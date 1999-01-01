Today, continuing our review of listed airports, we will be discussing Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ("GAP") (NYSE:PAC), which in my opinion offers the best risk/reward ratio among Mexican operators. GAP combines attractive growth prospects with the safety of a balanced portfolio of airports.

The share price: Wild swings in 2018

The election year in Mexico was sure to bring volatility to the local stock market which, combined with geopolitical tensions, was reflected in the price action of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's shares:

PAC data by YCharts

While the market quickly overcame the jitters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's election, rallying strongly in July, political uncertainty resurfaced in Q4 as Mr. López Obrador decided to halt the construction of a new airport for Mexico City.

Along with general market weakness, that decision triggered a sell-off in the shares. The reaction was excessive, especially since the decision is not necessarily bad news for GAP (see below), and the shares have since made up some of the lost ground.

Mexico Airport cancellation: A blessing in disguise for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico?

While the decision to cancel the new airport for Mexico City - already partly built - sent a negative signal to the market, the impact on GAP's growth trajectory is likely to be limited.

Rather than build the new airport, the government plans to rely on a mix of three existing ones: The current Mexico City airport, Toluca airport, and the military airport at Santa Lucia which would be redeveloped with the construction of two runways. Santa Lucia wouldn't be available before 2023, and, generally speaking, it looks like these alternative measures might not be enough to debottleneck traffic in the capital city.

From GAP's perspective, this could lead to increased utilization of the company's Guadalajara airport, as a hub for connecting flights. The airport has de facto become a hub for the likes of low-cost carrier Volaris (VLRS), and the capacity constraints in Mexico City will only reinforce this trend, for both passenger flights and cargo.

Sustained growth across the portfolio

While its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) are to a large extent dependent on their main airport (Cancun and Monterrey respectively), GAP has a more balanced portfolio comprising several large and mid-sized cities. It also exhibits an interesting mix between national (58%) and international (42%) traffic, and between tourism, business travel, and VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives). The current portfolio can be seen below:

(Source: Company presentation)

The balanced nature of the portfolio is clear when one considers that GAP operates five of Mexico's 10 largest airports (most of which have experienced fast growth):

(Source: Company presentation)

Growth across the portfolio in 2018 was a healthy 10.4% year on year, confirming a pattern of double-digit expansion over the past few years (see table below). The solid performance of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the main airports, is a major tailwind for the company. Los Cabos, a beach destination, experienced slower growth in 2018 due to negative publicity around the security situation, but traffic there was on the rise nonetheless.

(Source: Company presentation)

Meanwhile, the Cross Border Xpress (CBX, pictured below) that allows passengers from the San Diego area to use Tijuana's airport, has been a success.

(Source: Company presentation)

The CBX experienced 18% growth in 2018, contributing to the growth of international traffic at Tijuana's airport:

(Source: Company presentation)

We expect these positive trends to continue for the foreseeable future, albeit at a slightly slower rate, as GAP's growth is underpinned by solid macro tailwinds: The rise of the middle class in Mexico, accompanied by changing habits as low-cost flights gradually displace bus trips.

New addition: Kingston airport in Jamaica

In September 2018, GAP cemented its presence in Jamaica by winning the concession to operate the Kingston airport, to complement its Montego Bay airport. The Mexican company will take control of operations in Q4 2019. With 1.6 million passengers per year, Kingston will not per se make a big difference in GAP's portfolio, but it is a good illustration of the kind of bolt-on acquisitions GAP is looking for.

During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Raúl Revuelta touched on the reasons that made Kingston attractive. First, GAP sees solid prospects for the Kingston area, with a growing economy and improving infrastructure which could increase the catchment area of the airport. Second, there will be synergies with Montego Bay and economies of scale, as GAP expects to work with the same brands in its commercial areas, and the same airlines. Third, Mr. Revuelta feels that GAP's know-how will greatly enhance the profitability of operations at Kingston airport.

Regarding other potential acquisitions, management indicated during the same call that GAP is more interested in opportunities in North America, Central America and the Caribbean than in the likes of Brazil. Again, the idea is to capitalize on synergies and market knowledge, which would be less obvious in South America where GAP currently has no presence. Acquisitions in the U.S. would be of interest to GAP if the opportunity arises.

Financials: Steady growth

From a financial perspective, operations were solid in the first 9 months of 2018 (GAP is yet to release FY results), as shown by the table below - in Mexican pesos:

(Source: company presentation)

Cost of services was up 20%, which ate into margins, but this cost line has actually been rather stable on a per passenger basis:

(Source: company presentation)

In terms of currency diversification, GAP currently has about 20% of its revenue and expenses in USD. It's worth noting that Montego Bay in Jamaica makes a sizeable contribution, and Kingston airport should also reinforce USD exposure:

(Source: Company presentation)

2019 prospects

Management recently shared their positive outlook for 2019. Despite moderating traffic growth rates (around 7%), a favorable price effect should enable the company to grow revenues by 15%, and EBITDA in the same proportions:

(Source: Company's 2019 guidance)

I expect the growth story to continue for the foreseeable future, given the many growth avenues that the company has at its disposal (VFR, tourism, low-cost carriers, business travel, Guadalajara as a hub, CBX etc). The growth rates may not be as stellar as those experienced in recent years (13% CAGR since 2012, see chart below), but there is still plenty of room to fly higher.

(Source: Company presentation)

Valuation

The main metrics for GAP (as of Jan. 13) and other listed airport operators can be found below. Note: Metrics are seen to vary a lot between operators, as each company is specific. Some operators own the assets, others (like GAP) operate under concession contracts, others (like Vinci and Atlantia) are not pure players, etc. This must be factored in when comparing valuations.

(Source: Author's work based on Seeking Alpha and Morningstar data)

GAP currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 12 and a P/E of slightly below 20. Of course, investors need to bear in mind that GAP operates under a concession model, with no guarantees that the Mexican concessions will be extended beyond the current term of 2048 (same with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte). However, the current valuation looks rather cheap considering the growth trajectory of the company and the safety brought by its balanced portfolio of airports (unlike peers that are more dependent on a flagship asset).

Dividend

GAP has developed a rather pleasant habit of returning money to its shareholders, both in the form of dividends and returns of capital:

(Source: Company presentation)

The distributions paid out in 2018 add up to US$5.14 per NYSE-listed share, equating to a 5.8% yield at the current share price.

(Source: Morningstar.com. Note: The distributions on the NYSE-listed shares are subject to variations in the MXN/USD exchange rate)

Takeaways

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has been able to navigate the turbulence of an election year in Mexico and looks set for another year of growth in 2019. The company offers investors a balanced portfolio, with diverse sources of revenue (international and domestic passengers, business travel, tourism, VFR) in various locations, meaning that, from a risk perspective, investors are not overly exposed to a particular airport.

As was the case in 2018, it's not unusual for Mexican equities to display wild swings and GAP is no exception. If volatility returns, the shares could trade in bargain territory again (in the low $80s or $70s for the NYSE-listed stock), but they are already good value at their current level.