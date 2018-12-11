The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Stlg (NYSEARCA:FXB), which tracks the value of the British Pound against the US Dollar, is up 2.53% since the start of this year. Even following a rejection of Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal, the Pound has continued to strengthen amid optimism that the outcome may not be a bad as initially conceived. Though investors should remain cautious as the Pound could still witness notable volatility going forward.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

According to the fund's prospectus, the ETF tracks the value of the British pound against the US dollar. The strategy does not involve the use of derivatives but simply involves buying pounds using US dollars. Consequently, the holdings of the fund do not include any futures or options but simply consist of cash held in pounds. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.40%.

Risk Note from the FXB Prospectus:

The trustee will sell pounds held by the trust to pay trust expenses, if any, incurred in USD, irrespective of then-current pound prices. The trust is not actively managed and no attempt will be made to buy or sell pounds to protect against or to take advantage of fluctuations in the price of the pounds. Consequently, if the trust incurs expenses in USD, its pounds may be sold at a time when the pound price is low, resulting in a negative effect on the value of the shares.

Note that the fund also incurs tracking errors, which is evident (from the table below) in the differences of returns of the fund market price in comparison to the return of its underlying index, Reuters British Pound Closing Spot Rate.

Source: ishares.com

Though I believe the ETF still offers a convenient investment/trading vehicle for those who want to make large bets on the GBP/USD rate, as opposed to having to buy and sell the physical currencies at Currency Exchanges.

The reason I have distinctively chosen this particular ETF is due to the fact that it is the only one that offers non-leveraged exposure to the pound. Furthermore, according to data from ETFdb.com, it is also the ETF with the largest level of Assets Under Management (AUM). I consider AUM as a good indicator of how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. The fund also has the highest average daily trading volume, making it easier to buy and sell shares in the ETF, thereby lowering liquidity risk.

Market cheers possibility of avoiding a no deal Brexit

On Jan. 23, 2019, one of the MPs that had voted against May’s deal earlier this month, Jacob Rees-Mogg, stated that May’s revised deal had a chance of winning over opposition. The UK Parliament will be voting on May’s new deal on Jan. 29, 2019, and amid increased chances of it possibly being accepted, traders pushed the Pound higher.

Financial markets also embraced the possibility of a potential delay in Brexit altogether, in which case the UK would ask the EU for an extension beyond Mar. 29, 2019. In fact, EU countries such as Germany have shown signs in support of that. This has also allowed the Pound, and FXB ETF, to rally higher. However, it is important to note that several pro-Brexit MPs, such as Rees-Mogg, have been working to inhibit a delay in Brexit, as they are unfortunately keen on withdrawing the UK from the EU as soon as possible. Hence investors and traders should keep in mind that there are still chances the UK does indeed end up leaving the EU on Mar. 29, whether it is with or without a deal, of which the latter would be bearish for the Pound.

Strong employment data

Employment data out of the UK has also been strong recently. The unemployment rate fell to 4% (better than the forecasted 4.1%), and created 141,000 jobs in the three months to November 2018, blowing well past the 55,000 forecast. These positive figures encouraged bulls to send the Pound higher, as it reflected some strength in the economy regardless of Brexit uncertainty. This also means that if and when Brexit issues are resolved, the Bank of England could be induced to tighten monetary policy conditions sooner rater than later, which would also be a bullish development for the Pound and FXB ETF.

Divergence in Pound and US Dollar

While the market had been heavily bearish on the Pound late last year amid Brexit uncertainty, these bets have been unwind this year amid hopes that the end result would not be as horrendous as feared earlier. This is because even though May’s deal had been rejected; potential solutions to an alternative (such as a delay in Brexit) are appearing, which is providing support to the Pound, and not allowing it to hopelessly plunge downwards.

Simultaneously, members of the US Federal Reserve have been making increasingly dovish statements lately, and are expressing the will to be patient this year with their rate hiking process. This has raised hopes that the Fed will considerably slow down, or even halt, its tightening process this year, which is pushing the USD lower against the Pound, and thereby allowing the FXB ETF to rally higher.

Bottom Line

There have been several positive developments lately, both political and economic, that have provided support to the Pound and FXB ETF. Indeed, if Parliament votes in favor of May’s deal on Jan. 29, 2019, then this would relieve the long-term bearish pressure on the Pound, and allow it to move higher against the US Dollar. Nevertheless, investors and traders should beware that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is still an option as long as political parties fail to agree on a deal. Hence market participants should remain cautious of any potential headline-driven volatility in the Pound and FXB ETF going forward when making investment/trading decisions.