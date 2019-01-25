Beasley Broadcast Group: Cheap For A Reason

The company has taken on a large chunk of debt, the interest expense almost tripled and liquidity is not getting better either.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is a radio company located in 15 locations across the United States. It has been publicly traded since 2000, when the company's shares started trading on NASDAQ. The company was founded back in 1961 and today, it operates more some 63 radio stations, which are mostly located in the markets such as Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Jersey and other cities.

I came across the name while using the stock-screener available on Finviz. On the first look, the company seemed to be cheap. The P/E ratio was around 8.7x, Fwd P/E stood at 5.58x while Price to FCF was around 5.5x and the P/BV was 0.5x. P/BV below 1 is always a red flag. I decided to dig deeper because the company also showed a return on average equity of above 30% and the return on average assets stood above 13%.

Large non-cash items in the Income Statement of BBGI

So turning to the annual financials reported, I wanted to know why a company with such high ROEs, ROAs and high margins over the past couple of years is trading below book.

Source: BBGI's 10-K report for FY2017

On the first look, the Income Statement includes a couple of one off-like items. The company accounted for the Change in fair value of contingent consideration and for the Gain on exchange within the operating profit. If the operating margin is adjusted for these two lines, the margin decreases from above 26% to c. 14% for 2017. The chart below shows the development of the operating and adjusted operating margins.

Source: Author based on company data

The Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration was booked in connection with the acquisition of Greater Media. A number of Common A shares were to be returned to the company based on the proceeds from a sale Greater Media tower assets. The company booked the gain due to the increase of the share price over the accounting period.

According to the company's quarterly filings, the transaction has been already settled and shares with a fair value of USD 6.3 million and USD 4.8 million as of Dec 31, 2017 and Mar 15, 2018, respectively, were returned to the company. An almost USD 4.5 million expense on the change in the FV of contingent consideration was booked in the beginning of 2018.

As for the large Gain on Exchange, more than USD 11 million in non-cash income were booked as BBGI finished the transaction with CBS Radio Stations, Inc., Entercom Boston, LLC, and The Entercom Divestiture Trust. This is a non-cash income which further elevated the operating income and margin. This brings me to the large Gain on Merger booked in 2016 which is a non-cash item as well and the company used it to increase its operating margin to as much as 45.8%. In terms of operating cash flow, the margin has continually decreased from 35.5% in 2013 to 12% in 2017. In the first nine months of 2018, the operating cash flow margin further decreased to 8.7%. This suggests the company is probably trying to artificially increase its operating margins while in the case of cash flows, the company's margins are getting worse over time.

Source: Author based on company data

Intangible assets on the BBGI's Balance Sheet

Coming back to the acquisition of Greater Media, I want to quickly discuss what BBGI paid for and how much. The company offers a nice breakdown of the price in its annual report.

Source: BBGI's 10-K report for FY2017

It is always difficult to value intangibles and in the case of small-cap media companies, they usually take up a large part of their total assets. In the case of BBGI, the FCC broadcasting licenses accounted for 74% of total assets at the end of 2017 and almost 76% in September 2018. If the company finds the licenses to be of lower value than they are currently carrying them on their balance sheet, they will have to write them down. While the company did book a large non-cash gain on the merger, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor LongInsight found here that there was a difference of USD 76.4 million between the value of FCC licenses reported by BBGI in the table above and what Greater Media was reporting on its books. This further adds to the risks of a potential impairment.

Large debt and declining cash

Another risk factor is the level of debt which has increased due to the acquisition of Greater Media. The interest expense has increased more than 2.7x in 2017 compared to 2016. Given the high increase in the in interest expenses, one has to question whether the company earns enough money to cover the cost. The chart below shows the ratio of Operating income and Adjusted operating income to the interest expense.

Source: Author based on company data

Furthermore, the liquidity of BBGI has not been improving either. At the end of 2015, the company's current and cash ratios stood at 3.4x and 1.38x, respectively, while, as of Sept 30, 2018, the ratios were 2.07x and 0.29x, respectively. Current ratio over 2x seems to be fine but the low cash is worrying. Fortunately for BBGI, there will be no large principal repayments until after 2022. So if the company will be able to improve or maintain its Interest times earned ratios, it should be safe, at least from this point of view.

Source: BBGI's 10-Q report for 3Q2018

What's next?

Below is the income statement of BBGI for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017. Adjusted operating margin, i.e. operating margin adjusted for transaction expenses, change in the FV of contingent consideration, gain on dispositions and the termination of post-retirement benefits plan, decreased to 13.7% in 9M2018 from 14.5% in the same period in 2017 while its revenues grew.

Source: BBGI's 10-Q report for 3Q2018

The operating cash flow margin has continued to decline in the first nine months of 2018 as well, suggesting the FY2018 numbers should look slightly worse than than the numbers reported for FY2017.

According to BIA Advisory Services' article, the current rules for ownership of radio assets are outdated and thus further consolidation in the market is likely. Whether BBGI will engage in further M&A transaction is difficult to predict but with decreasing cash, BBGI would have to take on more debt, interest expense would again increase, along with the risk. It is very likely that the largest players in the radio segment will be setting the trend for the industry and as per the chart below, available in the company's presentation, BBGI is not one of them.

Source: BBGI's presentation

PwC expects the revenues of the radio segment in the United States to record a CAGR of 1.9%. Other segments such as Internet advertising, Internet video and Music are expected to record a CAGR of 9.9%, 9.6%, and 5.6% respectively. Most of the business is thought to be moving away from radio to the Internet, to subscription services offering video, music, etc. and to other segments. This is not to say that BBGI is not innovative and has not invested into digital platforms. What I am worried about is that BBGI is not working a niche market and thus the stronger players will eventually come and threaten the company's business. Is the company well positioned and prepared for this?

Final remarks

The company popped up in my stock screener and looked cheap. A more detailed look, however, reveals the company might be cheap for a reason. First, the operating margins were recently elevated by certain one-offs. Second, the company's efficiency in terms of operating cash flow is declining. Third, BBGI has taken on quite a large debt and has most likely over-paid for the Greater Media assets. Fourth, as the company over-paid for the assets of Greater Media, they will have to be probably impaired in the future. Fifth, the radio business is not a growth story and thus further M&A could shake the market up posing further risks for the company. I am not a fan of BBGI currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.