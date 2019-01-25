Ojai Oil Company (Podcast)

Anthony retired in 2016 to oversee his real estate portfolio, but still dabbles in the stock market occasionally, mostly in the inefficient micro-cap space.

Anthony started out as a trader for what is now TD Ameritrade Institutional’s trading desk, moved onto LPL Financial where he traded equities, then moved over to trade fixed income.

In this episode of The Intelligent Investing Podcast, Eric Schleien and Anthony Waldichuk discuss Ojai Oil Company, a dark company traded over the counter.

In episode #44 of the Intelligent Investing Podcast, I sat down with Anthony Waldichuk to discuss Ojai Oil Company (OTCPK:OJOC). It's a very interesting situation. I tend to be attracted to parts of the stock market that have the greatest potentials for pricing inefficiencies. The company does not freely distribute financials to shareholders. That being said, Anthony sent me the most recent Annual Reports from the company and also discussed the financials on the podcast.

Company History

Ojai Oil Company is based in California and was incorporated on June 4th, 1900 with 25 original stockholders each contributing $14,000. Today, there are approximately 290,000 shares outstanding.

The Company has issued dividends for over 85 years.

Over the years, Ojai Oil Company has invested in oil production, land, office buildings, car washes, shopping centers, communication towers, and self-storage facilities. The first 50 years were involved in oil field investments, with well and royalty interests in Montana, Texas, Wyoming, Canada, and California. Oil prices below $2 per barrel in the 1960s brought a sense of urgency to the Board of Directors to guide the Company into other ventures.

Ojai Today

Ojai's main business is now self-storage. As of 2019, the company manages 12 self-storage facilities in California, 3 self-storage facilities in Las Vegas, and also manages another self-storage facility for someone else. The company is also doing a spec-build in South Vegas in two phases. As the area develops with single-family homes, the company will initiate stage two of their spec-build.

Anthony, who I interviewed on the podcast, has been a shareholder of the company for the past decade. The Off family have been good stewards of capital doubling the dividend over the past decade. The company pays out half of their earnings in dividends which currently yields ~2%.

Valuation

The company seems fairly cheap, especially when you compare it to other self-storage businesses. The company is very conservatively managed and has very little debt on the balance sheet. This mitigates a lot of the interest rate risk that other highly-levered self-storage companies face.

The company trades at around book value. However, the book value is almost certainly understated on the balance sheet as the vast majority of their assets are in real estate.

Their oil business is dinky, with only 500k in revenue this past year. This compares to their self-storage business which brought in 8 million in revenue over the past year. As time goes on, the oil business will continue to shrink and the self-storage will continue to grow.

The company trades at ~10x earnings.

Conclusion

For a well-managed self-storage business (with a little oil business on the side) trading at roughly book value and ~10x earnings, the company certainly seems to be trading on the cheaper side. However, good luck buying shares. The company trades by appointment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Anthony Waldichuk is a shareholder.