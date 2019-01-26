Dear ESSENTIAL subscribers:

Hi! I'm Seeking Alpha managing editor Mike Taylor. Welcome to ESSENTIAL Weekly, a subscriber-exclusive look at Seeking Alpha's top news and analysis. I'll guide you through this week's market themes, highlight some analysis you might have missed, and preview coming attractions for SA subscribers.

Don't be bashful: We need to hear from you so we can make ESSENTIAL the best investment research tool available anywhere. Let me know what the Seeking Alpha team can do - your feedback is key to our success.

Now let's get to the good stuff.

Government Shutdown: What CEOs Are Saying

Update 1/26/2019: I set this article to publish Friday afternoon, before news broke that the government would reopen for three weeks.

On Friday, I compiled a sample of recent earnings conference call references to the government shutdown. I've updated the text to reflect the news.

Companies operating under agency regulation - banks, pharmas, aviation-related firms - are cautiously optimistic but have also noticed some disruptions to their typical activities. It will be interesting to monitor this dynamic as earnings season picks up next week, and as lawmakers continue to negotiate amid a three-week reprieve from the shutdown.

Digital Media Layoffs Are A Current Economic Indicator

To the extent he's known outside media circles at all, Gawker Media founder Nick Denton is known today for his company's demise. In 2012, WWE star Hulk Hogan sued Gawker for $100 million over publication of a sex tape and, after a judicial circus, the company filed for bankruptcy and was eventually sold for parts.

But if we go back to 2008, well before the weird unwind of his controversial and sleazy blog network, Nick Denton displayed uncanny foresight (and characteristic ruthlessness) by laying off a bunch of staff and consolidating his sites in October of that year:

You can guess the reason for these brutal measures: the recession. Sure, the company is currently profitable and advertising sales are up by about 30% on their level of a year ago. Our biggest clients are consumer electronics and entertainment companies that are relatively well insulated. And, yes, this is not the first time I've predicted doom: in July 2006, when we "battened down the hatches" and closed down Sploid and Screenhead; and in April this year, when we spun off Idolator, Gridskipper and Wonkette. But now the credit crisis is clearly going to affect every sector of the economy. Advertising buys typically plunge after the Christmas shopping season, and 2009 is obviously going to be exceptionally difficult. We have to prepare for the worst, now, rather than when the worst comes upon us.

The thesis I intend to explore here is that while layoffs and unemployment on the whole are lagging economic indicators, media industry layoffs lead or coincide with the cycle. You could argue Denton was ahead of the macro curve.

(Source: FRED)

It's tough to neatly patch together how the Great Recession unfolded, and people certainly were expecting a fair amount of carnage by October 2008. ("Bear Stearns Day" was back in March of that year, and Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy a few weeks before Denton's announcement).

But according to Denton's detailed rationale for the layoffs, he saw himself as uniquely bearish heading into 2009: "Advertising forecasts don't anticipate a deep recession," he wrote, presciently, in bold type. There's reason to take him at his word. This New York Times article from November 2008 shows that weeks after Denton slimmed Gawker down, Citigroup (C) was still making surprise layoff announcements from the very center of the crisis.

Could a similar pattern emerge in 2019? This week newsrooms are laying off employees in fairly large numbers:

BuzzFeed announced Wednesday that it would lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 220 employees; Verizon announced it would cut 7% or approximately 800 jobs from its media division, which includes brands like HuffPost, AOL and Yahoo News; and Gannett slashed dozens of jobs at newspapers across the country.

A decade after Denton's mid-recession bearish call, have media companies learned from him and gotten ahead of a coming round of economic seizures?

Outside the narrow and self-regarding world of the news media, you can make a case that content and entertainment are key drivers of the current economy. All four FANG stocks have meaningful exposure to, or have invested tremendously in, the advertising and attention economy. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a giant ad-targeting business; Amazon (AMZN) has Prime Video, Netflix (NFLX) is a subscription video streamer, and for all its sprawling technological investments Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) draws a great deal of value from search and ad sales.

I wonder whether investors underestimate the cyclicality of media business models. Even though a lot of the rise of FANG has to do with secular technological innovation, at the bottom of it all is consumers' propensity for discretionary spending on entertainment and companies' appetite to buy ads.

Netflix is the only one of the four with an earnings report out. As typifies this battleground stock, Seeking Alpha authors are all over the map with their expectations. Bang For The Buck offers an interesting look at Netflix's cash burn and potential dependency on financial markets going forward. Dan Victor meanwhile outlines in granular detail his expectations for future subscriber growth, and he remains long-term bullish on the company.

Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet are expected to report Q4 results in the next two weeks. Public sentiment toward tech giants has soured, as evidenced by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's recent press tour.

Meanwhile, the FOMC meeting will be 1/29-1/30. Investors are in for an interesting mosaic of tech company earnings and market signaling from the Fed next week. We may get a chance to test my hypothesis about media layoffs in the coming months.

Investment Strategy Statements

To make it easier to find authors whose strategies fit your own, Seeking Alpha editors have begun publishing authors' Investment Strategy Statements. These articles are designed to give a broad overview of an author's approach, and let readers know more about the thought process behind the analysis. Just this week we published Strategy Statements from Lord Baltimore, Bang for the Buck, and Ian Bezek. These articles offer a great opportunity to find out what makes an author tick - and which authors are a good fit for your own strategy. Stay tuned - we're aiming to publish a whole bunch of these.

Seeking Alpha Product Update

The Author Sentiment unit is now live on quote pages for all Essential & PRO+ subscribers. The tech development team is very excited about this, since it captures Seeking Alpha authors' perspectives on a more holistic basis. The new feature is shown below - the pie chart on the right.

Read These Articles

Kerrisdale Capital is short QCOM. An activist investor, Kerrisdale is known for loudly announcing its positions on the short side (although it's done the same on some long calls, like its June 2018 Intelsat (I) report. The thesis here is that the Federal Trade Commission and other global regulators are set to severely hamper Qualcomm's business model.

More than one author is raising questions about Capital One (COF). I selected Paul Franke's "Will Capital One's Consumer Loan Business Survive The Next Recession?" as an Editors' Pick, because it's a knowledgeable and concise look at the risks posed by the company's credit card exposure. Meanwhile, Eric Basmajian continues his tour of the financial services industry by asking, "What Can Capital One Tell Us About The Cycle?"

Meanwhile, SA editor John Leonard highlights "Asia Pacific Wire & Cable: Massively Mispriced Stock Selling Below Liquidation Value" as one of his favorite articles this week: "Many investors equate net-net stocks with value traps as often the stock trades at a discount for legitimate reasons (e.g. value unlikely to be realized and/or resources wasted). However, here the author does an excellent job highlighting what the opportunity is, why it exists and how value is being realized."

Have you seen SA Editor Michelle Carini's Energy Recap? Publishing every Friday, it neatly packages sector news with economic data and relevant Seeking Alpha analysis, and it's a hit among readers.

More ESSENTIAL Reads

'Within Weeks' - Fannie/Freddie Plan To Exit Conservatorship (OTCQB:FNMA), (OTCQB:FMCC)

Big Write-Off Coming From Altria As Juul Dreams Go Up In Smoke (MO)

Trade Tariffs Could Take A Toll On Gladstone Investment's Portfolio (GAIN)

Range Resources: Shale 2.0? (RRC)

Berkshire Hathaway: Underappreciated And Undervalued (BRK.A) (BRK.B)

Cannex: A Proven Operator With Promising Growth Prospects (OTCQX:CNXXF)

Headwinds Looming For Natural Gas After A Volatile Week As Cold Weather May Not Be Able To Sustain Itself (UNG)

Update On NASH Antifibrotics: Allergan, Gilead, Conatus, Galectin (NYSE:AGN) (GILD) (CNAT) (GALT)

Governments And Central Banks Got It Wrong, Will They Learn?