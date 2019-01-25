Long Ideas | Financials 

Macerich Is My Favorite Mall Operator

About: The Macerich Company (MAC), Includes: SPG, TCO
by: Stanislas Capital
Stanislas Capital
Summary

The fear of a retail apocalypse and declining NOI have impacted the stock price.

Actual data still do not point to a retail apocalypse for high-quality mall operators.

NOI decline is the result of a vast asset disposal program, which has ended.

The good underlying operational performance and the high-quality asset portfolio should lead to a rerating of valuation multiples.

Investment case in a nutshell

The fear of a retail apocalypse led all mall operators' stock price down. However, high-quality mall operators have reported decent operating results so far thanks to the attractiveness of their