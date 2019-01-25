An Alternative (And Tangible) Way To Value Digimarc

Recently, DMRC gave investors new information allowing us to value the stock in a different way, one that highlights how cheap the stock is in almost any scenario.

Historically, investors and sell-side analysts have chosen to look to future potential earnings and discount back. There are many problems with this method that lead to rather worthless results.

Both the TAM and the moat for Digimarc's Barcode of Everything are enormous. However, most wrestle with how to value the stock as this offering is still nascent.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LB Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

This article will assume familiarity with the Digimarc (DMRC) story. For anyone looking for a primer, there are numerous writeups on Seeking Alpha as well as information available on the DMRC website that provide good starting points.

Historically, it has been impossible to apply any sort of tangible valuation framework to DMRC. Not much was known about the legacy business as investors focused more on the Barcode opportunity. And due to the nascent stage of the Barcode opportunity, any attempt at valuation started with some wild guess on TAM penetration to which one would then apply some arbitrary odds of success and then finally discount back by another arbitrary discount rate to try to come up with a completely worthless single point value.

However, during a presentation on January 16th at the Needham Growth Conference the company gave more disclosure than they ever have on the legacy business, which allows for a new way to value the overall company. Instead of trying to value Barcode and just assuming the legacy business is free, investors can now apply some sort of value to the legacy business based on free cash flow (FCF) and comps and then examine the value of what is left over.

The relevant part of the above presentation starts at the 7:45 minute mark and corresponds with slide 8 of the deck. I would highly suggest anyone interested in DMRC listen to the whole presentation, as the level of disclosure on everything, not just the legacy business, was light years ahead of what the company has provided in the past. But for this article, we will just focus on the approximately 5 minutes the CEO spent on this one slide.

During the relevant 5 minutes from the Needham presentation, the CEO does a good job of describing these businesses and their growth rate potential. He also, for the first time ever, discloses that these legacy businesses generate in the range of $9-10 million of FCF/year (he actually misspeaks and says per quarter during the presentation, but this amount is indeed per year). The question is, then, what multiple does one apply to this FCF?

When trying to determine the correct multiple, a few comparables are illustrative:

Cap Gemini (CAP.FP) grows 3-4%. It's a services business that's competitive. It has very low gross and operating margins. It's cyclical, and when there's a downturn, EBIT gets hammered because their cost structure, people, is fixed. It trades at 15x.

Accenture (ACN) has all the same characteristics as Cap Gem, but it grows 6-7%. It trades at 20x.

VeriSign (VRSN) runs the registry for .com and .net via a contract with ICAAN. That means when you type "www.seekingalpha.com," that request pings a VRSN server that then re-directs you to SA's actual site. It grows 3-4% and surprisingly is also cyclical, and in theory ICAAN can decide to not renew the contract (a risk the market does indeed focus on from time to time). It trades at 30x.

We now know DMRC's core business generates $9-10 million a year. It is not cyclical, it will grow in perpetuity in either the low or mid single digits. It enjoys extremely high gross margins. It is price and inflation protected because it's just a markup of cost (the term is a "time and material" contract). The relationship has been in place for 24 years, the current contract runs through 2024 with an additional 5 year extension, but most importantly, the fact is the central banks can't end this relationship without recalling every piece of paper currency and getting 100s of millions if not billions of already embedded endpoints to receive new software.

In addition, even if there were a new, better way to secure banknotes, the central banks would just add this tool, not replace existing tools (DMRC isn't the only security function central banks use, it's already "just" one part of the solution). But beyond all of that, the truly most impressive and important part of this business is that DMRC (as the CEO points out) gets to keep all the IP they generate from this work.

Analyzing the puts and takes versus these other three businesses, I think the cash flow the legacy businesses generate is worth 15x, floor. Maybe 20x. But that's just for the cash flow. One also has to value the future IP this business will generate that DMRC can then monetize. If one just applies another 5x, which would in essence value all future IP generated at only $50 million, the multiple used should be 20-25x. Now keep in mind, a decent part of the Barcode IP itself was generated as a result of the work from this contract, as will also be the case for future improvements in Barcode. It seems unlikely that all the future IP this contract generates is only worth $50 million if one thinks Barcode itself is worth more than that.

So in terms of sum of the parts, you have the legacy business at anywhere from $200-250 million, or $17-$21/share (there are 12 million FD shares outstanding). Then you have the Barcode business, which has $42 million of cash (my estimate as to the company's cash position at the end of Q4), is burning $35-40 million/year if it doesn't add any new bookings, and is going to do at least $6 million in annualized, 90+% gross margin bookings this year.

One can either assign some value to that, which I think is fair to do. Or as the company points out, even if one thinks this business is worth zero, the company still has over 1,100 patents that involve using cameras in phones, robots, scanners, etc to see and hear the physical world. Those have value even if one thinks Barcode, as an application of these patents, doesn't.

To be clear, I don't think one should value both, one either assumes Barcode as an application has value, but that value is in large part based on the patents. Or the application of Barcode doesn't have value, but the foundation of this business, the patents, do.

Almost anyway you cut it, it seems unlikely there's permanent capital loss from today's price, or even potentially much higher prices. To illustrate: 15x the legacy cash flow = $150 million, 5x for future IP generated from this business = $50 million, downside valuation of $50 million for either the Barcode business today or existing patents = $21/share. Being a bit more optimistic, applying 20x, 10x and $150 million for either patents or Barcode today = $37.50/share.

In conclusion, by flipping the lens with which one tries to value DMRC today (from some top-down, house of assumption cards on the future to a bottom up framework, starting with what we know and then flexing the values from there), it is now possible to assign some sort of real, downside value to Digimarc stock. And then from here, as we receive future news (good or bad) on the pace of adoption of Barcode, one can more easily flex this stub assumption piece to get to a "truer" value of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.