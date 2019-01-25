U.S. Dollar: Expecting Present Daily Cycle To Turn Over Soon

We wrote an article about gold recently and stated that we were switching from a leveraged position to an unleveraged position. The reason for the switch was due to the possibility of gold having printed an intermediate-cycle high. Gold now is on week 23 of its present intermediate cycle. We already have a potential intermediate top in week 20 of the current intermediate cycle. Furthermore, at 20 weeks, the price is definitely in its timing band to drop down into an intermediate-cycle low.

Investors and traders should note that the yellow metal has tacked on roughly $120 an ounce over this intermediate cycle which begun in mid-August of last year. This means that all things remaining equal, when the intermediate decline does take place, price should break below the intermediate decline as shown in the chart below. This means the $1,225 level would be a minimum target. This level is roughly $60 an ounce or just 5% below the current spot price. This inherent risk is why we switched recently to an unleveraged position in case this indeed does come to pass.

Cycles in the US dollar have a big bearing on how gold trades. Obviously, gold comes under pressure when we have strength in the greenback. Therefore, let's see how the dollar's cycles at present are lining up with a potential intermediate decline in gold.

If an intermediate decline in gold is imminent, the dollar should be rallying or about to rally. If we first go to the daily chart, we can see that the dollar last printed a clear daily cycle low on the 9th of this month. The currency has printed a daily swing low, is trading above its 10-day average, and printed a bullish candle on the 24th of this month. Friday the 25th of January will mark day nine of this current daily cycle.

However, as we can see from the chart above, the recent January low took place beneath the November low. This means that the dollar printed a failed daily cycle which usually is a requisite for printing an intermediate-cycle low. This begs the question whether the January 9th low was indeed an intermediate-cycle low in the greenback. If it was, the pending decline in gold may be much larger than many traders believe at present. Let's have a look at the weekly chart.

Although we have a weekly swing in the dollar, we do not as of yet have a convincing break above the 10-week moving average. Furthermore, the low of 9th of January took place 16 weeks after the September intermediate low. This seems short for an intermediate cycle, which could mean we only get a daily cycle here instead of a more powerful intermediate one.

On the other hand, if price can aggressively break above the 10-week moving average, it will most likely mean the start of brand new intermediate cycle in the dollar. Traders holding long positions in the precious metals complex should be aware of this over the next few trading sessions.

Nevertheless, what makes us believe the dollar has not started a brand new intermediate cycle is the monthly chart. As shown below, we already have a monthly swing high and price has already flirted with the 10-month moving average. Furthermore, this is the first time the RSI indicator has gotten this overbought since late 2016. This oscillator always turns down before price actually turns down. A sustained move below $95 on the dollar index would mean that both an intermediate and yearly decline would be underway.

Therefore, to sum up, we will be watching the dollar very carefully to see where the price is headed. We still expect the recent lows to only be a daily cycle low (which should turn over) and not a more concrete intermediate low. We should know for sure over the next week or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.