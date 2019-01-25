PG&E: Where Are We, How Did We Get Here, And Where Will We Go?

Shareholder Blue Mountain Capital Management has challenged the need for bankruptcy and requests it be delayed until after the company’s annual meeting at the earliest.

The company’s CEO has resigned, its debt has been downgraded to junk, and it plans to file for bankruptcy by the end of the month.

January has been a busy month for PG&E Corporation (PCG), and not the enjoyable kind of busy. Management resignations, credit rating downgrades, and preparation for bankruptcy have made a very unpleasant start to the year. Two years ago, everything at PCG was looking splendid.

EXHIBIT 1

Sources: FactSet and SNL

In May of 2017, S&P upgraded PCG’s credit rating to A-, reaching its highest level since the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2004. That month, they increased the quarterly dividend 4 cents per share, and in September, the stock price reached its all-time high. But, in October, things started to go badly with a set of wildfires that burned over 245,000 acres and destroyed approximately 8,900 structures. Because of California’s “inverse condemnation” law, PG&E was suddenly on the hook for billions of dollars of damages with no idea if they would be able to recover the money from customers. Investors quickly realized this was a big issue, and PCG’s stock price took a hit. PCG saw these liabilities could become overwhelming, and when it came time to declare the dividend in December, PCG decided to suspend it. The dividend suspension allowed PCG to retain an additional $1.1B per year to help deal with these potential liabilities.

Analysis of the events by Cal Fire and others in the first half of 2018 led to two credit rating downgrades from S&P and a $2.5B pretax charge by PCG. During this time, the company made improvements in their wildfire prevention efforts as shown in EXHIBIT 2.

EXHIBIT 2

Source: May 7, 2018, PG&E presentation

In September, Senate Bill 901 was signed by the governor. This bill introduced a stress test to minimize the liability created by the 2017 wildfires. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was to consider a utility’s financial strength when determining recovery of wildfire costs. The idea was that if a utility was weakened by too large a financial burden, it would increase the utility’s cost of doing business and lead to higher customer rates. While this bill only applied to the 2017 wildfires, it gave some investor confidence for PCG’s health. Wall Street analysts gradually increased their target price for PCG, and the stock slowly started to recover.

Then, on November 8, the Camp Fire started, and the problems returned. The Camp Fire burned over 150,000 acres, and destroyed almost 14,000 residences and over 500 commercial structures. Since SB901 only covered the 2017 fires, PCG was again at risk of overwhelming liabilities. They soon borrowed the maximum amount from their credit facilities ($3.3B) to maintain flexibility in the fire's aftermath.

EXHIBIT 3

Source: FactSet and SNL

PCG’s stock continued to drop on the bad news, and S&P lowered PCG’s credit rating to BBB-, just one notch above junk. PCG’s stock later had a slight rebound after an interview with the president of the CPUC showed there was regulatory support to avoid a PCG bankruptcy.

“It’s not good policy to have utilities unable to finance the services and infrastructure the state of California needs. They have to have the stability and economic support to get the dollars they need right now.” – Michael Picker, CPUC President

On December 13, PCG filed its latest rate case and asked for a $1.1B rate increase. Over half of the increase was directly related to improving wildfire prevention.

EXHIBIT 4

Source: PCG rate case webpage

Negative news returned the day after the rate filing, as the CPUC ordered an investigation into PCG’s locate and mark activities and reporting. PCG has a duty to locate and mark natural gas pipelines for others in a timely manner to make sure third party construction and excavation does not damage equipment. The CPUC had reason to believe this was not being done properly and launched the investigation.

More bad news came on December 21 as the CPUC ordered another investigation of PCG, this time examining the company’s safety culture and to “review alternatives to the current management and operational structures of providing electric and gas service in Northern California.”

Back in January 2017, PCG was found guilty of six felony counts from the 2010 San Bruno gas explosion. The sentence included a 5-year probation period. On January 3rd this year, the probation judge issued an order requesting information about the 2017 Atlas Fire to see if it was a probation violation.

As these issues piled up, PCG investigated various survival strategies. One of these ideas, dubbed Project Falcon, would raise needed funds by selling their entire natural gas operation. NPR broke the Project Falcon story on January 4th, and investors continued to lose faith in PCG.

EXHIBIT 5

Source: FactSet and SNL

On January 7, S&P downgraded PCG to junk, and then Moody’s followed suit on January 10. This downgrade triggered over $800M of collateral calls for PCG. As the vultures were circling, the CEO announced her resignation on January 13, and on January 14th, PCG announced its intent to file for bankruptcy by the end of the month. PCG felt the potential $30B or more liability from wildfires would be impossible for the company to handle. The reason PCG did not just immediately announce bankruptcy is that a provision in SB901 required a 15-day advance notice period before any change of control of the company.

Action around the bankruptcy case has already begun, even though PCG has yet to file. On January 18, NextEra Energy (NEE) requested that FERC block any potential amendment or rejection of power purchase agreements during the bankruptcy case. NEE has a number of subsidiaries that sell power to PCG, and they are worried these agreements will be targets during the bankruptcy process.

PCG expects a two-year long bankruptcy, and they have made arrangements for $5.5B of debtor-in-possession financing. PCG feels they will be able to continue normal operations throughout the process, and that chapter 11 will allow them to deal with their current struggles in a fair orderly manner.

In 2001, PCG declared bankruptcy during the California Electricity Crisis. Shareholders actually retained value when they emerged from chapter 11 in 2004. Back then, the company was facing an immediate liquidity crisis, as it was forced to sell power to customers well below the cost of acquiring it. This time, as of January 11, PCG has $1.5B of cash. PCG has a $250M term loan due on February 22, but otherwise, there are no debt maturities until 2020.

Because of PCG’s large cash balance and minimal near-term payments, some are questioning the need for an immediate bankruptcy filing. Blue Mountain Capital Management has written two letters to the PCG board of directors presenting its case against chapter 11. They feel payments from the wildfire liabilities could be years away, the company has plenty of cash for day to day operations, and in the meantime, the company is retaining its dividend to build up more cash. During this time, effort could be spent on legislative and regulatory solutions that would resolve the issues from these overwhelming wildfire liabilities. Blue Mountain has requested that PCG wait until after its annual meeting before it makes any filing decision.

How things get resolved with a bankruptcy delay is unclear. One intriguing idea discussed in this month’s Berkshire Hathaway Utility Review is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) buying PCG. This move is not unprecedented on BRK’s part. During the 2008 financial crisis, Constellation Energy faced a liquidity squeeze and was on the brink of declaring bankruptcy. Unsolicited, BRK arrived on the scene and offered to solve Constellation’s problems and buy the entire company. Constellation accepted the offer, though they later backed out when a better deal came along. But Berkshire Hathaway had been there, cash in hand, and it got Constellation through their crisis while making some money for itself along the way.

At the end of the third quarter, BRK had $36B in cash and almost $60B in short-term T-bills, so they have the capacity to do a deal with PCG on the spot. BRK last attempted to buy a utility in 2017, when it offered to buy Oncor out of bankruptcy for $9B. Other bankruptcy parties were underwhelmed by the offer, and eventually, Oncor was purchased by Sempra (NYSE:SRE). BRK completed its last utility acquisition in 2014 when it bought AltaLink. Warren Buffett has often said he likes the returns offered by utilities and that he would like to own more.

PCG and BRK’s utility holdings would actually fit well together. BRK only gets about 4% of its revenue from California. In a combined company, about 50% of revenue would come from that state.

EXHIBIT 6

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Energy website

There is no overlap of the service territories, though PCG fits nicely between BRK’s PacifiCorp and NV Energy subsidiaries.

EXHIBIT 7

Blue = BRK western utility territory, Red = PCG territory. Source: SNL, Berkshire Hathaway Utility Review

Obviously, there is a lot of uncertainty about the final size of PCG’s wildfire liability and that would likely be a big sticking point in any potential takeover. BRK could say they would buy PCG if the potential liabilities were capped at a certain level, say $30B, and that could be a requirement in the regulatory approval process. Remember, the net present value of these liabilities is much lower than $30B. There are numerous court cases and investigations that will take years to complete. There could also be settlements between parties, and the CPUC could actually allow some claims to be covered through PCG’s rates. As a major insurance provider, handicapping all these issues is something Berkshire Hathaway is going to be able to do better than any other suitor.

BRK would obtain an excellent return on its investment as PCG's health returned. A BRK acquisition would also solve the trust issues the CPUC has had with PCG over the last few years. NEE and other power providers would be happy because they don’t have to worry about losing revenues at their facilities through bankruptcy. Shareholders would be ecstatic as well, escaping with some value from this whole wildfire mess.

PCG has kept utility investors on their toes since 2017, and it looks like the wild ride will continue. There are multiple ways this story could end, with lots of potential winners and losers. Stay tuned as it all plays out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCG, PCG.PG, PCG.PH, PCG.PD, PCG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.