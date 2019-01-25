CenturyLink Management Vs. Wall Street Sentiment

Dedication and Introduction

This is an article about CenturyLink (CTL) in the broader context of Wall Street analysis and investor psychology. I find it appropriate to dedicate such work to Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) founder Thomas Peterffy, who announced his transition at the beginning of the month. His conference calls were the best meta-market commentary I know of. Entities who seek to make the markets a clearer and more efficient, rather than the opposite, are a rarity in this business and his is one of only a very few success stories in that endeavor. Without some of the reforms and innovations that he helped to pioneer, I would not have been able to use the markets as a tool for realizing some of my own goals in life. Thank you! Nonetheless, his success is largely a personal one. By and large, Wall St. has engineered an environment that preys on human nature.

A Word About Market Sentiment on CTL

An example of this can be found in CenturyLink CEO Jeff Storey's recent presentation at the TMT West Conference. The end of the presentation featured a survey including these three questions and responses from attendees:

1. Projections for organic business and host growth:

decline more than 2%: 28%

decline less than 2%: 57%

increase less than 2%: 9%

increase more than 2%: 7%

2. Most important for evaluating operating progress:

change in revenue: 34%

change in EBIDTA: 32%

change in FCF: 32%

Other: 2%

3. Is capital allocation appropriate:

Yes, keep dividend & status quo: 15%

No, reduce dividend, increase CapEx to drive revenue growth: 28%

No, reduce dividend, buy back stock: 13%

No, reduce dividend and reduce debt: 45%

In response to #3, the CEO said that paying down debt is the top priority, noting that CenturyLink has already lowered debt to 4.3 and 4.1x EBITDA at the end of last two quarters, respectively. He reminded us that the target is 3-4x and promised that the company will continue to push towards the bottom of that range. Anyone who makes a living in the market and bothers attending a presentation on CTL should have already known that.

An Actual Business Update

The only remotely material update provided at the conference was the CEO's commentary from Storey about his company's network outage. He disclosed that the problem at the Transport Layer was due to a single American vendor involved with a legacy service. Furthermore, the event was not associated with integration and actually had a smaller impact than it would have otherwise because of Level 3 integration efforts to date. It has always been expected that CenturyLink's post-merger evolution would take time and it actually seems to be progressing faster than predicted.

For my part, I have also documented the continued fiber build out and the growth that I foreshadowed in the security segment with the addition of a new Security Operations Center in Singapore. All of this is being done while maintaining the dividend with increasing ease, due to management's correct emphasis on free cash flow. In his prepared remarks, Storey repeatedly cited FCF as the most important metric for the company, and I've been consistent in pointing out that this aligns him with shareholder interests. In my coverage of the third quarter report, I pointed out that this is what's actually behind the trivial decline in revenue, as the company cuts unprofitable contracts to make way for new types of business customers, such as utilities using smart meters. All of this is consistent with the plan we've heard from management ever since the merger was announced, and the reality is that operations are always a balancing act.

What Real Investors Need to Hear from Management

Later in the conference, the CEO responded that the market's view has not changed capital allocation decisions to this point, but that there is some influence. I have no doubt that the upcoming payment will remain unchanged and hope to hear the commitment to that affirmed as strongly as ever on the call next month. Any wavering would be an extreme disservice to shareholders. The decades I spent working with all manner of Wall Street entities left me convinced that, intentionally or not, the majority of them make their livings by misinforming the investing public. I predict that a statistically insignificant sampling of financial types at a conference does not accurately reflect the will of shareholders, nor can it be a reliable indicator of stock price reaction to various courses of action.

To wit, CTL shares held up quite well through initial market declines in October. The third quarter report at the beginning of November showed revenue decline of less than 1.5% between the second and third quarters, which is as good or better than 85% of the response to question #1, above. Yet CTL shares gapped down almost 15% in response to the report, despite the sales drop being primarily due to efforts that are improving profitability. That set things up perfectly for shares to suffer further in the year-end window dressing that typifies dumb money.

Conclusion

The conceit of Wall Street is that one can predict what will happen with a business from abstracted numbers that don't say anything about what that business is doing in the real world. Just as I challenged readers than to consider whether CenturyLink's network or the government would return to full operation first, I think it's now interesting to consider the timelines between the company's operational evolution and the fight over the FCC's policy insanity.

At the top of this article, I cited investment as a tool for realizing one's life goals. I'll end it with a quote from the only other person I admire from the business world: "Only fools worship their tools." The applicability here is that short-term paper losses only matter if one is forced to sell. Otherwise, an investor is not actually holding less money, she is holding a value. I don't have any real fear that management will change the dividend this year, but if it did, I have little doubt that would hurt the share price further, no matter what the wonks who needed to be brought up to date at a conference say.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.