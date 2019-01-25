Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of January 2019

LSC Lithium enters into Definitive Arrangement Agreement to be acquired by Pluspetrol for C$111m.

Lithium market news - Benchmark Minerals - "We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline."

Lithium carbonate and spodumene prices were slightly down in January.

Welcome to the January 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

January saw lithium prices generally fall slightly. As usual there was plenty of news from the lithium juniors and also a takeover offer for LSC Lithium by Pluspetrol.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During January, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.05%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 4.61%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$13-15/kg (13-15,0000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$15-17/kg (15-17,0000/t).

Lithium China Spot prices (not available for update this month)

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2019" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Minerals - "Even if the market moves into excess in 2019, battery demand dictates that supply and demand will be finely balanced for the foreseeable future."

Benchmark Minerals - "We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline."

Toyota and Panasonic are teaming up in massive EV battery cell venture.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora.

Q2 2019 - Zinnwald FS due.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The offtake agreement is for the supply of one million dry metric tonnes of direct shipping lithium ore from the Grants lithium deposit. The company states - "High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On January 16 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "$3m placement completed successfully and 2019 Mineral Resource drilling underway." Highlights include:

"$3million placement completed successfully, including cornerstone commitments from Yahua and Ruifu.

Lithium Mineral Resource expansion and infill drilling has recommenced at Finniss Lithium Project in 2019.

Next Lithium Mineral Resource upgrade at Finniss is expected in late January."

On January 21 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Mineral lease granted for Finniss Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"First ever lithium Mineral Lease in the Northern Territory awarded to Core, achieving a key regulatory milestone for the Finniss Lithium Project.

A historic moment for Core, the NT Government and the Northern Territory.

Provides strong momentum heading into 2019, with a host of project updates expected to be delivered this quarter including resource updates and the DFS at the end of the quarter.

Core on track for commencement of construction of the Finniss Lithium Project in 2019."

Investors can read my recent article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late 2019/2020 - Lithium [DSO] production planned to begin.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (OTCPK:SLRFF) - IPO'ed in May 2018

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil. Sigma plans to commence construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in March 2019.

On January 14 Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Sigma Lithium triples measured and indicated mineral resources at Grota do Cirilo. Measured and Indicated Resources increased to 45.7 million tonnes (3.5x times increase). SIGMA Lithium Corporation is pleased to announce that an updated mineral resource estimate for its Grota do Cirilo property has been completed by SGS Canada Inc., consisting of measured and indicated resources of 45.7 million tonnes and inferred resource of 6.6million tonnes. This represents approximately 1,560,919 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) in the measured and indicated categories with a further 220,070 tonnes LCE in the inferred category. The estimates were prepared using a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O.

Investors can read a broker report here with a PT of CAD 4.00.

Catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS due.

Late 2019 - Full scale commissioning.

End 2020 - Expected to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take

2021/22 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2019 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in Washington.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2021 - Commence lithium production.

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On January 18 AIS Resources announced:

A.I.S. Resources completes road and drill pad at Guayatayoc Mina, with drill hole one to commence January 23, 2019. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce that the 3km road to drill hole DH1 and the drill pad have been completed. The Salar contains brine less than 0.6m below the surface so an 0.8m elevated road was constructed to support heavy trucks and machinery. The elevated road held up well with only slight rains in our area although rains were heavy elsewhere in the region.

Investors can read the company presentation here, or my CEO Phillip Thomas interview here, or the company's twitter feed here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/2022 - Plan to commence lithium production, initially 8,000 tpa, later 16,000tpa plus.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On January 14 Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium announces completion and shipment of pilot plant to Argentina and starts drilling campaign in the high-grade zone of the 3Q project. Lithium carbonate pilot plant has been delivered to the site. High grade zone drilling started. Pre Feasibility Study on schedule to be completed in Q1 2019. Strategic partnership discussions with multiple interested parties advance.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Neo Lithium."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1, 2019 - Preliminary Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

~2022 - Lithium production planned to begin.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On January 17 European Metals Holdings announced:

Receipt of unsolicited indicative offer from Krupa Global Investments [KGI] for the Cinovec Project. The Board of European Metals Holdings Limited confirms that it received on 15 January 2019 a letter from Krupa Global Investments [KGI] purporting to make an indicative offer on behalf of the Ceske Litihium company (a member of the KGI Group) to “purchase the lithium mining and processing project at Cinovec.“

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Updated PFS to be released. Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2022 - Production planned to commence.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - FS. Off-take and project financing discussions.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On January 16 Birimian Ltd. announced: "Amended terms for Treating the N’tiola Ore. Birimian Limited is pleased to announce that it has completed negotiations with Société des Mines de Morila SA (Morila) to enable N’tiola ore to be blended with Morila tailings for processing through the Morila plant."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On January 21 Lithium Power International announced: "Reserve estimate and resource update for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project." Highlights include:

"Maiden Reserve estimate reported in accordance with JORC guidelines and NI43-101 international standards, for a total of 742,000 tonnes of LCE 1 thus exceeding the 20-year project mine life production needs.

thus exceeding the 20-year project mine life production needs. Resources updated to a total of 2,070,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate [LCE] now all classified as Measured or Indicated following the drilling of two additional 200m deep holes.

Life of mine extraction concentration between 1,050 and 1,200 mg/l lithium.

Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] is in the final stages of preparation for release."

On January 22 Lithium Power International announced: "LPI Definitive Feasibility Study confirms positive outcome for Maricunga lithium brine project." The DFS highlights included a 20ktpa, 20 year mine life, a post-tax NPV was US$908m, post-tax IRR of 21%, CapEx of US$563M (includes a US$63m contingency), OpEx of US$3,772/t. Maiden Mining Reserve NI 43-101 (JORC) estimate of 742,000 tonnes of LCE.

NPV and IRR summary

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile" as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On January 9 Advantage Lithium announced: "Cauchari JV update-finalization of phase III program deep sand unit in CAU19 averages 611 mg/l lithium 30 day pumping test continuing in CAU07, averaging 647 mg/l lithium CAU11 pumping test completed averaging 512 mg/l lithium."

Upcoming catalysts:

June, 2019 - DFS due to be released.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On January 7 Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial provides Pastos Grandes Project progress: comprehensive development program advancing.....The Company is currently engaged in a comprehensive development plan which includes completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, expansion drilling for an updated resource estimate, operating pilot ponds to provide concentrated lithium-rich brines pumped from the salar, development of a Pilot and Training Lithium Processing Plant designed to produce 3 Tonnes Per Month of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), adding additional pumping test wells, and completing various technical studies and infrastructure improvements designed to expedite the Company’s ongoing Feasibility Study.

On January 15 Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial produces battery grade lithium carbonate from Pastos Grandes Brine. Final purification testwork results yielded a lithium carbonate product that is 99.92% Li 2 CO 3 with low levels of magnesium [MG], calcium [CA], boron [B], sulphate (SO 4 ) and iron [FE], with no other detectable metals.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins in Argentina.

On January 15 LSC Lithium announced:

LSC Lithium enters into Definitive Arrangement Agreement to be acquired by Pluspetrol. Pluspetrol would acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of LSC for cash consideration of C$0.6612 per LSC share (the “Transaction”). The Transaction was unanimously approved at the meeting of the LSC Board of Directors and the LSC Board of Directors recommends that LSC shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction. The Transaction provides total consideration of approximately C$111 million.

On January 18 LSC Lithium announced: "LSC Lithium files technical report for positive PEA for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project." Highlights include:

"US$762 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 30%

Capex estimate of US$338m, with 34% of estimate at PFS level accuracy

Opex of US$2,994/t of lithium carbonate over life of mine

Mine life of at least 20 years with initial production in 2021 and steady state in 2024

Designed for production of 20,000tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate

Combined PPG Project Resource of 2,617,000 tonnes LCE in Measured and Indicated category and 938,500 tonnes LCE in the Inferred category1

Process development supported by benchscale test work. Pozuelos brine chemistry, in particular is amenable to excellent process performance."

Upcoming catalysts include:

mid 2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2018 - Laguna Verde PEA due out.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On January 24 AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ launches fully underwritten share purchase plan. AVZ Minerals Limited announces it is offering by way of a prospectus, a Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) to raise a minimum of A$5 million (up to a maximum of A$10 million before costs) to advance its Manono Lithium and Tin Project (“Project”) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) and for general working capital. The SPP will afford the Company’s Eligible Shareholders the opportunity to participate and support their Company.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - Full Feasibility Study

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On January 11 Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced: "DRA Global appointed as the Falchani Lithium Project PEA lead. Wardell Armstrong for mine planning and The Mineral Corporation for mineral resources."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2019 - Updated Resource estimate for the Falchani Lithium Project.

End H1 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, US.

No significant news for the month.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project" with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On January 9 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium submits permit applications."

On January 22 Piedmont Lithium announced:

Piedmont commences 25,000 meter drill program designed to significantly extend project life. Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to advise that following completion of its recent capital raising the Company has initiated a 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program at the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) which will aim to significantly expand on the 13-year project life reported in the Scoping Study released on September 13, 2018.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On January 21 Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One signs a joint development agreement with Chinese cathode producer Pulead Technology Industry. The CEO of Nano One Materials Corp., Mr. Dan Blondal, is pleased to announce that Nano One has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Pulead Technology Industry. “Pulead is a highly respected cathode producer with a track record of partnering with international providers of intellectual property,” said Mr. Blondal. “By working together, we aim to improve the cost and performance of LFP materials and to expand its use in industrial batteries, e-buses and electric vehicles. This agreement formalizes an important strategic relationship between Nano One and Pulead that began last year with visits, battery testing and economic evaluation. This marks a key milestone in the execution of Nano One’s business plan.”

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

January saw the lithium junior miners stabilize in price, as well as some takeover offers due to the compelling market valuations across the sector. I expect plenty more of that in 2019.

Highlights for January were:

Benchmark Minerals - "Even if the market moves into excess in 2019, battery demand dictates that supply and demand will be finely balanced for the foreseeable future."

Benchmark Minerals - "We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline."

Core Lithium - Mineral lease granted for Finniss Lithium Project.

Sigma Lithium triples measured and indicated mineral resources at Grota do Cirilo. Measured and Indicated Resources increased to 45.7 million tonnes (3.5x times increase).

AIS Resources to commence drilling at Guayatayoc.

Neo Lithium announces completion and shipment of pilot plant to Argentina and starts drilling campaign in the high-grade zone of the 3Q project.

European Metals Holdings - Receipt of unsolicited indicative offer from Krupa Global Investments for the Cinovec Project.

Lithium Power International - Resources updated to a total of 2,070,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate now all classified as Measured or Indicated, extraction concentration between 1,050 and 1,200 mg/l lithium. The Maricunga DFS highlights included a 20ktpa, 20 year mine life, a post-tax NPV was US$908m, post-tax IRR of 21%, CapEx of US$563M (includes a US$63m contingency), OpEx of US$3,772/t. Maiden Mining Reserve NI 43-101 (JORC) estimate of 742,000 tonnes of LCE.

Millennial Lithium produces battery grade lithium carbonate from Pastos Grandes Brine.

LSC Lithium enters into Definitive Arrangement Agreement to be acquired by Pluspetrol for C$111m. Positive PEA for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project - US$762 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 30%. CapEx US$338m.

US$762 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 30%. CapEx US$338m. Nano One signs a joint development agreement with Chinese cathode producer Pulead Technology Industry.

