In Case Facebook Is Really 'Fakebook'

Summary

Facebook is up more than 17% over the last month, but PlainSite came out with an extremely negative report on it on Thursday.

In that report, PlainSite raised the prospect that half or more of Facebook's accounts might be fake, and the company might head the way of AOL and Prodigy.

In the event PlainSite's predictions weigh on the stock over the next several months, I present two ways bullish shareholders can limit their risk.