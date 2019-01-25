The leading indicators of growth are pointing down while the market is still too optimistic.

Growth and earnings expectations are too high in the US according to Bridgewater's Greg Jensen.

S&P 500 Earnings Are Still Too High - Here's Why The Market Will Re-Adjust

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, appearing in Davos, Bridgewater's co-chief investment officer revealed the bear case for global growth and the US more specifically.

In this note, I will reference Jensen's interview several times, which you can find by clicking here.

In the interview, when discussing the bear case for growth, Jensen highlighted many of topics that we focus on at EPB Macro Research including the trends in demographics, population, and debt cycles.

After the S&P 500 (SPY) corrected roughly 20%, nearly all analysts conceded the fact that growth in 2019 will not be as strong as 2018, but most dismissed this weakness as growth would be "good enough." Jensen thinks growth will surprise to the downside, even with the already reduced expectations, setting up for a downside surprise.

While people have certainly diminished their growth expectations and you’re hearing all about that at Davos, we don’t think they’ve done it enough. Earnings expectations particularly in the U.S. are too high, and generally the Fed and other policy makers are still expecting stronger growth than we see.

This is not a new forecast for Bridgewater. In December of last year, about one month ago, Jensen said that growth in 2019 (globally) would be near recessionary levels and about 1% in the U.S. At the end of January, at least half of this forecast appears to be playing out accurately as Europe is very clearly on the cusp of a recession given the recent economic data.

It remains to be seen if the second part of the forecast will materialize with the same accuracy as the first half regarding US growth expectations. If Jensen is correct, and US growth converges towards 1% in 2019, there is still a tremendous amount of room to the downside because the market is certainly not pricing that in.

When asked if Bridgewater expected the December stock market meltdown, Jensen stated:

We thought the Fed was tightening too quickly relative to economic conditions and the markets had not reflected that yet.

This statement ties in well with a research note I published on September 26th of last year, before the market started to go down, titled, "The S&P 500 Will Push The Federal Reserve Too Far," in which I argued the case that the Federal Reserve was tightening policy too far given the underlying economic conditions.

The most under-discounted risk in the markets right now is the long-term debt cycle, according to Jensen. We are in an environment where population growth is slowing and the debt cycle is turning.

The long-term debt cycle is under-discounted by markets. We are secularly in a situation both from a debt perspective and a demographic perspective that makes most of our experience of how markets work over the last 40 years irrelevant.

One of the points that Jensen stressed, which we will now look at below, was that due to growth expectations and sentiment about the US economy being generally too optimistic, that S&P 500 earnings are still too high.

Earnings estimates, particularly in the US, are still too high.

Currently, one of the main arguments for buying the S&P 500 is that the market is now cheap relative to 2019 expectations, trading at roughly 15-16 times forward earnings.

By historical standards, that appears to be cheap but this analysis hinges on using the right earnings estimate or "E".

S&P 500 & Forward PE Ratio:

Source: Bloomberg

Based on the latest survey compiled by Bloomberg, the market is forecasting 2019 full year EPS to be roughly $170 for the S&P 500. As of this writing, that implies a forward PE of 15.5. Jensen argues that the market is actually not factoring in the right earnings estimate and if consensus moves lower, a market that seemed like it was trading at a 15 multiple may actually turn out to be a 17 or 18 multiple - not so cheap on a historical basis.

S&P 500 Earnings Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

If Jensen and Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund are correct, following up on strong 2018 performance, then the S&P 500 may be in for another rapid adjustment in the next couple of quarters as earnings estimates start to more accurately reflect the deceleration in growth both globally and domestically.

If earnings estimates come down significantly, the equity market will more than likely fall. Instead of taking Jensen's word for it, let's take a look at a few leading indicators of growth to understand why Bridgewater is well below the street on earnings and growth expectations.

Before jumping in, a quick note on leading indicators is in order.

A common critique of many leading indicators stems from a misunderstanding of how economic indicators work within a business cycle. Many will take a single leading indicator, find one time in history where it did not accurately lead a business cycle and dismiss the efficacy of the indicator.

It should go without saying that there are zero indicators that have a perfect track record. To assume the opposite would imply that specific indicator is the secret formula we all wish to find.

The way leading indicators work, similar to coincident and lagging indicators, is via a basket and indexed approach. If there are 10 leading indicators, as an example, and seven have turned lower, it is safe to say that the "leading indicators" have turned lower.

That is not to say that all indicators are lower, but the accuracy in regards to timing business cycles increases dramatically as the sample size of indicators used increases and move in tandem.

With that being said, we will take a look at three leading indicators of the business cycle below. None of the indicators have a perfect track record, which should go without saying, and not all leading indicators will be shown below. Three time-tested indicators that are part of most "leading indicator" composites are industrial metals, manufacturing new orders and the yield curve.

We cannot be sure which indicators Bridgewater uses or how exactly they arrived at their forecast for below-consensus growth, but we can attempt to find the answer ourselves.

At EPB Macro Research, we cover all the leading indicators on a weekly basis, constantly update them and monitor how the leading, coincident and lagging indicators are (not) synchronized. This method allows for more accurate forecasting, helping to position our model portfolio highly defensively for Q4 and outperforming the S&P 500 by over 14% during that time period as a result.

The first leading indicator that will help us arrive at the conclusion for slower growth that Jensen reiterated is industrial metals.

Industrial metals have been moving broadly lower since January of 2018 on an average basis. There was a pop in both April and June but using an average of the index smooths that move. In January 2018, uncoincidentally, the global stock market topped and economies around the world, specifically China and Europe, started their quick turn-around towards a recession.

The industrial metals index also was ahead of the slowdown in growth from 2015-2016 and the reversal for late 2016 and 2017.

Falling prices of industrial metals speak to the demand for industrial materials, the potential slowdown in China, and the adverse impact to EPS that many industrial companies such as Caterpillar (CAT) may experience as a result.

Bloomberg Industrial Metals Index:

Source: Bloomberg

Moving on to the new orders component of the ISM manufacturing index also provides evidence to the thesis that growth is going to miss to the downside, especially in the face of the most recent reading which appears to be nothing short of a 'plunge."

It is also worth noting that this economic cycle has had three distinct economic slowdowns, all reflected in the trending direction of the new orders index.

It is worth keeping an eye on these indicators for an early read on growth relative to expectations.

US ISM Manufacturing Index - New Orders Component:

Source: Bloomberg

Lastly, the yield curve, most commonly proxied by the 2s10s spread, has been flattening for the better part of two years as the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates.

If the market thought growth was accelerating, the typical response is to steepen the yield curve.

The first red box on the left of the chart below shows the reaction to the Trump election. As Trump's administration was perceived to be 'pro-growth', the yield curve steepened sharply.

On the other hand, as growth estimates have come down, the yield curve has flattened to the lowest level of this economic cycle, sitting at just 14 basis points between 10s and 2s.

Of note is how the equity market rallied in January but the yield curve did not respond and steepen as you might have expected, assuming this rally in the stock market had something to do with a shift in fundamentals.

The leading indicators are suggesting the opposite, however, and that nothing fundamentally changed in regards to growth other than a more gloomy outlook rather than an upbeat picture. The call by Jensen for an adjustment lower in S&P 500 earnings comes from the disconnect between what some of the growth indicators are telling us about the global and domestic economy and what the S&P 500 may be pricing in at this time.

2s10s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg

After declining roughly 20%, followed by a large bounce of roughly 14%, the S&P 500 sits about 10% from the recent high in September. You now have a choice to make.

Do you agree with Jensen? Are the S&P 500 earnings (and growth) estimates way too high? Will a re-adjustment of those expectations cause another trap door scenario for the market or is Jensen and the basket of leading indicators missing this bounce in the market as an "all-clear" sign.

S&P 500:

Source: Bloomberg

At EPB Macro Research, we started to shift much more defensively and negative on growth in the summer of 2018 based the basket of leading indicators that we track on a weekly and monthly basis.

For a look at my full economic outlook and my preferred asset allocation for 2019, consider joining EPB Macro Research for a two-week free trial.

My Full Asset Allocation For 2019 EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic data to identify inflection points in the economy and provides two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment so that your portfolio is always protected from the next downturn. If you would like to see the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research. There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. Be prepared for the next major market move. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight position in SPY