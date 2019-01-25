MJardin: Lack Of Strategic Focus Cost RTO Investors (Initiating)

We rate the stock underperform due to its focus on cultivation, the least attractive business, and Colorado, the least attractive cannabis market in the U.S.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

MJardin (OTCQX:MJARF) is a Colorado-based cannabis company that operates cultivation and retail operations in the U.S. and Canada. Historically, the company has focused on managing facilities for third-parties but has since pivoted towards affiliated operations instead of unaffiliated third-parties. The company began trading on the CSE on November 15 and its stock has dropped 70% from the private financing round as part of the RTO. The significant underperformance in the market is likely due to its undefined strategy and lack of core assets in licensing and key strategic markets.

Colorado is the largest market for MJardin with 13 cultivation facilities totaling only 188k square feet, indicating an average size of 14,500 square feet per facility which is very small. The clients in Colorado are mostly small independent growers with little resources and long-term viability. The other 6 facilities are spread across Nevada, Ontario, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia. The company also operates 9 retail stores in Colorado and Manitoba and 4 processing facilities across Canada and U.S. locations.

Historically, MJardin primarily offered turnkey management services for cannabis operators in cultivation, processing, and retail operations. The company would get paid a base fee in addition to performance fees that are based on production volume and quality. In the second half of 2017, MJardin decided to focus on select contracts ("affiliated operators") and began making strategic investments in some of the facilities managed by the company.

In April 2018, MJardin created GrowForce to take advantage of cannabis opportunities outside the U.S. The new company operates assets in Canada under licensing and management contracts with MJardin. MJardin decided to spin off GrowForce as a result of the listing restrictions on the TSX, but its decision to list on the CSE prompted it to announce the acquisition of GrowForce on November 15, the very first day it began trading on the CSE. However, since the deal was announced, MJardin's share price has plunged 70% compared to the $12.00 share price it used to acquire GrowForce.

Financials

The company has 63.7 million common shares outstanding in addition to 11,887 Class A Shares which are convertible into common shares on a 1:1,000 basis. There are a small number of dilutive securities which is always a good thing and it does seem like MJardin has a tight capital structure.

MJardin reported US$7 million of revenue which comprised of US$3.9 million of cultivation design and management fees, US$1.8 million of facility design and buildout, US$0.8 million of interest income, and US$0.3 million of rental income. Note that revenue from the non-affiliated operators has become a tiny portion of the overall business and will likely be terminated at some point.

As part of the RTO, MJardin raised C$26 million at C$12.00 per share. However, the stock closed its first trading day at C$7.79, down 35% from the RTO financing round. Since then, the stock began its free fall and closed at C$3.75 on Tuesday. MJardin's market capitalization also fell to C$284 million which ranks it among some of the smallest U.S. cannabis plays including Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF), and Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF). The dramatic fall of the stock has made any financing very punitive especially for the investors from the RTO round.

Conclusion

MJardin's 70% plunge since the RTO on November 15 this year is definitely among some of the worst performances among new listings. However, we would be remiss to not provide the context as to the challenging market condition for the cannabis sector, as highlighted below:

Harvest Health (OTCPK:HTHHF): 1% below RTO price of C$8.67

Acreage (OTC:ACRZF): 12% below RTO price of US$25.00

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF): 32% below RTO price of C$11.45

Cresco Labs (OTCPK:CRLBF): 4% above RTO price of C$8.50

Among the most recent listings, MJardin's significant underperformance could be due to its lack of strategic focus and its inferior asset profile. Its early decision to become a contractor for other cannabis operators has resulted in its lack of ownership in licenses and footprint. Compared to other licensed producers, MJardin does not have its own core capability and the market so far has said no to its contractor business model. The stock is now trading in-line with small-cap peers, but we rate the stock underperform due to its focus on cultivation, the least attractive part of the cannabis business, and concentration in Colorado, the least attractive market in the U.S. As we discussed in "Our Top Cannabis Picks For 2019", we would focus on building a portfolio of high-quality U.S. cannabis stocks in anticipation of another transformative year in 2019.

