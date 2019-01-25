Attis: A Pursuit For A Sustainable Future

A pursuit for a sustainable future

Attis (ATIS) is revolutionizing biomass processing. The firm breaks down biomass into cellulose, hemicellulose, and most importantly, Lignin, a unique hydrocarbon that has the potential to replace fossil fuels and important application in diversified industrial production. These components have important implications in bioplastics, consumer goods, adhesives, carbon fiber, renewable fuels, and green chemicals, among others. The firm currently runs a pilot program which allows industrial based producers to assess the potential of the ingredients of their products and the bi-products that come out in their production. Among these components, the application of Lignin is significant because of its wide usage and value advantage in industrial production. The process of recovering Lignin is not new, but Attis' purification process maximizes the recovery amount and the potential of the polymer. Attis expects to run full-scale operations within next 14-16 months. I had a conversation with Chairman and CEO of Attis Industries, Mr. Jeff Cosman and I have known valuable insights that I will share in this article.

"We have the top plastic manufacturers come to our research facility. They gave us the entire specification of the plastics and the petroleum based plastics and the requirements that they need. They also told us what they intend to build with those plastics. And we have managed to meet all the specifications and create petroleum-based plastic for our customers. And with further research we have managed to create cleaner plastic, petroleum based plastic." Jeff Cosman, Chairman and CEO of Attis Industries (said in a conversation with me, full version here:

Definitive asset purchase agreement to purchase facility

This week Attis announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Sunoco LP (SUN) to acquire and operate its corn ethanol plant and grain malting operation in Fulton, NY. The plant will become the essential element of Attis' expanding technology portfolio as it develops the site into the most comprehensive Green Tech campus for renewable fuels in the country.

"The acquisition of Sunoco's Fulton, NY ethanol plant is a significant step in Attis establishing a foothold in the renewable fuel space, while accessing the fourth largest gasoline market in the United States," said Jeff Cosman, Chief Executive Officer of Attis Industries

The Vision

The firm's plan is to produce and sell renewable fuels, plastics, resins and other carbon-neutral offsets from low-value lignin and other cellulosic feedstocks which includes pulp and paper by-products, first generation biofuel by-products, and other overlooked carbon-containing residuals. The company is actively evaluating existing production assets that are ideal for co-location of facilities based on its technologies. Among its search for more ideal facilities, first generation biofuel plants are particularly its favorable targets inasmuch as its technologies have been proven to have the potential to generate more income by converting and refining existing by-products as compared to the income of current plants using traditional methods.

Value advantage

Besides processing biomass feedstock the firm recovers lignin from byproduct streams from the pulp and paper industry, as well as from the cellulosic ethanol industry. Right now these pulp and paper producers and biorefineries typically burn their lignin byproduct generating only about $50 per ton for its energy content, whereas Attis Biomaterials is expected to be able to result in the recovery of about 50% of the byproduct stream as a valuable lignin polymer that can instead be sold for $500 to $800 per ton. This is substantial. U.S. produces about 73 million metric tons of paper from about 219 million metric tons of trees. This paper industry does not target the recovery of lignin from its byproduct leaving more than 35 million metric tons of lignin available from this industry alone. Innovations' technology is capable of recovering up to 30% of this lignin for use in higher valued markets. While the global demand for biomaterials cannot currently consume this volume of material, Innovations is collaborating with various entities to integrate its bio-based materials into traditional product offerings. The cost advantage in Attis' Lignin is clear. For example, in making carbon fiber one needs PAN, which is a base product, which costs $5-10 a pound to make. Many institutions tried out various processes to create lignin for Carbon Fiber, but they failed, they have not been able to do it. But using 100% Attis Lignin, it is possible to create the base product for carbon fiber, more importantly Attis can do it under a dollar per pound, which is substantial. The firm has located three facilities that it is pursuing right now and has received a number of proposals from people with 33 million acres of woodland which the firm is actively assessing. Attis can process up to 200 tons of biomass everyday with three facilities, creating substantial value out of biomass that otherwise just goes to waste.

Financials

Attis innovation used to be a part of Meridian waste, a regional, vertically integrated solid waste services company that provided collection, transfer, disposal and landfill services. After closing on the sale of its solid waste group the firm re-branded the company as Attis Industries, Inc. Back in 2017 the company began to evaluate the prospects of selling the Waste Business in order to reduce the company's leverage and dedicate resources to pursue technologies business and innovations Business. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company committed to a plan to make available for immediate sale the waste management business. Management engaged in an active program to market the business which culminated with the reaching of a binding sales agreement in February 2018. Under the terms of sale, $3 million was paid to the company upon formal closing, which occurred on April 20, 2018. Under the terms of sale, $3 million was paid to the company upon formal closing, which occurred on April 20, 2018. As I said previously, currently the firm is running pilot program and expects to run commercial-scale operations within next 14-16 months.

Attis Industries Inc. operates through two lines of business, technologies (the "Technologies Business") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobile Science Technologies, Inc. and innovations (the "Innovations Business") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Attis Innovations, LLC. In its latest quarter, Attis featured $281,782 in revenue, 100% increase over the June 30, 2017 revenue of $0. The increase was driven by the acquisition of WelNess Benefits, LLC/Integrity Lab Solutions, LLC, which was added to its Technologies Business as well as the acquisition of the JVCo. Operating expenses in the quarter were $90,349, which was a result of an over-accrual in the first three months of the year. All of the operating expenses were related to the divested entities. The $365,106 in bad debt expense was due to difficulty in collecting from one of its lab providers, due to delay from an insurance company. Q3's SG&A expense of $3,014,861was roughly 139% increase compared to the same quarter the last quarter, which was attributable to the acquisition of WelNess Benefits, LLC/Integrity Lab Solutions, LLC. The selling, general and administrative expenses of this new acquisition consist primarily of payroll and related costs of approximately $455,600, professional services of approximately $504,000 and travel expenses of approximately $3,000 compared to $0 for the same period in June 2017.

Revenue Services $ 281,782 Total revenue 281,782 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (90,349) Bad debt expense 365,106 Depreciation and amortization 94,968 Impairment expense Selling, general and administrative 3,014,861 Total cost and expenses 3,384,586

Source: 10-Q

Other income during the quarter was $4,110,451 included a $1,400,000 gain on the change in fair value of derivative liability, a $1,800,000 gain from the change in the fair value of the contingent consideration, $1,100,000 gain from extinguishment of debt, $114,000 loss on investment, as well as $114,000 in interest. The amount for 2017 included $187,000 in interest.

Other income (expenses): Miscellaneous income 13,833 Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative and other fair value liabilities 1,780,462 Unrealized gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,395,567 Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,141,154 Unrealized (loss) on investment (106,326) Interest income Interest expense (114,239) Total other income (expenses) 4,110,451 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,007,647 Provision for income taxes (158,113) Income (loss) from continuing operations 849,534

Source: 10-Q

Income from discontinued operations was $ 11,742,434. Net income from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $849,534 or continuing gain per share of $0.05, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2,362,878 or continuing loss per share of $0.29, for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Inc

Conclusion

Attis is essentially an innovation based firm, innovation that is vital for the sustainable future of mother earth. The application of its products and processes is widespread, and will not only create bio-friendly products but also add significant cost advantage. Many firms have failed in their pursuit to create environmental friendly industrial products, and a substantial portion of them failed because there wasn't simply any cost/value advantage. But Attis has that firmly rooted in its mind- not only creating products and processes that will not harm the nature but also will lower the overall costs and add significant value in the process, this is what we need from firms like Attis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.