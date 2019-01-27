5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest This Month (Retirement Series)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 25% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our periodic series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

On Christmas Eve last year, the broader market as represented by S&P 500 had closed -19.8% below its all-time peak, just a hair above the official bear market scenario of -20%. The markets have rallied back strongly since then and almost 14% up since then. Some see this to be a clear sign that bulls are back in control, while others believe it to be a bear market bounce rally. We may not have a clear trend yet; nonetheless, there is no denial that sentiment has vastly improved.

Irrespective of the market's gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the overall market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We also look at the sustainable dividend payout. You may decide to buy or not to buy based on your market perception and personal situation, but you should keep your buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that you are able to use the opportunity when the time is right.

This article is part of our periodic series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, and dividend-paying companies trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of the value-oriented readers some of the DGI companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setback like missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose two or three stocks that have high current yields and the rest that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals for the selection process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. However, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of many more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this series of articles, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors but, at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) yields just about 2%. If we are dividend and income investors, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, higher the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $20 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to little over 250 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. But that's not enough since a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap. So, in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we get a set of 118 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market-cap >= 20 billion

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past 5-years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20

Distance from 52-Week High < -15%.

Below is the complete list of 118 companies that we got by using the above criteria, sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap ($ Billion) Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % (01/18/2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-wk High AbbVie Inc. ABBV 134.6 4.78% 17.54 89.5 123.21 -27.36% Ambev S.A. ABEV 74.7 3.11% 3.47 4.75 7.39 -35.72% American International Group AIG 39.1 2.90% 27.42 44.16 64.8 -31.85% The Allstate Corporation ALL 29.5 2.15% 12.27 85.7 104.43 -17.94% Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT 34.2 2.24% 7.79 35.71 61.61 -42.04% Atlas Copco AB ATLKY 21.5 3.60% 12.60 25.6 47.53 -46.14% Aviva PLC AVVIY 21.8 4.11% 9.99 10.855 15.15 -28.35% AXA SA AXAHY 57.1 5.27% 7.65 23.37 33.84 -30.94% Allianz SE AZSEY 92.0 3.37% 16.03 20.9 25.47 -17.94% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY 63.0 2.99% 3.52 19.04 33.71 -43.52% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 66.2 2.98% 10.43 419.45 593.26 -29.30% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 81.8 3.27% 2.42 50.12 68.98 -27.34% BNP Paribas SA BNPQY 60.5 6.13% 23.51 24.245 42.6 -43.09% Bank of Nova Scotia (The) BNS 67.8 4.51% 2.83 55.24 66.49 -16.92% BT Group PLC BT 30.6 3.57% 2.38 15.4 18.89 -18.48% The Blackstone Group L.P. BX 21.8 7.78% 0.43 32.91 39.69 -17.08% Citigroup Inc. C 162.2 2.85% 152.15 63.12 80.08 -21.18% Canon, Inc. CAJ 30.4 4.07% 0.92 28.17 40.22 -29.96% Caterpillar Inc. CAT 80.6 2.52% 5.61 136.6 170.89 -20.07% Carnival Corporation CCL 28.9 3.64% 14.53 54.88 71.94 -23.71% Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL 54.3 2.68% 3.83 62.63 77.5 -19.19% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 36.6 4.95% 4.52 82.7 99.1 -16.55% Comcast Corporation CMCSA 168.2 2.10% 12.14 36.21 42.99 -15.77% Cummins Inc. CMI 24.2 3.03% 12.13 150.56 192.5 -21.79% Canadian Natural Resources CNQ 33.2 3.67% 6.31 27.5 37.5 -26.67% Credit Agricole SA CRARY 33.2 4.49% 14.99 5.825 9.56 -39.07% Continental AG CTTAY 30.6 2.53% 11.91 15.31 30.75 -50.21% CVS Health Corporation CVS 66.8 3.05% 16.11 65.52 83.63 -21.65% Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 33.0 2.91% 61.29 48.11 60.71 -20.75% Danone DANOY 46.0 2.92% 7.89 14.22 17.45 -18.51% Discover Financial Services DFS 22.3 2.41% 12.68 66.37 81.31 -18.37% Deutsche Post AG DPSGY 36.4 4.64% 6.54 29.525 50.13 -41.10% Dow Chemical Company (The) DWDP 135.2 2.62% 0.12 58.06 77.02 -24.62% iShares MSCI Emerging Mkt ETF EEM 31.6 2.10% 1.27 41.55 52.08 -20.22% Emerson Electric Co. EMR 39.9 3.08% 2.28 63.68 78.52 -18.90% Equinix, Inc. EQIX 30.1 2.43% 31.32 374.67 455.43 -17.73% Eaton Corporation, PLC ETN 31.1 3.67% 6.83 71.87 88.5 -18.79% Ford Motor Company F 34.1 6.99% 3.57 8.58 13.1 -34.50% General Dynamics Corporation GD 49.9 2.21% 10.71 168.58 229.95 -26.69% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 89.5 3.30% 26.60 69.18 88.8 -22.09% General Mills, Inc. GIS 25.9 4.51% 5.29 43.47 60.2 -27.79% Corning Incorporated GLW 24.5 2.35% 14.77 30.63 36.13 -15.22% Halliburton Company HAL 28.3 2.23% 2.84 32.25 56.83 -43.25% The Home Depot, Inc. HD 202.8 2.29% 21.44 179.58 213.85 -16.03% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC 52.9 2.63% 0.08 29.76 36.73 -18.98% Honeywell International Inc. HON 105.0 2.31% 13.19 141.85 167.34 -15.23% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE 20.5 3.07% 59.28 14.68 19.41 -24.37% International Business Machines corp IBM 112.5 5.07% 9.86 123.82 169.12 -26.79% Industria de Diseno Textil SA IDEXY 84.8 2.24% 14.81 13.61 18.12 -24.89% Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMBBY 30.9 10.29% 0.24 32.375 43.68 -25.88% Imperial Oil Limited IMO 22.0 2.06% 5.12 28.03 34.16 -17.94% ING Group, N.V. ING 46.5 3.71% 28.11 11.94 20.57 -41.95% Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISNPY 37.0 7.36% 39.03 13.98 23.75 -41.14% Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW 45.3 2.93% 18.60 136.67 178.88 -23.60% Johnson Controls International JCI 30.2 3.18% 9.49 32.73 41.43 -21.00% Kellogg Company K 20.6 3.77% 3.79 59.43 74.84 -20.59% The Kraft Heinz Company KHC 58.0 5.26% 4.33 47.53 80.27 -40.79% Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY 24.1 2.78% 9.69 25.56 39.95 -36.02% Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT 80.5 3.11% 10.57 282.87 361 -21.64% Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW 76.3 2.02% 22.19 94.98 116.84 -18.71% Lam Research Corporation LRCX 22.9 2.98% 48.32 147.55 228.65 -35.47% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 45.2 5.20% 9.33 57.7 81.27 -29.00% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 33.7 4.55% 14.87 87.86 121.49 -27.68% Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG 53.5 3.74% 21.41 2.97 4.19 -29.12% MetLife, Inc. MET 44.7 3.71% 5.76 45.31 54.77 -17.27% Manulife Financial Corp MFC 31.7 4.72% 8.50 16.1 21.99 -26.78% 3M Company MMM 114.0 2.78% 10.79 195.86 258.63 -24.27% Altria Group, Inc. MO 90.8 6.62% 10.34 48.31 71.56 -32.49% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 45.7 2.78% 19.03 66.09 86.39 -23.50% Morgan Stanley MS 75.2 2.75% 40.63 43.69 58.91 -25.84% M&T Bank Corporation MTB 23.2 2.42% 5.55 165.59 196.81 -15.86% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG 69.5 3.01% 2.13 5.3 8.07 -34.32% National Australia Bank Ltd. NABZY 48.4 7.61% 0.35 9.05 12.02 -24.71% Nordea Bank AB NRDBY 36.9 7.53% 11.65 9.1 12.85 -29.18% Nissan Motor Co. NSANY 32.9 4.65% 16.53 16.835 21.9 -23.13% Northern Trust Corporation NTRS 20.2 2.41% 9.85 91.16 111.63 -18.34% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp NTTYY 82.0 2.96% 13.07 41.44 49.2 -15.77% Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY 50.6 4.65% 1.81 67.03 86.48 -22.49% POSCO PKX 20.5 2.45% 5.92 58.75 92.78 -36.68% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 114.7 6.18% 3.50 73.79 110.6 -33.28% PNC Financial Services Group PNC 57.8 3.03% 15.64 125.25 162.45 -22.90% Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU 38.1 3.90% 12.78 92.26 126.02 -26.79% Phillips 66 PSX 43.9 3.36% 13.22 95.3 123.34 -22.73% QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM 67.0 4.49% 10.83 55.27 75.09 -26.39% Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RBGLY 54.8 2.23% 0.86 15.515 21.48 -27.77% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL 22.9 2.56% 25.03 109.35 134.98 -18.99% Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A 254.7 5.23% 0.25 61.07 73.64 -17.07% Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.B 261.6 5.99% 0.25 62.72 76.69 -18.22% Repsol SA REPYY 26.2 4.42% 3.67 17.14 20.41 -16.02% Raytheon Company RTN 47.1 2.10% 8.59 165.41 228.13 -27.49% Sampo PLC SAXPY 26.0 5.46% 8.65 23.205 29.92 -22.44% Southern Copper Corporation SCCO 25.0 4.96% 31.67 32.29 57.34 -43.69% Societe Generale Group SCGLY 26.3 6.39% 27.49 6.5 11.72 -44.54% Siemens AG SIEGY 97.4 2.95% 2.54 57.305 77.05 -25.63% Schlumberger Limited SLB 61.9 4.47% 4.39 44.73 79.79 -43.94% Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF 22.2 4.13% 4.01 36.8 44.15 -16.65% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc SMFG 51.2 3.31% 0.87 7.24 9.6 -24.58% China Petroleum & Chemicals SNP 96.6 5.22% 3.52 79.75 105.5 -24.41% SunTrust Banks, Inc. STI 27.3 3.29% 26.84 60.72 74.71 -18.73% State Street Corporation STT 27.1 2.64% 11.33 71.3 112.71 -36.74% Suncor Energy Inc. SU 51.0 3.39% 4.98 32 42.27 -24.30% Sysco Corporation SYY 32.6 2.49% 5.07 62.68 75.78 -17.29% AT&T Inc. T 190.1 6.59% 2.03 30.96 39.16 -20.94% TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL 27.9 2.17% 11.37 81.25 105.75 -23.17% Target Corporation TGT 36.9 3.62% 8.24 70.68 89.26 -20.82% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW 23.2 2.90% 10.32 96.61 126.24 -23.47% The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV 32.8 2.48% 9.06 124.01 150 -17.33% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM 191.1 2.81% 24.67 36.84 46.38 -20.57% Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN 22.3 2.46% 39.77 60.96 81.13 -24.86% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN 95.5 3.10% 21.20 99.42 119.89 -17.07% UBS Group AG UBS 52.5 5.07% 25.38 13.61 20.89 -34.85% United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS 87.3 3.58% 7.39 101.6 134.01 -24.18% United Technologies Corp. UTX 91.2 2.58% 4.34 113.9 142.08 -19.83% Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV 21.0 5.82% 3.81 12.45 17.2 -27.62% Valero Energy Corporation VLO 35.0 3.87% 31.50 82.59 124.44 -33.63% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA 68.3 2.43% 6.47 72.43 85.69 -15.47% Wells Fargo & Company WFC 243.9 3.44% 4.65 50.01 65.93 -24.15% Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 309.3 4.49% 4.37 72.99 89.07 -18.05%

Narrowing Down to About Two Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a couple of dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current-yield as well as a few others with high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 118 names) can be a bit subjective. While making our selection, we will discard any company if we feel its dividend history is not long enough, or the credit rating is not good enough, or maybe the safety of its dividend is in question. Also, we would like to select only one company from a single sector/industry segment.

Two-Step process:

High Current Yield: We first sort this list on current yield and select the top 10 companies. Not every high-yielding company makes the cut. We discard companies if the safety of their dividend may be in question or their dividend histories are not long enough (not necessarily dividend growth).

Selected companies on High Yield:

BX, OTCPK:NABZY, F, MO, T, RDS.B, LVS, ABBV, MFC, LYB

Ticker Div. Yield % No of years - Div. Growth (history) 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Last Close (01/18/2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-week High BX 7.78% 2 (11) 0.43 32.91 39.69 -17.08% NABZY 7.61% 0 (36) 0.35 9.05 12.02 -24.71% F 6.99% 6 3.57 8.58 13.1 -34.50% MO 6.62% 49 10.34 48.31 71.56 -32.49% T 6.59% 34 2.02 30.96 39.16 -20.94% RDS.B 5.99% 2 (13) 0.25 62.72 76.69 -18.22% LVS 5.20% 6 9.33 57.7 81.27 -29.00% ABBV 4.78% 6 17.54 89.5 123.21 -27.36% MFC 4.72% 5 8.50 16.1 21.99 -26.78% LYB 4.55% 8 14.87 87.86 121.49 -27.68%

High Dividend Growth: We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." We select the 14 most compelling companies with recent dividend growth rates that have been impressive.

Selected companies on High-Dividend-Growth:

DAL, HPE, LRCX, MS, TSN, GILD, VLO, ING, MPC, HD, MFC, ABBV, ITW, TXN

We look at the payout ratio for these 14 companies and use the combined weight of both the 5-year dividend growth and the payout ratio. They are listed below in the order of derive combined weight, as below:

Ticker Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Distance from 52-week High No of yrs (Div Growth) Payout Ratio Debt/Asset Rating Payout Ratio, Div-Growth DAL 2.91 61.29% -20.75% 5 21.17% 0.16 BBB- 140.12% HPE 3.07 59.28% -24.37% 3 28.44% 0.22 BBB 130.84% LRCX 2.98 48.32% -35.47% 4 31.03% 0.22 BBB+ 117.29% MS 2.75 40.63% -25.84% 5 24.11% 0.22 A+ 116.52% TSN 2.46 39.77% -24.86% 7 25.26% 0.34 BBB 114.51% GILD 3.3 26.60% -22.09% 3 33.78% 0.43 A 92.82% VLO 3.87 31.50% -33.63% 8 39.06% 0.18 BBB 92.44% ING 3.71 28.11% -41.95% 3 35.78% 0.15 A- 92.33% MPC 2.78 19.03% -23.50% 7 28.03% 0.35 BBB 91.00% HD 2.29 21.44% -16.03% 9 42.03% 0.45 A 79.41% MFC 4.72 8.50% -26.78% 5 34.90% 0.02 A 73.60% ABBV 4.78 17.54% -27.36% 6 48.97% 0.61 A- 68.57% ITW 2.93 17.35% -23.60% 43 49.72% 0.48 A+ 67.63% TXN 3.1 19.71% -17.07% 15 56.40% 0.27 A+ 63.31%

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

From the above, we have a total of 24 companies. Since ABBV and MFC appear in both, we can eliminate the duplicates, and we have 22 names left. From this list, we eliminate any company that has a dividend growth history of fewer than 5 years, even if their dividend history is much longer. There are 7 such companies. This leaves us 15 names. Since both VLO and MPC are from the same industry-segment, we keep MPC, though we like both. We also removed LVS as we think it is a bit high risk. We removed MO as well due to uncertainties (and risks) coming from tougher regulations on e-cigarettes. This leaves us 12 names, all have investment grade credit rating (BBB or above), except DAL which has BBB-, so we remove DAL as well. Since MS and MFC are both from the financial sector, we keep MS (leaving out MFC). The final 10 are listed below.

Ticker Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Distance from 52-wk High No of yrs Payout Ratio Asset Ratio Rating Payout Ratio, Div-Growth MS 2.75 40.63% -25.84% 5 24.11% 0.22 ?? A+ 116.52% TSN 2.46 39.77% -24.86% 7 25.26% 0.34 0.41 BBB 114.51% MPC 2.78 19.03% -23.50% 7 28.03% 0.35 1.57 BBB 91.00% HD 2.29 21.44% -16.03% 9 42.03% 0.45 1.11 A 79.41% LYB 4.55 14.87% -27.68% 8 36.55% 0.11 0.46 BBB+ 78.32% ABBV 4.78 17.54% -27.36% 6 48.97% 0.61 1.54 A- 68.57% ITW 2.93 17.35% -23.60% 43 49.72% 0.48 3.16 A+ 67.63% TXN 3.1 19.71% -17.07% 15 56.40% 0.27 1.17 A+ 63.31% F 6.99 9.22% -34.50% 6 46.98% 0.59 0.85 BBB 62.24% T 6.59 2.02% -20.94% 34 57% 0.34 1.47 BBB 44.87%

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Companies

This final step is really not all that important. We think each of the above 10 companies is good enough to make to our list. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we had only 5 spots to fill and that was our goal, we would select the following. This is highly subjective and based on our perception based on valuations, yields, and safety. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List: MPC, HD, ABBV, LYB, and T

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns, but we think they may be overblown and should be temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors or anyone above 50 years of age. They all have at least five years of dividend history, investment grade debt-rating (BBB or higher), and trading on an average of -25% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.27%, which is nearly 25% higher than what it was a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on the extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 01/22/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. Energy/Refinery 64.82 88.45 -26.72% HD The Home Depot, Inc. Retail/Home Improvement 177.11 215.43 -17.79% ABBV AbbVie Inc. Healthcare 88.66 125.86 -29.56% LYB LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Chemicals (specialty) 85.8 121.95 -29.64% T AT&T Inc. Communications/Media 30.58 39.29 -22.17% Average 89.39 118.20 -24.37%

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 01/18/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield MPC BBB 2.84% 2.38% 16.1% HD A 2.33% 1.89% 18.6% ABBV A- 4.83% 2.89% 40.2% LYB BBB+ 4.66% 3.21% 31.2% T BBB 6.67% 5.19% 22.2% Average 4.27% 3.11% 25.7%

Conclusion

As of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 3.11%. In the meantime, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.27% dividend, which is over 25% gain over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average -25% below their 52-week highs and -13% below prices in January last year. Again, not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies. So, we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

