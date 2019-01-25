No Need To Worry About China

Is the U.S.-China trade war today's most pressing problem? That's the belief of a growing number of political commentators, including elder statesman Henry Kissinger. It's also an increasing worry for market pundits and investors. Today's discussion will focus on the influence the trade war exerts on the U.S. equity market outlook and whether a continuation of the tariff dispute will undermine the bull market. I'll argue that regardless of the outcome, U.S. equities are poised for a strong 2019 based on an historic market indicator signal.

The recent World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, was used as a platform by some high-profile attendees to pontificate on the chilly relations between the U.S. and China. Henry Kissinger for instance told the press that the U.S.-China contest was "the key problem of our time." Attendees at Davos were also concerned about the potentially negative impact that a tech war between the two countries could have on the world economy. Clearly, then, China weighs heavily on the minds of some of the world's most respected leaders and economists.

Another indication of how much China is part of the dialog among investors can be seen by the amount of press given to China's latest GDP report. Monday's announcement that China's economic growth came in at 6.6 percent, the slowest pace since 1990, sent chills down investors' collective spine. It also provided the bears with some desperately needed ammunition in their attempts at regaining control of the U.S. stock market's near-term trend.

China's fourth-quarter GDP report was certainly a wake-up call for investors, but it also revealed that the Chinese government's recent attempts at stimulating growth are beginning to pay off. Retail sales and industrial output increased in December from the previous month, and suggested that consumers were feeling less tepid about their economic prospects by year's end.

Beijing's attempts at reviving growth began last October when the government announced its intent to inject nearly $200 billion into the Chinese economy. China's government has also cut back its attempt at reducing debt, while also increasing spending on infrastructure projects. Earlier this month, China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by one percentage point. This would basically free up an estimated $218 billion to help the economy. Economic stimulus takes time before its results are seen, but given the intensity with which Beijing is attacking its slowing economy, it would be foolish to bet against its success.

Nonetheless, investors are still worried over the fate of U.S.-China trade relations. This was plainly evident last week when the major indices rose on a report which said that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had suggested the idea of easing tariffs on Chinese goods. Even though Mnuchin later denied this, the mere rumor of a positive resolution to the trade war had Wall Street jumping for joy.

Traders also have their eyes glued on China's stock market for signs that the government's stimulus attempts are paying dividends. Shown here is the daily chart of the Shanghai Composite Index, which is evidently trying to establish a bottom. A breakout move above the nearest high at the 2,700 level in the Shanghai Composite would establish the first higher peak in four months and would be a welcome sign for China bulls. It would also likely have a positive spillover impact for U.S. stock prices by removing another layer of worry which has been hanging over the market since last year. As last week's trading on Wall Street showed, U.S. investors are only too happy to buy stocks on any sign that China is improving.

Source: BigCharts

Now let's consider the worst-case scenario. What if China's stimulus measures fail to revive the domestic economy, and its trade dispute with the U.S. remains unresolved? While the U.S. equity market isn't immune to potential spillover weakness from a weakening China, the increasing internal strength now evident in the U.S. broad market can be interpreted as a sign that informed investors are bullish on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. Regardless of whether or not China rebounds, Wall Street is on a clear path to recovery and should be able to shake off any obstacles pertaining to China.

Consider for example that as of January, we've seen an extremely rare breadth thrust on the NYSE. The breadth thrust signal was developed by Dr. Martin Zweig and is based on the observation that a sudden shift of money in the market elevates stocks and reveals increased liquidity. This indicator is formally calculated by taking the number of advancing stocks on the NYSE and dividing it by the total number of stocks (advancing + declining), then looking at a 10-day moving average of this percentage.

A looser definition of this signal was provided in a recent MarketWatch article, which for simplicity's sake asserted the breadth thrust consists of two 85%-plus "up" days in which greater than 85% of NYSE-listed stocks rise within two weeks. The breadth thrust is one of the most widely watched indicators on Wall Street, and it has been noted that there were only 25 such signals from 1945 through today. The last time the year began with a breadth thrust was in 2009, which proved to be another major recovery year. Accordingly, this signal shouldn't be ignored and is one reason for expecting a bullish year ahead for equities.

The major improvement in the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line can be seen here, and with this important breadth indicator on the verge of closing above its 200-day moving average, the bulls have a decisive short-term advantage if nothing else. My argument in this report has been that a decisive close above the 200-day MA in the A-D line will likely serve as a catalyst for another big short-covering rally.

Source: StockCharts

The biggest argument in favor of the bulls, however, continues to be the complete absence of internal selling pressure as evidenced by the lack of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. As long as fewer than 40 stocks are making new lows on a daily basis, one may be sure that selling pressure is at a minimum and that the market is in a normal, healthy condition. The U.S. equity market was plagued with heavy selling pressure based on this definition during the entirety of the September-December period. Since the start of 2019, however, the new highs/new lows have shown drastic improvement and continue to improve. This improvement is illustrated in the following graph of the NYSE cumulative new highs/new lows, which has made a major recovery since December.

Source: StockCharts

The vast technical improvement reflected in the above-mentioned indicators is a result of the market's realization that the U.S. publicly listed companies are still fairly valued in the aggregate, while corporate profits are expected to increase in 2019. The latest earnings season has done nothing to contradict this view and instead has served to advertise the strong intermediate-term outlook for U.S. equities. Investors therefore shouldn't fear the China-related headlines and are justified in leaning bullish.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.