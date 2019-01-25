Jim Cramer Ridiculously Calls For An Investigation Of Christmas Eve Trading (Podcast)

How come illiquidity and algorithms are never to blame when the Dow goes higher by 1,000+ points?

On Mad Money last week, Jim Cramer called for an investigation of the Christmas Eve stock market selloff that occurred during a half day of relatively illiquid trading. That is represented by the "V" shape in the chart below that we have already recovered from.

Here's what the Mad Money headline looked like from late last week.

For those that were following the market during that time period, you know that this came after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin came out and made comments about speaking to the big banks about liquidity - at a time when nobody was really concerned about the big banks' liquidity.

It was Mnuchin‘s comments that I believe helped set off a what was already likely going to be a negative day in the market on Christmas Eve.

Cramer is right when he says that the illiquidity of the day and algorithms probably contributed to the sell-off. But the notion that we should immediately investigate days when the market goes lower and just outright ignore the days when illiquidity and algorithms force the market higher is a logical fallacy and the beginning of a moral hazard.

On my latest podcast, I explain why I believe constantly whining and calling for investigations over down days in the market does far more harm than good. As my readers know, I have long been critical of the inherent long bias in the financial media, which I believe to be growing and getting worse. It is a vicious cycle that conditions market participants to constantly expect the market to be on the rise, regardless of data or how well companies perform. In my opinion, Mr. Cramer is doing a disservice by calling for this regulatory investigation, and I spent my latest podcast explaining why.

