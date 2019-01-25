'Within Weeks' Fannie/Freddie Recapitalization Plan Transcript Emerge

Otting says FHFA/White House/Treasury have all signed off on it, even Mark Calabria, and that they don't need legislation.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have been in conservatorship where they give all of their money to the government since 2008. Trump just installed one of his acting directors at FHFA, making it so that he controls Treasury and FHFA. Politico just released the transcript of Otting's remarks. The remarks in summary are that a plan will be released 1-3 weeks from today. The plan calls for $150-$200b capital. The net worth sweep prevents the accumulation of capital so that likely will be stopped as part of the plan announcement.

Investment Thesis: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are private shareholder owned companies that have a marginal amount of capital. Their regulator is raising capital requirements. In a proposed capital rule last year the regulator proposed 2.5%+. In Otting's comments today he calculates this to be a range of $150-$200b and notes that going from $6b to $150b is a big road especially "when you consider the earnings are, what, probably $11 billion a year." Otting also says that over the next six to 18 months they can solve this capital issue. This largely is in line with the recapitalization proposed by the Moelis plan (NYSE:MC). The Moelis plan, however, envisions normalized profitability of over $20B/year by the time the companies are recapitalized. That's quite a gap. If the Moelis plan forecasts IPO prices of $11-14, I think you can cut those in half if you're a worst case scenario kind of guy like me. The ratio of FNMA:FNMAS right now is 0.296 which forecasts and IPO price of around $7 if preferred get par at the IPO and both perform equally leading up to it.

Otting's Words Align With Moelis

Otting steps up to the plate and changes gears. Historically, the director of FHFA would do anything to keep the seat warm while waiting for Congress and the Senate to work on legislative initiatives. Otting says he will act if it is the right thing to do:

Not only would they act if it is the right thing to do, but there is a universal plan that all the relevant parties have signed off on:

This largely aligns with the Moelis plan which advocated for administrative action. The Moelis plan also envisions raising $167B. Otting pushes for $150-$200B:

Otting also forecasts that the capital issues can be solved in the next six to 18 months. This aligns closely with the time frame outlined in the Moelis plan:

Here is the Moelis time frame:

This all looks to be in line with what I've been expecting.

Investors Unite Summarizes Collins En Banc Oral Arguments

The good news for shareholders looking at the legal proceedings is that the judges who were running the Q&A here really understood what the law says about conservators:

A veteran of banking insolvency proceedings going back 30 years, Jones noted that HERA matches existing laws on conservatorships almost word for word. She said she could think of no case “… where a conservator effectively took all the net capital out of one of the lending institutions it was reporting to conserve, and gave it to the government.” Another judge asked a government attorney, “But how does siphoning the companies’ net worth quarter after quarter in perpetuity, achieve the statutory command of putting them “in a sound and solvent’ condition?” For this judge “soundness is soundness.”

Soundness is capital. The preferred securities purchase agreement is not a substitute for capital as evidenced by the terms of the agreement itself. As such, taking all of the GSEs capital for zero consideration is not an act of conservator, so goes the logic. This logic has evaded judges nationwide so far though, so it's kind of surprising that a panel of judges actually seems to get this when it's been so easily overlooked by so many before them.

Summary & Conclusion

I have 4050 FMCCH, 7562 FMCCI, 8606 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN 12533 FMCCP, 1210 FMCCS 4622 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP 200 FNMAM 10014 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. The Moelis plan envisions that at the IPO these partially get converted to common shares to assist with the recapitalization. In reality, I wouldn't be surprised to see them 100% converted at the IPO price.

I look forward to the White House press release announcing the plan to end government control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It sounds like this plan will come out before Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac report earnings. Both the common and preferred shares have over 100% upside from these levels for something where the writing is on the wall in terms of time frame, capital requirements and administrative approval. The plan has not yet officially been released but from where I sit, this is good enough. I expect prices will appreciate 50% or more from these levels by the time the market digests the plan after it gets announced. Not bad for a month or so if you're just getting started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNFMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.