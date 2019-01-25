Silver: Trapped Between The Bulls And Bears

The beginning of 2019 has been tough for the investors of silver (USLV, DSLV) as the commodity has fallen from 15.955 to 15.207. This fall in the price of silver was a shock to most investors as they believed a price rise would occur due to the high level of political uncertainty surrounding many Western nations. Nevertheless, this assumption proved to be false as the commodity had a bearish reversal at the beginning of January 2019. However, I believe silver is now at a crossroad at which it shall utilise the 200-day moving average as a support zone. This is as I expect the 200-day moving average to help the commodity remain in a sideways pattern up until some major positive or negative news is released. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the commodity, whilst also analysing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental News:

The U.S. Government shutdown:

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is destroying the chance of any price rise occurring in silver. I say this because the shutdown has turned out to be positive for the greenback as it is diverting funds from precious metals to the U.S. dollar. This is because the shutdown has caused many U.S. economic reports to be delayed which would have otherwise had some sort of an impact on the greenback. I say this because analysts believe the government shutdown will cause the growth level to fall by up to 0.5%. Thus, if this news were to be officially released, then it would cause silver to have a price rise. Therefore, I do not expect silver to have a rise in its price up until the U.S. government shutdown ends. This is because the extent of the damage to the U.S. economy will not be known until the government reopens for business.

Federal Reserve:

I expect the Federal Reserve meetings in 2019 to infuse some bullish energy into silver. I say this because the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has displayed his weakness and inability of following his original laid out plan. This I believe will result in currency investors looking for a safe harbour in commodities such as silver and gold.

Silver in the real world:

The price of silver suffered a setback in 2018 as the commodity's production level was at an all-time high. This resulted in the market being flooded with the precious metal which caused its price to drop significantly. However, I believe silver will find 2019 to be a positive year as the production level is expected to decline. This, in turn, shall result in the price of the commodity rising in the latter part of 2019. I say this because I do not expect the price to rise until the extra supply of 2018 is diminished.

Technical Analysis:

Daily chart:

Silver's daily chart is one of the key reasons I believe the commodity shall be trading in a sideways pattern. I say this because silver has presently taken support from the 200-day moving average line for the prior four trading sessions. This indicates to investors that the commodity's price will be trading in a box range pattern that will involve the commodity moving above and below the 200-day moving average. The other reason I do not expect a significant price rise is due to the commodity trading below its 20-day moving average which suggests to investors that the trend is severely bearish.

On the price target front, I expect the upper line of the box range pattern to be between the 78.6% and 100% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 78.6% Fibonacci resistance level is at $15.609, whilst, the 100% Fibonacci resistance level is at $15.720. For support, I expect the box range to utilize the range between 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci support levels. The 38.2% Fibonacci support level is at $15.195, whilst, the 50% Fibonacci support level is $15.122. However, if the commodity does breach the 50% Fibonacci support level, then it shall have a swift fall till the 100% Fibonacci support level at 14.809.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls and bears having a tug of war which will result in silver trading in a box range formation. This is driven by the fact that the technicals support a sideways pattern in the commodity. Nevertheless, whichever way you do decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.