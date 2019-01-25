Degrees Of Growth: Low-Earning Graduates Of The 2 Economies World

As a consequence, a significant portion of educated workers is finding themselves mired in the bottom tier of the two economies world.

By the 1990s, university graduates discovered that a degree did not necessarily guarantee a middle-class income as it did for previous generations.

Recently, your humble author penned a four-part series of articles about the "two economies" phenomenon that has emerged in developed economies. These demonstrated that many commonly used economic measures fail to capture the economic realities experienced by the lower ~60% of earners, and that rosy numbers do not necessarily imply a healthy economy. This is a major point of disconnect between political elites and lower-tiered earners, and partly explains the political upheavals which have emerged since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008.

Let's look a little closer to the employment situation. Previously, I focused on the diminishing prospects for blue-collar and unskilled earners over the last half century (see here). Today's topic is no less important, but often gets overlooked in the discussion about unemployment and underemployment. Specifically, there is not only a growing divide between skilled and low-skilled earners, but a divide has also emerged among the ranks of the "educated" as well. For brevity, this piece will focus primarily on the US.

The end of WWII produced good times for many blue-collar workers, and so too did college graduates find excellent prospects for employment. Graduates in the humanities and liberal arts, for example, found lots of good-paying jobs, typically with governments at various levels. As the size of government grew post-WWII, so too did prospects for most graduates.

As the post-war era grew long in the tooth, however, governments ran up against limits to the extent they could grow. By the 1990s shrinking budget deficits had become a new priority. What was once assumed to be a sure-fire ticket to the middle-class, namely, a degree of some - indeed, any - kind, increasingly failed to produce the results previous generations enjoyed.

With significant numbers of the supposedly white-collar workforce earning below-average incomes, macro implications arise. With consumer spending, for example, representing a disproportionately large portion of gross domestic product it stands to reason that aggregate growth will be muted as the bottom tier of the economy grows in size. This can have implications for various economic sectors, including retail, banking, and housing.

Declining prospects for particular graduates only partially explains the social fault lines we see today. After the 1960s, many faculties became increasingly politicized, some would say radicalized. As a result, another dimension of the political upheavals we see today was spawned.

Declining employment prospects for particular graduates is a macro trend, and there is scant chance of it turning around. Expect to see increasing pressure on bottom-tier consumers as well as growing political turmoil for the immediate future.

The Golden Age of Yore

In a previous article, I mapped out the macro-trend affecting low-skilled workers, starting with a "golden age" immediately following WWII, and its gradual decline in the decades following. As it happens, the years following WWII were a golden age for university educated workers, too.

The war years naturally saw US Federal Government payrolls increase nearly five-fold between 1940 and 1945, and as the war came to an end the size of federal payrolls fell almost as dramatically.

However, as the 1950s and 60s progressed, the feds went on at least two major hiring binges as the chart below shows. The State Department attributes this to "new agencies and substantial public investment in fields ranging from space exploration to health care" (see here).

US Federal Employees (1940 -1990):

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The size of the non-federal government workforce also increased during this period, too, as states and cities provided more services while coping with the rapid spread of urbanization, or in most cases sub-urbanization. By the time it reached its peak in the late 70s government employees accounted for nearly 20% of the US workforce.

Obviously, the swelling of the public sector post-World War II was a boon to college graduates, including many who took advantage of programs like the GI Bill to attend college or university. Well into the 60s and 70s opportunities continued to reward college graduates and, needless to say, an expectation had collectively set in that a degree - any degree - was a fast track to the middle-class.

Hello World

As it happens, the expansion of the government workforce would not last forever. By the 1980s the trajectory changed, government payrolls were no longer growing, and by the 1990s they even began to shrink dramatically. Decades of loose spending had created the need to balance budgets and reduce spending.

The following chart, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, shows the percentage of the workforce employed by government peaking at almost 20% in 1976 before reversing trend and dropping back down to the 15% level seen more recently.

Source: Wall Street Journal

By the 1990s, graduates were discovering that the fast track to the middle-class was not as assured as it was for their parents. A 2017 report by the Volker Alliance confirms the trend of a slowly shrinking government workforce, as well as the increased use of contract employees.

The peace dividend was ready for further harvesting when Bill Clinton took office on January 20, 1993, and he began the work immediately with a White House hiring freeze and a 100,000-person cut in the number of federal employees. Clinton expanded the effort by asking Congress to give him the authority to increase the cut to 273,000 under the Federal Workforce Restructuring Act of 1994.

For the first time in a generation, probably two, the type of degree one attained became tantamount to a graduate's chances of finding gainful employment in his field.

So, What Do You Do?

Fast forward to today and we can see the income gaps that have grown between graduates, depending upon their course of study.

As never before, what you do matters in terms of employability and earnings expectations. For example, it has recently been revealed that the 9% unemployment rate for fine arts graduates is not only three times higher than that of college graduates in general, it's also higher than the unemployment rate for high school dropouts! To make matters worse, the pay for those who do find jobs is among the lowest (see here).

It's not just fine arts majors who are struggling with employment and pay. While it can be difficult finding accurate statistics for graduates' rates of unemployment, underemployment, and earnings, some commonalities are undeniable.

Recent analyses from various sources (see here, here, and here) consistently show the highest unemployment and underemployment rates among majors in liberal arts, mass media, anthropology, cosmetology, and clinical psychology, just to name a few.

These also feature the aforementioned "double whammy" whereby majors with the highest unemployment rates also average the lowest salaries when they do find work.

The labor market rewards technical and occupational skills at all of the three degree levels-associate's, bachelor's, and master's - that we have studied. Graduates with bachelor's degrees in music, photography, philosophy, and other liberal arts fields almost always fall at the bottom of the list of majors organized by earnings. In the top slot in every state is an engineering field. Source: Issues in Science and Technology

Speaking of "top slots" the five reported highest-earning majors are actuarial science, nuclear engineering, zoology (am I the only one surprised by this?), health and medical preparatory programs, and applied mathematics, all of which boast unemployment rates well below the national average (see here).

In addition to the more academic pursuits, there is a need for capable hands-on workers, too. According to Forbes (see here) employers are currently having difficulty filling positions for skilled tradespeople, mechanics, and machine operators.

The Great Higher Education Disconnect

What we're seeing in the job market shouldn't be surprising. These trends have been ongoing for decades now. However, the message either isn't getting out or is being ignored.

According to niche.com the most popular major as of 2017 was still the humanities. There are also high enrollments for more practical - i.e. financially rewarding - pursuits, like nursing, engineering, and accounting, but the list of most popular majors still features disproportionately high numbers (in terms of prospects) for fields like psychology, communications, English, history, and political science (see here).

These claims are largely confirmed by the National Center for Education Statistics, who show that:

Of the 1,895,000 bachelor's degrees conferred in 2014-15, the greatest numbers of degrees were conferred in the fields of business (364,000), health professions and related programs (216,000), social sciences and history (167,000), psychology (118,000), biological and biomedical sciences (110,000), engineering (98,000), visual and performing arts (96,000), and education (92,000). Source: NCES

This reflects the good news/bad news situation. While the aforementioned business and health professionals, for example, can look forward to bright prospects after school, the social sciences, psychology and performing arts graduates appear poised to fall into the bottom tier of the two economies world.

Here's the problem: Going forward, governments can be counted upon less and less to provide jobs to these graduates. The world of the 50s and 60s no longer exists. Deficits at all levels of jurisdiction, generally speaking, are becoming larger. Yet, according to the Washington Post: "In a nationwide survey, more than 40 percent of the class of 2015 said they wanted to work for the government, at the federal, state or local level" (see here).

More importantly, for the immediate future, any large surges in government hiring will likely come from infrastructure spending, or possibly war. While the former scenario will increase demand for tradespeople and construction workers, the fact is neither scenario will see a lot of urgent need for liberal arts or performing arts majors.

There may be some cause for optimism. Another recent article suggests that Generation Z is more likely to pursue trades than a college degree than millennials were, though it is mostly anecdotal (see here). The most common theme, however, is that trades perennially suffer from the "unglamourous" stigma, even in cases where journeymen and professionals earn better incomes than some four-year college graduates.

With the annual costs of tuition typically rising at over twice the increase of CPI inflation student debt loads are also becoming problematic. While this may finally force some young people to swallow their pride and seek employment in more practical fields, it may be too little too late. Already, large segments of the educated X and Millennial generations have slipped irretrievably into the bottom-tier economy.

Finally, just to clarify: this article is not intended to suggest that no one should pursue a liberal arts degree or even a fine arts degree. It's simply not true that none of these graduates will ever find employment or even prosper. Many have, including your humble author.

The point is that the game has been slowly changing for the post-baby-boom generations. It has become more important than ever to choose your education path carefully and be prepared to live with the potential financial consequences that accompany your choice of studies.

The stats clearly show that post-secondary schools are doing a poor job of matching enrollments with society's needs. SA author James Hanshaw has referred to Switzerland's education system (among other things), which better addresses the full spectrum of training, from "craft apprenticeships to PhDs " (see here); however, there doesn't seem to be any political will to overhaul education in North America.

Meanwhile, the frustratingly prevalent "low-brow stigma" that accompanies skilled trades positions (or, as some might say, "real work") is a sociological phenomenon and may be irreversible. Will the allure of the "high glamour" majors continue to dissuade young people from seeking career choices that offer superior pay without the crippling debt? No one can say. However, the current state of academia may eventually encourage a reversal of negative stigmas (see here, here, here, and here, for example) in the years to come.

Implications

Clearly, statistics show that a larger portion of the "educated" population has gradually been falling into the bottom tier of our two economies world. This is a trend that began with the post-baby-boom generations and has become more pronounced with each year. The numbers of youths seeking educations in liberal arts, humanities, or fine arts, for example, still reflect the prospects and realities of the 1950s and 60s economy, not the present one. Meanwhile, the costs associated with such degrees have exploded, contributing to the current staggering levels of student debt. See below:

Source: Bloomberg

Were this an isolated event it may not have major macroeconomic repercussions. However, it is happening in conjunction with the hollowing-out of the blue-collar middle class as well.

Presently, 42% of Americans have less than $10 000 saved for retirement (see here); 40% could not cover a $400 emergency expense (see here); meanwhile, credit card balances are again growing faster than GDP, wages, and inflation (see here).

Of course, since there are actually two economies this only tells half the story. However, it is a half-story that can have major implications for us all.

For example, the recent performance of retailers has been borderline disastrous. Bad news from this sector has hit their stock prices hard in recent weeks. According to Bloomberg (see here) concerns extend not only to retailers themselves but to the very health of the consumer. Let that sink in. Unemployment is at "record lows" amid one of the longest expansions in history, but the retail sector is vulnerable due to fears of deteriorating financial health among consumers.

The rocky conclusion to 2018 for stocks may only be a warm-up if 60% of consumers are currently struggling, creating implications for retail, housing, and banks, just to name a few vulnerable sectors.

The other consideration is political. In 2016, we saw Donald Trump appeal to a blue-collar population that has seen its prospects deteriorate over the last several decades. More recently, we have seen the other side of spectrum explode with the rise of candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who appeal to a more academic segment of the population, many of whom have also seen their prospects decline over the last several decades.

Now, it is certainly debatable whether a candidate in that mold could win a presidential election or institute policies like a 70% top tax rate. However, a mere three years ago the prospect of a Trump presidency seemed equally implausible.

The takeaway is that in a two economies world the true big picture is hard to decipher. Positive economic statistics can mask widespread disparities between what are - for lack of a better term - the social classes. Education, too, is no longer a guarantee of social mobility, and perhaps that's not necessarily a bad thing. Indeed, on the macro level, there appears to be a pattern of diminishing returns associated with increased higher education levels (see here).

As we saw in 2008, the economic picture can turn from peachy to catastrophic in relatively short order, especially if you place too much faith in official numbers. When collectively 48% of workers, including both full- and part-time, earn less than $32 000 per year (see here) there is an omnipresent source of potential instability, both economic and political (see here).

There is much evidence that the global economy is slowing. A recession is statistically overdue. I maintain that stocks currently look vulnerable, and traders should take note. Long-term investors should hold tight, of course, but ensure that their portfolios are well diversified.

The increasingly volatile political situation is the elephant in the room. In any case, a well-balanced portfolio of equities, real estate, fixed income, and precious metals should strengthen your position in the event things turn very badly once again.

Good luck, dear readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.