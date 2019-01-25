Arena's Deal With United Therapeutics Passes Regulatory Hurdle

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) investors have something to celebrate on Jan. 24. The $1.2 billion deal with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has cleared the HSR regulatory review and is now closed. With the closing, Arena received its non-refundable, up-front cash payment of $800 million. There are also $400 million in milestones on the table, as well as ongoing royalties once the product launches.

United Therapeutics struck a deal with Arena for its PAH drug Ralinepag. That deal was announced in mid-November. United very likely sees Ralinepag as its flagship PAH product going forward. The drug is in Phase 3 trials, is a once-per-day pill, and has a wide range of dosing. Prior to this, United had been concentrating on inhaled treatments for PAH. In the opinion of many, a once-per-day pill is the ultimate solution in the treatment of the rare disease.

Arena, flush with cash, has plenty of funding available to drive its already robust pipeline. While the Ralinepag deal was a sizable one, there is perhaps even more excitement about Arena's Etrasimod. This drug candidate appears to be a best-in-class solution for multiple indications including ulcerative colitis, crohn's, primary biliary cholangitis, and atopic dermatitis.

Arena is driving value to its pipeline by completing multiple drug candidates past Phase 2 and into Phase 3 on its own. With its very strong cash position, the company can afford to conduct the trials and even launch the drugs if necessary. With best-in-class drug candidates, and the cash to take them through clinical trials, Arena possesses a level of leverage that many smaller pharma companies lack. That leverage translates into billion-dollar deals, and those billion-dollar deals translate into shareholder value.

Arena has well over $1 billion in cash to work with and is seeing its shares scoffed up by institutional investors at a pretty decent clip. Institutional ownership currently stands at about 82%. The boldest move made by Arena was stepping away from the anti-obesity drug Belviq and making the commitment to advancing its pipeline beyond a mere concept stage to a point where big pharma players like United Therapeutics had to look. Wall Street liked an Arena that had a robust pipeline far more than it liked an Arena overspending on an anti-obesity drug that was simply never gaining the needed traction.

It is now up to United to drive the process with Ralinepag. I do not expect United to sit on its hands. United CEO Martine Rothblatt is a brilliant person and takes the treatment of PAH very seriously. Her daughter suffers from the disease, and it is why Martine founded the company. Rothblatt does not throw around over $1 billion to have a drug sit on the shelf.

An interesting discussion is what will become of MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) dry powder inhaled treprostinil. The treprostinil mist is already marketed by United under the name Tyvaso. I call the MannKind version Dryvaso. United paid MannKind $45 million up front for the rights and locked up MannKind's inhaled platform. Interestingly, one of the milestones within the possible $400 million which Arena can receive is related to the creation of an inhaled version of Ralinepag.

Personally, I see Dryvaso as a product that can fill a niche for United Therapeutics, while Ralinepag works its way through Phase 3 clinical trials and approval. United has yet to announce a Phase 3 start date on Dryvaso, but it should be a relatively fast trial when one considers that treprostinil (the drug) is already inhaled. A competing version of dry powder inhaled treprostinil from Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is already well into Phase 3 and should be able to launch first, though Liquidia lacks a big pharma partner. With all of that said, it appears that Arena's Ralinepag is going to be the flagship PAH treatment not only for United, but also for the entire PAH sector. With royalties starting in the low double digits and tiered, Arena stands to get some hefty payments on an ongoing basis once the drug launches. The PAH sector is anticipated to grow to well over $8 billion per year in the next five years.

For investors, getting into Arena at the current price still provides decent upside potential even in the near term. At $43 per share with targets as high as $70. With a robust pipeline and drug candidates rich on data, there is a lot to appreciate from an investment standpoint. While no stock is risk free, the downside for Arena is muted. Timed right, a savvy trader might see this stock dip to the high $30s, but with the news of the United deal closing, those days might well be over. This is a buy with a conservative price target of $60. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.