Macerich Is My Favorite Mall Operator
About: The Macerich Company (MAC), Includes: SPG, TCO
by: Stanislas Capital
Summary
The fear of a retail apocalypse and declining NOI have impacted the stock price.
Actual data still do not point to a retail apocalypse for high-quality mall operators.
NOI decline is the result of a vast asset disposal program, which has ended.
The good underlying operational performance and the high-quality asset portfolio should lead to a rerating of valuation multiples.
Investment case in a nutshell
The fear of a retail apocalypse led all mall operators' stock price down. However, high-quality mall operators have reported decent operating results so far thanks to the attractiveness of their