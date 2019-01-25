Summary

Xilinx zigs while the rest of the semiconductor zags, as 5G, broadcast, data center, and aero/defense drive 34% yoy revenue growth, a strong beat versus expectations, and an upward revision.

Xilinx is looking at significant opportunities across its end-markets, including 5G, ADAS/autonomous driving, machine vision/factory automation, and AI inference.

With the big post-earnings spike, Xilinx shares look basically fairly-valued, albeit with exceptional momentum in the business.