Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary

Xilinx zigs while the rest of the semiconductor zags, as 5G, broadcast, data center, and aero/defense drive 34% yoy revenue growth, a strong beat versus expectations, and an upward revision.

Xilinx is looking at significant opportunities across its end-markets, including 5G, ADAS/autonomous driving, machine vision/factory automation, and AI inference.

With the big post-earnings spike, Xilinx shares look basically fairly-valued, albeit with exceptional momentum in the business.

Not too many semiconductor stocks have reported as of this writing, but with the Texas Instruments (TXN) and Intel (INTC) reports in, it looks like the market's fears of another round