked 10.4% and are currently down from their pre-announcement level by 15.6%.

A couple of days later, management decided to reveal the details associated with this move. According to the firm's press release on the matter, it will now issue $300 million instead of the $250 million initially planned. Another $45 million could be issued given an over-allotment, which I fully suspect will be the case. Management has not revealed specific plans for this capital, but it's highly probable that the firm will be utilizing it to buy up strategic assets, both in Canada and abroad.

A sweet deal for shareholders

Based on the data I looked at, the deal for the convertible senior notes definitely tilts value toward common shareholders. For starters, the interest rate, which is payable semi-annually, is just 5.5% per annum. Assuming that the notes are allowed to mature naturally, the date at which they need to be redeemed is February 28th of 2024. In short, management has been able to lock down the equivalent of a loan for the next few years and at a rate that is quite appealing.

In most cases with convertible senior notes that I have seen, the holders of the notes have a significant amount of flexibility, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. While there are certain unnamed events whereby holders can have them redeemed, the decision, upon maturity, whether to redeem the notes in the form of shares, cash, or a mix of the two is actually up to management. What's more, management at Aurora has the right to redeem the notes any time after February 28th of 2022 by only paying 100% of the principal plus any accrued but unpaid interest. As a side note, the notes were issued at par, meaning the business did not have to incentivize its investors with a discount to par in order to garner an investment.

Assuming the convertible senior notes are converted, management will need to issue 138.37 shares of common stock for each $1,000 in principal indebtedness to make them whole. This translates to a price per share of $7.23, which is 16.8% higher than where shares are trading for as I type this. If all goes well, not only for Aurora but also for investors as well, the issue of conversion won't even come up. If the firm grows over the next several years as many investors expect it will, shares will likely rise materially, giving management the incentive to not convert the notes into common shares, but to either pay them off with cash on hand, to issue shares at said higher price to pay them down, and/or to issue debt. All three of these options, if management can achieve the kind of growth the industry anticipates, would be vastly superior at that time to converting the notes into units.

One other company in this space that issued convertible senior notes was actually Canopy back in mid-2018. At the time, the company issued the notes, due to mature in 2023, with an annual interest rate of 4.25%, but, among other stipulations, they required Canopy to allow holders to force Canopy to redeem them for cash upon a significant change to the business (this recently happened, but none of the holders decided to force a redemption), and they were more flexible in allowing holders the option to convert the notes into common units. In Aurora's case, though, the flexibility and rights offered to management truly are impressive.

Takeaway

At this time, Aurora is trying to use what financial transactions it can to go its own way. While it's uncertain which path is best (raising a significant amount of money in exchange for dilution or entering into small financing options while retaining more equity), we do know that this particular move by management is interesting. The firm has succeeded in essentially obtaining a low-priced loan with almost zero chance of default since the notes can be converted into common shares, and the business has structured the deal in order to provide it, not the notes' holders, with optimal flexibility in the process. No matter how you stack it, I see this as a win for the company's investors.