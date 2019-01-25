Oil Prices And Bond Prices

This will be an interesting relationship to watch in the coming months, particularly if there is a slowdown in the world economic growth, one that would produce further oil price declines.

It seems as if bond yields are highly dependent upon where oil prices seem to be going, and the impact comes through the changes in inflationary expectations built into yields.

The oil market and the Treasury bond market seem to be closely tied together these days, especially over the past four or five months.

Over the past month, there has been an interesting parallel between the price of oil and the yield on bonds. Toward the end of December 2018, the price of oil dropped to a near-term low, closing one day at $42.53. Since then, the price has risen, reaching its latest near-term high of just under $54.00.

Right around the end of the year, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at just 2.55 percent. On the same day the price of oil closed near $54.00, the yield on the 10-year note closed at a high of just under 2.79 percent.

I had noticed in November and December how the decline in the price of oil seemed to be tied to the decline in the 10-year bond yield. It seemed as if the decline in the bond yield was tied to a substantial fall in the inflationary expectations built into the yield. This seemed to make some sense. Commodity prices, especially the price of oil, were falling, so it seemed reasonable that this might lead to a decline in future inflation.

Funny thing. The inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year Treasury note have risen during the month of January, as the price of oil has also increased. The January trough in inflationary expectations built into the 10-year bond yield came in just over 1.60 percent at the time the yield closed at 2.55 percent.

Note: Around the first of November 2018, inflationary expectations were estimated to be 2.10 percent. So we had a 50 basis point drop in inflationary expectations from early November to early January 2019. This was quite a drop!

Now, inflationary expectations have risen to just about 1.80 percent, following the rise in the price of oil. This is an interesting correlation. We need to continue to watch it over the next several months.

Are inflationary expectations going to go where oil prices go? Will there continue to be a general weakness in oil prices? If so, can the yield on the 10-year Treasury note remain around 2.70 percent?

Note also that the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) has only declined modestly in January 2019. It has dropped from around 1.00 percent to about 0.95 percent, a drop of only 5 basis points. Nothing significant seemingly going on here.

This is quite a turnaround from where I thought the 10-year yield would be in the fall. But, as I have argued for the past two years, the bond market is a key one to watch. It still remains so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.