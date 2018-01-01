By Jonathan Weber

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the United States. The company has a great dividend and earnings growth track record. Comcast is, like many of its peers, negatively impacted by the trend of cord-cutting, but it is highly likely that it will be able to grow its profits during the next several years nevertheless.

CMCSA is a cheap dividend stock, and due to the company's compelling total return outlook, we deem it an attractive investment right here.

Company Overview

Comcast is a diversified media, entertainment, and communications company that offers services such as video, internet, and phone services to its customers. It owns an array of media assets, including cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

The company was founded 55 years ago and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Comcast is valued at $165 billion right now.

Source: Comcast presentation

Comcast's newest asset is Sky, which the company acquired during the fourth quarter of 2018. Sky has widened Comcast's media and entertainment offerings further. Xfinity is Comcast's biggest and most important asset, although this is not the business with the highest growth rate. Its cable business produces slightly more than half of the company's total revenues.

The cable business consists of two sub-businesses: video, and high-speed internet. These two businesses are moving in two different directions:

Source: Comcast presentation

The high-speed internet segment saw its revenues grow by 10% during the most recent quarter, whereas video revenues declined by 1.6% during the same time frame. There is a clear explanation for both trends: High-speed internet becomes ever more important for consumers, as an increasing amount of data usage and media consumption requires ever increasing internet speeds. At the same time, the rise of media alternatives such as Netflix (NFLX) hurts Comcast's traditional video business, as some consumers are ditching their traditional pay-TV services.

It seems likely that cord-cutting will continue to hurt the video part of Comcast's cable segment, but we believe that ongoing growth from the company's high-speed internet business will more than offset this headwind.

Recent results and growth outlook

In late January, Comcast reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal-2018 earnings results. During Q4, the company has managed to grow its revenues by a very impressive 26% compared to Q4 2017, but this includes the impact of the closing of the Sky acquisition.

Adjusted for that, Comcast's revenue growth would have been significantly lower, yet still solid. We have seen above that the cable segment continues to grow, as growth from the high-speed internet business outpaces the declines in the video segment. Comcast's entertainment segment continues to grow as well, as NBCUniversal managed to grow its revenues by 7% during the fourth quarter. This includes growth from cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

Some of these businesses can be cyclical, especially the filmed entertainment business, which produces higher or lower revenues depending on the movie slate during a single quarter. The theme parks business can be a bit cyclical as well, and events that do not air during every year, such as the Olympics, can impact the year-over-year comparisons for the broadcast television and cable networks businesses.

Overall the trend for all of these segments points upwards. The acquisition of Sky, which continues to add new users at a compelling pace, further strengthens the outlook for Comcast's revenue growth during the coming years. In the past, margin increases were a major growth driver for Comcast's profitability, but during recent quarters, margins did not rise a lot. It thus seems likely that earnings growth will fall more in line with revenue growth going forward. At the same time, Comcast has reduced its share count continuously over the last decade, though, and this will likely remain the case during the coming decade, which is why earnings per share growth could see some tailwinds from a declining share count.

Valuation and dividend analysis

Comcast has earned $2.55 during fiscal 2018, and will likely grow its earnings per share at a mid-to-high single-digit pace during 2019.

Data by YCharts

Analysts are currently projecting earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal year, which implies an earnings growth rate of 7.8% during 2019. When we use this estimate and the current share price of $36, we can calculate that the company's shares are valued at 13.1 times this year's earnings right now.

This is not a high valuation in absolute terms, and it also represents a discount relative to how Comcast's shares were valued in the past, as the long-term median earnings multiple is slightly below 16. Shares are thus trading at a comparatively low valuation, which means that investors could see a benefit from multiple expansion in case Comcast's valuation normalizes towards the mid-teens where shares were valued historically.

Comcast raised its dividend by 10.5% on the day of the earnings release, and the new quarterly payout of $0.21 results in a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is not a massive dividend yield, but it still is a nice bonus for an investor's total returns. Due to the fact that Comcast has raised its dividend for 11 years in a row, at a quite steep dividend growth rate, Comcast could also be interesting for dividend growth investors. Due to the fact that the dividend payout ratio is only 30%, there is still a lot of room for the dividend to grow further over the coming years.

Investor Takeaway

We believe that Comcast will be able to grow its earnings per share at a mid-single-digit pace going forward. Growth will not be as high as it was in the past, but cord-cutting will not make the growth rate drop to zero, either.

As shares are trading at an inexpensive valuation, which could lead to multiple expansion tailwinds, and as investors get an above-average dividend yield on top of that, we believe that Comcast could produce double-digit total returns over the coming years. This makes Comcast a relatively attractive investment at the current price.